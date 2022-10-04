ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

sanclementetimes.com

Unveiling of San Clemente Pier Snack Shack Hosts a Crowd of Excited Locals

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
irvineweekly.com

Great Park Finalizes Permanent Amphitheater With LiveNation

Expected to open in 2025, the Irvine City Council and the Great Park Board of Directors agreed to terms, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, with LiveNation that will bring a permanent 14,000 seat amphitheater into the Great Park. As a key component to the new Great Park Framework, which was approved...
IRVINE, CA
Let's Eat LA

Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now

There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

600-Room Nickelodeon Resort Coming to Garden Grove

Adding to a number of attractions, resorts and amusement parks in Orange County, a Nickelodeon-themed resort will soon be coming to Garden Grove. The project was approved in late September by the City of Garden Grove and will be developed by Kam Sang Company. The resort will take shape on...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Eater

In Orange County, an Immersive Museum Restaurant From Two Culinary Heavyweights

Perched on the third floor of the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA), Verdant restaurant is an integral part of the overall museum experience. OCMA’s mission is to transform the way people think about Orange County and to that end, the food and drinks served at the restaurant, along with the ground floor cafe and coffee bar, echo a similar sentiment. Behind the stoves are longtime OC chefs Ross Pangilinan of Long Beach’s ReMix and Terrace by Mix Mix at South Coast Plaza, and Nick Weber of French bistro Populaire at South Coast Plaza. Verdant debuts with a limited menu on Saturday, October 8 to coincide with OCMA’s grand opening.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
boardingarea.com

Newport Beach Hotel Lido House Gets It Right

After the last few years of stories about staffing shortages and customer service fails, my expectations were fairly low for our first (and last) hotel trip before our family of three becomes a family of four. Lido House in Newport Beach not only met my expectations; it far exceeded them. The Marriott portfolio property truly earned its Autograph Collection status with exceptional customer service in a uniquely designed hotel that was just a few blocks from the beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Free punk, ska and rock festival set for Oct. 22 in Irvine

The annual Attention Fest, a free punk, ska and rock festival, is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Irvine. Click here to register. Bring your digital ticket or print out to enter day of event. Although this is a free event, the event organizers ask that you bring a few bucks to support the bands and buy merch, t-shirts, music from their booths. Also, enjoy Hangar 24’s assortment of craft beer.
IRVINE, CA
travellemming.com

25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)

I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
LONG BEACH, CA
vegoutmag.com

Dear Bella Creamery Opens in Costa Mesa This Weekend

The vegan ice cream shop will open the doors to its first Orange County location this Sunday. Your Google search of “vegan options in Orange County” is about to get an upgrade! Vegan scoop shop Dear Bella Creamery is opening at The Lab in Costa Mesa this weekend.
COSTA MESA, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach

Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States

If you're a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky.The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California, with the average home price costing more than $1.3 million.With its proximity to all the Orange County beaches and venues, Irvine has always served as a popular location for residents and businesses. Irvine is the No. 13 best city to live in in the United States, according to the list. It is the highest-ranked city on the list in California. San Diego is the next Southern California city on the list, coming in at No. 22.The only other two California cities on the list are Fremont (No. 18) and San Jose (No. 25).Irvine of course is home to one of the top public universities in the country in UC Irvine. It is also home to more than 19,000 businesses, according to Money. 
IRVINE, CA
surfcityusa.com

Why Blue Whales Migrate Through Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach, located in the heart of Southern California, is one of the best places on Earth to witness the world’s most extraordinary giant – the blue whale! From May through September, lucky whale watchers have the opportunity to encounter blue whales on their epic migration. Blue whales...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena

When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
PASADENA, CA

