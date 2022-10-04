ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belly Ring Ruckus: JT Defends Lil Uzi’s Commotion Causing Abdominal Accessory—‘That’s MY Man, My Good Man, My Rich Man’

By erikashavonne
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

City Girl JT and her “rockstar” sweetie are back in the news thanks to the City Girl’s fierce defense of her boo and his blinged-out belly.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Over the weekend Lil Uzi Vert who announced the use of “they” pronouns caused a ruckus when they debuted their latest piercing, a diamond navel ring.

The gender non-conforming rapper already boasts a selection of unique body modifications including a slew of finger piercings and the previous pink diamond that they had implanted into their forehead. The forehead piercing has since been removed but when the Internet criticized the pint-sized rapper’s navel ring, JT took to the streets to defend her boo and educated the masses on gender expression and sexuality.

“Everytime MY n**** do something he want to do y’all act amazed,” wrote JT before reminding everyone that her boo’s a “rockstar.”  “That’s BEEN his aesthetic before me but let me tell y’all something he a black rockstar that does what he wants!”

Jatavia then went on to read her boo’s naysayers about the difference between gender and sexuality. Lil Uzi changed their pronouns to they/them on Instagram this summer causing speculation about their sexual preference but according to JT, there’s no reason to be confused.

“Y’all think the way ppl dress & how they express themselves is what defines them sexually and that’s y’all problem now because it’s men who out here masculine as hell dress apart & can’t wait to get from round y’all to suck d*ck for amiris & I mean NO disrespect!”

Her twitter tirade continued with her letting folks know that despite it all, she’s very proud of her partner.

“Uzi date me & we honestly have two different audiences so nothing bother me more then when he doing what he want y’all Tag me & say “THIS YOUR MAN”…yes hoe that’s MY man. MY good man, MY rich man, MY respectful man, MY lit man, MY successful black rockstar”

“Last last, I have my own money. S###. I’m with him because I want to be. he’s the best man ever better than alllll y’all n****s …let’s argue ”  she challenged her haters.

The couple who’ve been together since 2019 also recently made headlines when JT shared a hilarious photo of Uzi cooking a simple taco dinner for her that went up in flames.

“No y’all his mood really didn’t change, he watched it go out & all.”

JT followed the tweet with a photo of the results of Uzi’s flambe skills.

The City Girl and her “black rockstar” seem to be happy together despite Uzi’s antics and piercing preferences.

We wish them both the best.

Lil Uzi Vert
