Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Related
WESH
Daytona Beach apartment residents say leases terminated due to uninhabitable living conditions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Residents at the Park at Via Corso Apartments in Daytona Beach were told they have until Monday at noon to get out of their units. The area did flood during Hurricane Ian, but no one expected they would have their leases terminated because of it.
click orlando
St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
Seminole County businesses deal with flooding, flickering power in Hurricane Ian aftermath
SANFORD, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, some Seminole County home and business owners are still struggling with flood waters and lights that come on and off. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Lake Monroe has yet to crest, and some Sanford leaders...
fox35orlando.com
Blown-out windows due to Ian leave Daytona Beach businesses vulnerable
A string of businesses at Pappa's Plaza along South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach were hit particularly hard. The plaza was home to Stroud's BBQ, Tres Leches Cafe restaurants, Aloha Laundry, and Carmine's Pizzeria.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmfe.org
Volusia officials: Hurricane Ian caused $263 million in damage, more flooding possible
Volusia County officials are estimating so far that Hurricane Ian caused some $263 million in damage throughout the county. Officials say New Smyrna Beach alone endured Category 2-force winds and more than 20 inches of rain with Hurricane Ian. For context Florida receives about 50 inches of rain annually. But...
mynews13.com
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
flaglerlive.com
After Extension, Just 2 Bidders Apply to Take Over Green Lion Restaurant Lease at Palm Harbor Golf
After a three-week extension, the window to bid on the lease to replace the Green Lion Cafe at Palm Coast’s Palm Harbor Golf Club closed the afternoon of Sept. 29, just as Hurricane Ian had cleared the area. After initially resisting disclosing how many parties filed a bid, the city on Tuesday reported that two had done so.
click orlando
Flagler Beach issues road closures as crews address depressions, main breaks in Ian’s wake
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As Flagler County continues to assess the damage done by Hurricane Ian, road closures are in effect in Flagler Beach as crews deal with road depressions and main breaks in the area. The southbound lane of State Road A1A/South Oceanshore Boulevard, in the 1400 block...
RELATED PEOPLE
cityofnsb.com
Waiving permit fees for Hurricane Ian, limiting chain link fences on Oct. 11 City Commission agenda
Waiving permit fees related to Hurricane Ian, limiting chain link fences from front yards, 7 special event applications, and 24 other items will be on the agenda when the City Commission meets Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Please review the full 1,182-page agenda packet here. The City Commission meets...
WESH
Seminole County businesses impacted by record flooding from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s construction going on in the parking lot of Sanford’s hospital. "We're going to be putting up a dam across the parking lot to prevent any future water moving toward the hospital," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. From the Lake Monroe...
bungalower
House of the Day: 3/2 Condo in New Smyrna Beach asking $595,000
This three-bedroom, two-bath condo is located at 3 Riverwalk Drive [GMap] on beautiful New Smyrna Beach’s Riverwalk, just minutes away from shops and cafes on Canal and Flagler. The 1,603 SF condo features an open floor plan and overlooks the Indian River and charming Riverside Drive. The unit boasts...
mynews13.com
Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Biketoberfest gears up for 30th annual event after Hurricane Ian cleanup
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Biketoberfest, the annual motorcycle event in Daytona Beach, is gearing up for this year’s event next week after recovery progress in the county following Hurricane Ian. This year, Biketoberfest, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the event born from the much larger Bike Week,...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach: Dune Walkovers Update
~ Our City’s Dune Walkovers (wooden beach access stairs) endured the pulverizing surf associated with #HurricaneIan and many of these walkovers have been closed as a result. Here’s status list of our City’s Dune Walkovers that access our Beach;. North of SR100:. North 23rd – Closed.
fox35orlando.com
National Guard helps drain Ian's floodwaters from Florida hospital parking lot
SANFORD, Fla. - Members of the National Guard were using water to fight water as they battled floodwaters in the parking lot of HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, in Sanford. They pumped the water into big balloons called "Tiger Dams." They used them instead of sandbags to block off the parking lot and pump the rest of the water out of the parking lot.
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Daytona Lagoon closed due to damages from Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Lagoon has closed its doors temporarily due to damage from Hurricane Ian. In a statement released Wednesday on its website, park management apologized for the inconvenience, saying they saw damage and flooding from the storm. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather...
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
cityofnsb.com
Debris haulers busy clearing curbsides, free hot meal at "Babe" James on Oct. 8
Be on the lookout for these black tandem grapple trucks from disaster response contractor Phillips & Jordan, which have been deployed to help clear both yard and construction/demolition debris here in New Smyrna Beach daily, including weekends. To ensure grapple arms have sufficient room to maneuver, please do not place debris piles under power lines and keep them at least 25 feet away from parked vehicles.
fox35orlando.com
Florida flooding: Sanford businesses worried as floodwaters rise in Lake Monroe
Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater.
Comments / 0