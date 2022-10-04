ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween

KRQE News 13

Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Showers end overnight, fog develops east

Unseasonably cool temperatures, overcast skies, and steady rain. That’s been the consistent weather story the past week! Highs today were more typical of early November with temps only reaching 62° for Albuquerque, 53° in Santa Fe, and only 50° in Las Vegas. The steady soaking rain hung around central NM most of the day, bringing some heavier totals for the Sandia/Manzano Mountains. Otherwise, Ruidoso and Las Vegas airports collected almost 3″ of rain for the week.
SANTA FE, NM
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Drier and breezier this morning, more PM storms

Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing drier conditions at Balloon Fiesta for the last day which is great news. We also have a drainage wind from the north which will drive the box effect. Our only concern is some relatively breezier conditions aloft for the mass ascension. Forecast Continues...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

PNM bill payment assistance available next weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance Fair on October 15 will connect PNM and other utilities directly with those in need. Other community support groups will also be on hand to provide flu shots, free diapers, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State of Texas: Common ground solutions where Texans agree

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – More Texas voters of all ages say they’re worried about the path Texas is taking. New polling from the non-partisan non-profit group Texas 2036 found 93% of Texas voters expressed concern about the state’s future. More than a third, 38% in the poll, said they are “extremely concerned.” That’s up from 25% when Texas 2036 did their previous poll in 2021.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Harris presses Texas Democrats on reproductive, voting rights in Austin remarks

Vice President Harris urged Texas Democrats to “fight like we never have before” at a fundraiser on Saturday evening as she railed against Republican-led pushes to enact voting and abortion restrictions. Speaking in Austin, Harris condemned a sweeping overhaul of Texas’s voting procedures last year signed into law...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: BCSO deputies arrive at fatal road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene of the road rage shooting that left a CNM student and mentor dead. The man charged with that crime is the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When deputies encountered Joseph Gonzales after the shooting he was more than willing to speak […]
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high school football season is in the final stretch. Week eight has been full of highlights, and here is a breakdown of how things shaped out. Albuquerque High made the trip down to Los Lunas for a district 5 matchup. The Bulldogs entered the day on a five game losing streak, […]
HIGH SCHOOL

