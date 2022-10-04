Read full article on original website
These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio
Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
Investors are navigating their way through the most challenging investment environment in decades. Big market declines are the ideal time for investors to go shopping. These fast-paced growth stocks are perfectly positioned to make long-term investors richer.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields.
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.
Berkshire Hathaway's buy-and-hold investment approach and its focus on quality companies have helped it achieve market-crushing returns over the long term. The stock holdings of the conglomerate are weighted towards large, sturdy, value-oriented companies. But Berkshire Hathaway has positions in some promising growth stocks as well.
My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October
The energy sector tends to be volatile. Being able to handle the ups and downs is key to survival. The future of energy looks increasingly like cleaner alternatives will displace dirtier ones. TotalEnergies is deftly riding the energy waves in front of it and preparing the clean energy ride that...
2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market
Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy.
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth
Procter & Gamble's portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States.
Thinking About Buying Shiba Inu? Buy Ethereum Instead
Shiba Inu soared last year -- but its limited use cases make it an ultra-risky bet. Ethereum has shown its strength in the world of cryptocurrencies.
Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up
The Nasdaq-100 technology index is trying to bounce back from its recent 52-week low. Some investors think there is a possibility that inflation could cool off into next year. Amazon would be a big beneficiary of that shift, again strengthening its e-commerce business.
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
Abbott Labs and Sanofi are both positioned to grow due to strong product portfolios. The two companies pay safe, market-beating dividends to shareholders. Both stocks are trading below the average price-to-earnings ratio for their industries.
Elon Musk Owns Dogecoin: Should You?
With a net worth of $238 billion, Elon Musk knows a thing or two about making money. But Dogecoin's hype-driven rally has faded -- and it is unclear whether it is ever coming back.
Did Warren Buffett Go Bargain Hunting During the Recent Market Meltdown?
Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has been opportunistic this year. Many of the stocks Berkshire bought earlier this year now trade at lower levels. But economic and market conditions are also much different.
Why Bloom Energy's Stock Plunged 21% in September
Investors looked to reduce their risk exposure last month, avoiding speculative stocks like Bloom Energy. Two key insiders sold shares last month as they did the month before.
Could a Dividend Cut Actually Make Sense for This Dividend King?
Altria still relies on cigarettes for the vast majority of its revenue. Cutting the dividend by half would free up much-needed cash flow.
My Top Agriculture Dividend Stock to Buy in October (and It's Not Even Close)
Deere's adjusted earnings may have come in lower than Wall Street estimates. Deere is performing at a level that is simply unheard of in its industry, let alone in Deere's history. Deere's success is a reminder of the intricacies of the U.S. economy and how certain companies can excel even...
2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth
Despite a preference for diversification, Buffett keeps 41% of Berkshire's portfolio in Apple. Chevron's price growth and dividend yield have caught Buffett's eye in recent months.
Why Pinterest Stock Beat the Market in September
Activist investor Elliott Management may be pushing for sale. The company seems well positioned to beat estimates in its Q3 report.
Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today
Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw lowered his price target on Silvergate to $70 per share. Shaw believes growth will be limited moving forward.
1 Growth Stock Down 85% to Buy Right Now
Lemonade just launched its first insurance product in the United Kingdom. The company continued to deliver lightning-fast growth in Q2 2022. Still, Lemonade stock is down 85% from its all-time high, and that may be a chance to buy.
AMD Misses Sales Estimates By a Mile -- Time to Sell the Stock?
AMD says it will miss the midpoint of its previous revenue guidance for the third quarter by over $1 billion. Gross profit margin will also come in lower than previously expected. The stock is already down big this year, so now may not be the best time to bail.
