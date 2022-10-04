Read full article on original website
sanclementetimes.com
Unveiling of San Clemente Pier Snack Shack Hosts a Crowd of Excited Locals
irvineweekly.com
Great Park Finalizes Permanent Amphitheater With LiveNation
Expected to open in 2025, the Irvine City Council and the Great Park Board of Directors agreed to terms, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, with LiveNation that will bring a permanent 14,000 seat amphitheater into the Great Park. As a key component to the new Great Park Framework, which was approved...
Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now
There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
theregistrysocal.com
600-Room Nickelodeon Resort Coming to Garden Grove
Adding to a number of attractions, resorts and amusement parks in Orange County, a Nickelodeon-themed resort will soon be coming to Garden Grove. The project was approved in late September by the City of Garden Grove and will be developed by Kam Sang Company. The resort will take shape on...
Eater
In Orange County, an Immersive Museum Restaurant From Two Culinary Heavyweights
Perched on the third floor of the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA), Verdant restaurant is an integral part of the overall museum experience. OCMA’s mission is to transform the way people think about Orange County and to that end, the food and drinks served at the restaurant, along with the ground floor cafe and coffee bar, echo a similar sentiment. Behind the stoves are longtime OC chefs Ross Pangilinan of Long Beach’s ReMix and Terrace by Mix Mix at South Coast Plaza, and Nick Weber of French bistro Populaire at South Coast Plaza. Verdant debuts with a limited menu on Saturday, October 8 to coincide with OCMA’s grand opening.
orangecoast.com
boardingarea.com
Newport Beach Hotel Lido House Gets It Right
After the last few years of stories about staffing shortages and customer service fails, my expectations were fairly low for our first (and last) hotel trip before our family of three becomes a family of four. Lido House in Newport Beach not only met my expectations; it far exceeded them. The Marriott portfolio property truly earned its Autograph Collection status with exceptional customer service in a uniquely designed hotel that was just a few blocks from the beach.
newsantaana.com
Free punk, ska and rock festival set for Oct. 22 in Irvine
The annual Attention Fest, a free punk, ska and rock festival, is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Irvine. Click here to register. Bring your digital ticket or print out to enter day of event. Although this is a free event, the event organizers ask that you bring a few bucks to support the bands and buy merch, t-shirts, music from their booths. Also, enjoy Hangar 24’s assortment of craft beer.
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Enter for your chance to win a four (4)-pack of Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets!
ABC7 is giving away a four (4)-pack of Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets!
travellemming.com
25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)
I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan and Her Council Majority Silence Residents, City Commissioners, and Irvine’s History of Detailed Planning
In matters of public policy, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and her City Council majority — Anthony Kuo, Tammy Kim and Mike Carroll — have a pattern of ignoring or shutting out public input, staff recommendations, and established procedures. During the September 27th Council meeting, that pattern was on...
vegoutmag.com
Dear Bella Creamery Opens in Costa Mesa This Weekend
The vegan ice cream shop will open the doors to its first Orange County location this Sunday. Your Google search of “vegan options in Orange County” is about to get an upgrade! Vegan scoop shop Dear Bella Creamery is opening at The Lab in Costa Mesa this weekend.
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States
If you're a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky.The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California, with the average home price costing more than $1.3 million.With its proximity to all the Orange County beaches and venues, Irvine has always served as a popular location for residents and businesses. Irvine is the No. 13 best city to live in in the United States, according to the list. It is the highest-ranked city on the list in California. San Diego is the next Southern California city on the list, coming in at No. 22.The only other two California cities on the list are Fremont (No. 18) and San Jose (No. 25).Irvine of course is home to one of the top public universities in the country in UC Irvine. It is also home to more than 19,000 businesses, according to Money.
surfcityusa.com
Why Blue Whales Migrate Through Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, located in the heart of Southern California, is one of the best places on Earth to witness the world’s most extraordinary giant – the blue whale! From May through September, lucky whale watchers have the opportunity to encounter blue whales on their epic migration. Blue whales...
foxla.com
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
Karen Bass apologizes to Latino Democratic club after asking if Rick Caruso bought their endorsement
That accusation did not sit well with the Avance Democratic Club: "I'm here to say that every candidate who seeks our endorsement plays by the same rules."
Irvine To Consider Booting Controversial Asphalt Factory
Irvine city leaders are set to choose how they plan to shut down the All American Asphalt plant on the north edge of the city Tuesday night. It comes after years of requests from residents and is expected to cost at least $50 million. The factory has been one of...
pasadenaweekly.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena
When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
