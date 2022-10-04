ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to clean a weighted blanket

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
T3
T3
 5 days ago

Looking for tips on how to clean your weighted blanket? The best weighted blankets are designed to help relieve stress and anxiety, improve the quality of your sleep, and keep you warm and cosy during the colder months.

No matter how well you look after your weighted blanket, you will need to give it a thorough clean every now and then. If you use your weighted blanket when you eat, it could be subject to spills and stains, and if you use it as a replacement for the best duvet, it’s coming into contact with sweat, dust and other bacteria on a nightly basis. So, while you think a weighted blanket might not need a wash, it’s just good hygiene to give it a once over from time to time.

If you’re unsure how to clean your weighted blanket, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about cleaning your weighted blanket.

Want more cleaning tips? Whether you’re curious about how to clean a mattress or you’re looking for tips on how to clean a duvet , we’ve got plenty of cleaning advice for you to read through, including how to clean a pillow .

Things to remember when cleaning a weighted blanket

There are a few things to remember when cleaning a weighted blanket. Firstly, check the label before you chuck it in the washing machine. Your weighted blanket label will indicate whether it should be washed by hand or machine and should explain what to do with the covers or fillings.

Other things to consider when washing your weighted blanket is the weight and fabric. Some weighted blankets will have the weight built into the material, like the Eve Weighted Blanket , whereas others will have a removable cover that goes over the weight, like the Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket . Most weighted blankets with the weight built-in are machine washable but ones with covers are different. Typically, the cover is machine washable but the weighted blanket underneath isn’t.

A general rule of thumb when cleaning a weighted blanket is to avoid bleach and fabric softeners, and don’t iron it! Depending on the brand and material, you can tumble dry your weighted blanket if you’re gentle but air drying is preferable.

Finally, if your weighted blanket is 20 pounds or more, take it to a laundrette. Anything too much will weigh heavy (no pun intended) on your washing machine drum which puts strain on your machine and could cause it to break. Avoid this by taking your weighted blanket to a laundrette where they have large commercial machines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nX8es_0iLSzM1D00

(Image credit: Dan Gold / Unsplash)

How to clean a weighted blanket in a washing machine

If your weighted blanket or weighted blanket cover can be put in the washing machine, follow these steps.

1. Wash it on its own

First things first, you need to wash your weighted blanket on its own. Due to its weight and size, your weighted blanket will take up most of the room in your washing machine. Don’t overload your machine with extra bits and bobs, as it’s already working hard due to the weight of your blanket. If you add other washing, your machine will find it hard to do its job which can cause it to break easier.

2. Use cold water, gentle detergent & a low spin cycle

When washing your weighted blanket, it’s important to be delicate with it, which can be achieved by using cold water, gentle detergent and a low spin cycle. According to Real Homes , this will extend the life of your blanket and keep it looking fresh. Avoid bleach and use mild laundry detergent to keep your weighted blanket soft and intact.

3. Air dry or tumble dry on low

While most weighted blankets can withstand heat, anything too hot can cause it to melt, so you should avoid anything too hot where possible. If your weighted blanket says it can be tumble dried, follow the instructions or put it on the lowest heat possible. Alternatively, you can leave it to air dry. Make sure to hang your weighted blanket evenly so the weight is evenly distributed and keeps its shape.

How to clean a weighted blanket by hand

If your weighted blanket can’t be put in a washing machine, you’ll need to do it by hand. Use this tutorial for the best results.

1. Fill a bathtub with cold water & gentle washing powder

Make sure your bath is clean before filling it with cold water and some gentle washing powder or detergent. Mix this well and then submerge your blanket in the water. Again, check the label to make sure you can do this with the whole blanket or just the cover.

2. Use your hands to get rid of stains

Using your hands (with gloves or without, depending on your detergent), give your weighted blanket a gentle scrub in the water. Don’t be too harsh on it as you could displace the weights, but make sure you move it around and soak it enough in the water to get rid of stains and smells.

3. Drain the bath & soak with cold water until detergent is removed

Unplug the bath and let the water drain out. Fill the bath again with cold water and give the weighted blanket another massage to get rid of any remaining detergent. Do this step a couple of times until the water is clear.

4. Roll it out & air dry

As your weighted blanket has been submerged in water, this is going to make it very heavy so you might want someone to help you when you take it out. Either remove your weighted blanket from the tub or keep it in there while you get all the water out from it. Avoid wringing or squeezing but instead roll it with your hands. Once most of the water is gone, hang it up to air dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylMZU_0iLSzM1D00

(Image credit: Sarah Chai / Pexels)

How to spot clean a weighted blanket

If your weighted blanket isn’t that dirty or you’ve washed the cover and found that the blanket underneath has a few stains, you can spot clean it. This is ideal if your weighted blanket isn’t machine washable and if it doesn’t need a deep clean but just some quick maintenance instead. For small stains, spot clean them using gentle soap or stain remover and cold water. The Sleep Foundation recommends massaging the stain with your fingers, a sponge or soft bristled brush before rinsing and letting it dry.

How often should you clean a weighted blanket?

How often you clean your weighted blanket depends on how often you use it and what you use it for. Washing your weighted blanket too often can affect its feel and durability, but not washing it enough is very unhygienic.

If you use your weighted blanket as a duvet every night, experts say to wash it once every few weeks to get rid of smells and germs. If you only use it occasionally, you can clean it 3-4 times a year and treat stains that pop up right away with spot cleaning. If you’re a fair weather user, Good Housekeeping says to wash your weighted blanket once mid-season and again before storing.

