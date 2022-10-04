Read full article on original website
Why Proof-of-work Will Always be an Essential Part of Ethereum
Always controversial, Tron founder Justin Sun said he thinks the proof-of-work way of operating is an "essential" component of Ethereum – just as the Ethereum community readies to transition to a different, proof-of-stake, system after a multi-year effort. Many billions of dollars are at stake. The crypto entrepreneur still...
Why the Ethereum Merge Could Be Pivotal for DeFi and Crypto
A brief introduction to play-to-earn (P2E) gaming using KomNPlay platform as an example. How to make money by playing blockchain games. The Ethereum Merge is a significant event in blockchain history that has been heavily hyped by many individuals and investors, including financial experts. After years of development, the gigantic Ethereum upgrade known as the Merge has finally happened, switching the digital machinery at the core of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value to a considerably more energy-efficient system.
Aave $AAVE Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Aave. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Aave wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
Three Visions on How to Value New Tokens & the Cryptocurrency Market in General
The new world of cryptocurrencies is the same as the old world. The cryptocurrency market may look alien to the untrained eye, but it’s a market nonetheless. In the Cryptonized episode titled “How to Value Crypto Tokens,” we tried to solve the valuation problem once and for all. The main reason Noah Healy believes current cryptocurrency projects aren’t viable in the longterm is because they don't prioritize sustainability. Healy thinks that only protocols with a multi-algorythmic approach will survive.
The Post-Merge Ethereum, A Multifaceted Analysis
The new proof of stake consensus mechanism reportedly uses 99% less energy than its proof of work counterpart. There’s a possibility that ESG-focused institutions will turn their sights and wallets to the energyless alternative. The network is expected to drop from around 5% to less than 0.5% The effects this will have on the price could be tremendous, though. The long-term consequences of the event remain to be seen. In the short term, the green narrative might carry Ethereum to new heights.
The Influence of Crypto Companies on the Fintech Industry Increases
Rising cryptocurrency value causes a tectonic shift in the banking sector. There is little doubt that the term "fintech" is acquiring a whole new meaning with the advent of bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. The blockchain industry is anticipated to increase from $7.18 billion in 2022 to $67.4 billion by...
Looking Into Ethereum’s Merge And How KIRA Circumvents PoS’s Biggest Weakness
On September 15, 2022, the second largest crypto in the world, Ethereum, successfully transitioned to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm via the Merge update. This blog will take an unbiased look at both PoW and PoS algorithms. PoW prevents double-spending attacks, but PoS makes forking extremely expensive and impractical. In 2012, Peercoin became the first coin to implement PoS, and several other cryptocurrencies like Alano, Cardano and Cardano have started opting for PoS.
Blockchain and Decentralization: are Blockchains as Decentralized as They Claim to Be?
Decentralization is one of the main benefits of a blockchain. But are the main blockchains decentralized indeed or is it a myth? The Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, and Solana blockchains are considered to be the most decentralized, however, upon a closer look, things seem to be different. Dmitry Shishov. CEO...
Exciting Developments in the Blockchain Industry 2022
The blockchain industry is always expanding, which has led to the emergence of new breakthroughs. Let's take a look at some of the most noteworthy advancements that have taken place in the blockchain world. Gabriel Mangalindan. Into tech, AI, startups and blockchain. About @gabrielmanga. Credibility. The blockchain industry is always...
Crypto Wallets in 2022 and Why They're Important
Public and private keys are needed to conduct transactions on the Bitcoin network. The public key is the equivalent of a bank account number in that you may offer it to anybody without fear of their gaining access to your money. Hardware wallets (or cold wallets) are encrypted physical wallets. Digital wallets are digital wallets that run on computers and may be installed directly from the desktop. Paper wallets are another option, with secure mobile or hardware wallets being a better choice. The seed phrase used to generate your 64-character private key consists of 12 words. It is the same as your account's password.
10 Shared Beliefs of a Bitcoin Maximalist
In the midst of a bear market, after an enormous crash in which several major reckless mismanaged tokens have been wiped out, more crypto participants turn to bitcoin and become bitcoin maximalists. All of this raises the question of what precisely a bitcoin maximalist is. Bitcoin maximalist believes with unwavering...
How Do Cryptocurrencies Influence Financial Markets?
Global finance has undergone a phenomenal change in the bygone era of 2021, courtesy of the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war, and the weakening US dollar. The 2020 financial crisis led us to the vicissitudes of 2021. The eruption of the pandemic saw business and finance plummeting and millions of people worldwide losing their source of livelihood. Stock markets went down by 40%. The only silver lining out there was cryptocurrencies. Anxiety pervaded financial echelons across the globe as a turbulent global economy struggled to keep afloat. Cryptocurrencies, however, looked aloof from the fall and emerged as the savior for the investors.
Play To Earn: A Key Part Of Metaverse Economics
The gaming craze was on a high note starting last year as more people engaged in online activities following the Pandemic. According to reports by DappRadar, Crypto play-to-earn applications (GameFi) have now surpassed decentralized finance (DeFi) users. As per the report, about 50% of crypto wallets connected to decentralized applications were in the gaming industry in November. There are over a thousand blockchain-based games, with developers adding about 70 more new ones each month. In the first half of 2021, these companies reportedly received about $476 million in investments.
How to Simply Deploy a Smart Contract on Ethereum
Creating and deploying a smart contract is an important process. Once deployed, it becomes available to the Ethereum network. This article takes you through all the steps you need to deploy a smart contract during Ethereum software development. Before that, let’s discuss smart contracts a bit. What is a...
The First NFT
What are NFTs and how do they work? NFT is the short form for non-fungible tokens. When something is fungible, such as a dollar bill, it is equivalent to any other dollar bill and can therefore be exchanged for it. In contrast, a non-fungible token is a unique asset in digital form that cannot be traded for another NFT. It means that each NFT is a unique object. NFTs are transferred from one owner to another using blockchain technology, creating a digital trail from seller to buyer that verifies the transaction. This encodes the individual ownership rights to the buyer.
Bitcoin Mining and Traditional Banking Energy Consumption: The Truth
“It’s estimated that the renewal rate of banknotes is -26.04% per year. This leads to 219.42 billion banknotes per year being printed to replace the worn notes taken out of circulation and to answer new demand.” — Michel Khazzaka (Valuechain) . Over the years, analysts and environmentalists have...
Stablecoins Will Change the Way You Approach Cross-Border Payments
It takes an average of $13 to send $200 to another country and three to five business days to complete a transaction. 23% of consumers who make international payments to family or friends use at least one kind of cryptocurrency. 13% of them even say that cryptocurrencies are their preferred way of money transfers. However, the crypto winter (aka the bear market) is here. Bitcoin crashed by approximately 80% in 2018 and 2020 and Bitcoin has dropped 70% of its value. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is tied to an outside asset, such as the U.S. dollar.
The Fight for a “Transparent” Blockchain
Blocking of the main blockchain transaction anonymization service Tornado Cash. Blockchain Mixer is a service for collecting and mixing tokens of different users in order to further anonymize transactions in the blockchain. The mixing process itself is the collection of tokens from several parties, splitting them into parts, mixing and...
A Guide to Infura and StarkNet ZK-Rollup for Ethereum Devs
Over the past year, we have seen an increase in layer two scaling solutions for Ethereum, with ZK-rollups being some of the most promising. Thanks to the Stark rollup, any decentralized application can achieve a limitless computing scale, which keeps the Ethereum network secure and stable. This is made feasible by the fact that the STARK cryptographic proof system, which is the most flexible and scalable of all cryptographic proof systems, is used by StarkNet.
Why Are Digital Assets Under Pressure?
Fears of a looming recession continue to fuel uncertainty in the global equity markets—no wonder the vast majority of indexes and securities are down double-digit percentages so far in 2022. Things are even worse in the cryptocurrency industry: BTC/USD pair is down 58%, whereas ETH/USD is down 63%. Overall, the digital asset's market capitalization stands way below its $2 trillion record.
