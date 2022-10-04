Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Cincinnati-based restaurant known for waffles applies for liquor license at The Greene
A Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles has applied for a liquor license at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium at The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on Oct. 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: East Walnut Hills
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the East Walnut Hills area so unique. This small but history-packed neighborhood, located just two miles northeast of downtown, was built around St. Francis de Sales Church. From breweries to boutiques, coffee shops to beautiful historic homes and updated condos, this area has it all.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: October 7–9
See a classic Agatha Christie mystery, tour luxurious downtown apartments and shops, celebrate Oktoberfest with your pooch, awe at mighty pumpkin carvings in Hamilton, enjoy live music and food in Colerain Township, and see classic cars on Court Street Plaza this weekend. Celebrate autumn and its mighty gourd as talented...
WLWT 5
Weekend chill for Cincinnati
Cold air settles in for the weekend! We will see concerns for an additional round of frost and freeze issues tonight.
Five Spooky Cincinnati Ghost Tours
From slightly spooky to totally terrifying, these tours will scare up a good time. The post Five Spooky Cincinnati Ghost Tours appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
The Queen Bee Marathon is back; organizers kicking off the weekend with an all-day expo
CINCINNATI — The Queen bee is back. This weekend thousands of women will take to the streets of Cincinnati for the half marathon and 4-miler. The race and and expo celebrate sisterhood and women's health. Before the race, there is a day expo at the Duke Energy Convention Center....
WLWT 5
Cooler Start, Warmer Afternoon
CINCINNATI — Another frosty morning, but the afternoon is sunny and warmer than yesterday. A big warm up arrives early in the week.
WLWT 5
November Chill This Weekend
CINCINNATI — Staying cool and breezy today. Keeping that November chill around through the weekend.
dayton.com
New soul food restaurant offers comfort food ‘cooked from scratch’
Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC, a new restaurant specializing in soul and comfort food, is now open in Moraine. “This restaurant is going back to the day where food was cooked from scratch,” said Steven Champion, owner of Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC. “We cut and slice our sweet potatoes. We cut our cabbage. We do our greens. We do everything from scratch.”
WLWT 5
Driver crashes into Over-the-Rhine staple, months after restaurant remodel
CINCINNATI — A staple restaurant of more than 30 years in Over-the-Rhine is going to need some repairing, again. Tuesday afternoon, a driver traveling westbound on Liberty ran into Alabama Fish Bar causing major damage. Construction crews have already begun repairing the frame of the storefront. Shattered glass filled...
Fox 19
Police search for driver who plowed into sidewalk tables at OTR ‘streateries’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are searching for the driver who plowed through sidewalk tables outside an Over-the-Rhine cocktail lounge and then fled late Wednesday. It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge,...
dayton.com
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products. The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale. “This will be the...
Blink 2022: Road closures, events and everything you need to know
The four-day, free event will showcase more than 100 art installations spanning more than 30 city blocks. The event will also feature a parade, live music, food and more.
consistentlycurious.com
13 Best Haunted Houses In Cincinnati Ohio
You will have a screaming good time this Halloween season by visiting one of the many haunted houses in Cincinnati Ohio. From the chilling tales of the janitor who haunts the Dent School House to being chased by a flaming semi at the Wilmington Haunted Hollow Ride, we round the top spots that are bound to send chills down your spine.
Fox 19
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades later
Benito Mussolini 1940. Agfacolor photo by H. Roger-Viollet; Public Domain Image. The Capitoline Wolf Statue was a gift from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1929 to the city of Cincinnati. The statue represented a she-wolf nursing Romulus and Remus (the twin brothers who founded Rome).
Austin Butler-Tom Hardy movie filming at Hamilton root beer stand
The Village Inn will be another backdrop for the movie, according to a notice sent to neighbors in the area.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Cincinnati
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cincinnati, Ohio on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton DIamond – Type: Pot Bellied– Age: Adult– Gender: Female– Read more on Petfinder Yoda aka Harry – Type: Lizard– Age: Young– […]
