Read full article on original website
Related
Junction City celebrates Homecoming
Homecoming activities at JCHS Thursday night included a pep rally, bonfire, and showcase. ( Photos courtesy of JCHS ) Homecoming is Friday night when Junction City hosts Manhattan in football. The royalty will be crowed at halftime.
Schmidt Foundation presents a grant to the A & SV Railroad
The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad has received a significant financial gift from a Kansas foundation that focuses on providing financial assistance to community projects in Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. The Hays-based Ross E. and Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation has awarded $30,000 to partially meet the cost of making much needed improvements for the train’s electrical, heating and cooling and audio systems.
J-Steppers celebrate 50 years at JCHS
J-Steppers have been in existence at Junction City High School for 50 years. Their 50-year reunion was held Friday in conjunction with Homecoming activities at JCHS.
3 Kansas girls dead after semi, van crash on Kansas Turnpike
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Three Kansas children died in an accident just after 9a.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Kenworth semi driven by Robert Hosey Russell, 70, Huntsville, Alabama, was southbound on Interstate 335, the Kansas Turnpike, just south of Topeka. The semi struck a 2018...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Safety Training Day will be held Oct. 10
On Monday, Oct. 10 Geary County Public Works employees will participate in a Safety Training Day. The Geary County Transfer Station and the Landfill will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. They will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Freedom Fest JC will return in 2023
Junction City Commissioners have authorized Freedom Fest JC as the city's 4th of July celebration in 2023. Dates for the festival will be June 30 - July 4. It will be held in the Heritage Park area and on surrounding streets. During year one of Freedom Fest JC this past...
County employees will participate in safety training
On Monday, all Geary County Office Buildings will be closed in observance of Columbus Day. However, Geary County employees will be taking part in a Safety Day Training at the Convention Center. Different speakers and breakout session are planned during the event. Over the lunch hour, static displays will be available for the employees to view and learn more about.
Candidates cover a variety of topicsduring
Trish Giordano and Brad Roether are seeking election to the 1st District seat on the Geary County Commission. They both touched on a number of topics during a candidate forum in Junction City Thursday night. One topic involved their views on a proposed slaughterhouse. --Brad Roether: "This is all we've...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homecoming royalty are crowned at JCHS
Grace Harris was named Homecoming Queen and Christopher Beers the Homecoming King at Junction City High School Friday night. The royalty were crowned at halftime of the Blue Jays 44-7 loss to the Manhattan Indians. For the freshman class the selections Ashley Picazo and Jackson Hollie, for the sophomores Cassidy...
JCHS will celebrate homecoming Friday night
Homecoming festivities are on tap Friday night at Junction City High School when the Blue Jays host Manhattan in football. Photos of the homecoming candidates were taken Wednesday.
Governor proclaims Oct. 7-8 'Kansas GameDay Weekend'
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Friday, in celebration of the success the University of Kansas and Kansas State University football programs have had this season, proclaimed Friday and Saturday “Kansas GameDay Weekend," according to a statement from her office. “One thing is certain: this state’s football programs...
Kan. murder suspect shot by police moved from hospital to jail
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A suspect identified in the fatal shooting at a Kansas home who was later wounded in Thursday's officer-involved shooting is out of the hospital., according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith. Eric Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri is now being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Blitz final totals are in
Junction City / Geary County United Way Executive Director Nichole Mader has reported that $2,770 was the amount of funding received during the recent Business Blitz. There were a total of 14 businesses that made pledges to United Way during the blitz.
Lady Jay doubles team qualifies for state
Junction City Lady Jay tennis competed in their 6A Regional Tennis Tournament this weekend. The Lady Jays had a lot of success in their opening matches, which eventually led to the doubles team of Grace Harris and Stephanie Stanislow finishing in 6th place and qualifying them for the 6A State Tennis Tournament.
Defendant in weekend homicide case is returned to Junction City
Geary County Sheriff's authorities have reported that Deputies arrested Joshua J. Sturgis, Junction City, at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the County Detention Center. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. The allegations stem from the shooting death of...
Canning Tomatoes? Acid levels are key, says food scientist
MANHATTAN, Kan. — As the end of the growing season approaches, preserving tomatoes is at the top of many gardener’s to-do list. Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee, recommends canning or freezing tomatoes depending on ripeness and variety. “The safety of canning tomatoes primarily rests on the...
Geary County Booking Photos Oct. 6
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Melvin Kane Jr., Improper stop or turn signal, Operate a motor vehicle...
Police: Kan. couple had forgery documents, drugs and a gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges. Just before 3a.m. Oct. 4, police served a narcotics search warrant on a vehicle during a traffic stop in the 700 Block SW Fairlawn in Topeka, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith. Officers located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana,...
Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor's race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state's protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Police free woman, arrest Kansas man after 5-hour standoff
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a Kansas home. Just before 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a Domestic Disturbance at a home in the 600 block of NW Grant Street, according to SGT Shawn Doiron. Upon arrival, officers learned a woman was being held in the residence against her will by a man who was armed with knife.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0