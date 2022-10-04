Shiba Inu's price has plummeted throughout 2022. However, a new project could result in a huge boost. There are still serious risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO