Stock options. Many employees of startups and corporations get to hear this term when their compensation is being discussed. It is often used as a proxy for ‘if the company makes it big, then you get to share in that too, and you will be wealthy.’ However, behind the simple term lies a complex mess of financial, legal, and taxation regulations that can dramatically change what stock options mean and how they affect your stock compensation.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO