ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
DELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
State
Florida State
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Melbourne Beach, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Melbourne, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
bungalower

House of the Day: 3/2 Condo in New Smyrna Beach asking $595,000

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo is located at 3 Riverwalk Drive [GMap] on beautiful New Smyrna Beach’s Riverwalk, just minutes away from shops and cafes on Canal and Flagler. The 1,603 SF condo features an open floor plan and overlooks the Indian River and charming Riverside Drive. The unit boasts...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
SANFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Complex#Babe#Information Center#Central Florida#Jsk Gym
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Beach: Dune Walkovers Update

~ Our City’s Dune Walkovers (wooden beach access stairs) endured the pulverizing surf associated with #HurricaneIan and many of these walkovers have been closed as a result. Here’s status list of our City’s Dune Walkovers that access our Beach;. North of SR100:. North 23rd – Closed.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

National Guard helps drain Ian's floodwaters from Florida hospital parking lot

SANFORD, Fla. - Members of the National Guard were using water to fight water as they battled floodwaters in the parking lot of HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, in Sanford. They pumped the water into big balloons called "Tiger Dams." They used them instead of sandbags to block off the parking lot and pump the rest of the water out of the parking lot.
SANFORD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
click orlando

Daytona Lagoon closed due to damages from Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Lagoon has closed its doors temporarily due to damage from Hurricane Ian. In a statement released Wednesday on its website, park management apologized for the inconvenience, saying they saw damage and flooding from the storm. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
cityofnsb.com

Debris haulers busy clearing curbsides, free hot meal at "Babe" James on Oct. 8

Be on the lookout for these black tandem grapple trucks from disaster response contractor Phillips & Jordan, which have been deployed to help clear both yard and construction/demolition debris here in New Smyrna Beach daily, including weekends. To ensure grapple arms have sufficient room to maneuver, please do not place debris piles under power lines and keep them at least 25 feet away from parked vehicles.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy