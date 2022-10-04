ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

DRA allocates $1.7 million for 5 state infrastructure projects

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced Thursday (Oct. 6) that $1.7 million will be invested into five Arkansas infrastructure projects through DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund (CIF). The investment will be matched by $3 million and will attract an additional $23 million in capital investments. The CIF program addresses unmet...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lonoke County, AR
Government
County
Lonoke County, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Prairie County, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Monticello, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas deer & bears equipped with tracking collars as part of study

ARKANSAS, USA — As the fall season begins so does the hunting season in the Natural State. Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears wearing new tracking collars, but Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) says that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking the animal.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by over last 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,028 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 3,230 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week’s count averages to about 290 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Drinking Water#Water Systems#Water District#Water Projects#American
Kait 8

Deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas approaches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For property owners across the state of Arkansas, you have an important deadline coming up. According to state officials, the property tax deadline for the Natural State is Saturday, Oct. 15. You are urged to make sure to pay before the deadline to avoid...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Mississippi River at 8th lowest level on record; Arkansas under high wildfire risk

Drought conditions have worsened throughout the Arkansas Delta and there will be impacts to farmers as the harvest season unfolds. The lack of rain has been so severe that the Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade and it is the eighth lowest level ever recorded for the river, National Weather Service Meteorologist Samantha Brown told Talk Business & Politics.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Issue 1 opposition forms with State Chamber, Farm Bureau support

Opponents of Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Arkansas Legislature to call itself into special session, announced Thursday (Oct. 6) the formation of a legislative question committee to oppose the measure. The legislatively-referred issue will be on the November 8 general election ballot. “Our legislature already...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
neareport.com

If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?

The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

AG candidate Jesse Gibson discusses crime, abortion, qualifications

Democratic Attorney General nominee Jesse Gibson says his courtroom experience makes him more qualified for the office than his GOP opponent, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin. “I think that one of the important things in this race is not, ‘Why do you want to be attorney general,’ but, ‘Do you really want to be attorney general, and do you have the requisite experience in Arkansas courtrooms to be that chief law enforcement officer, to be the state’s attorney?’ And my opponent – you can go on CourtConnect, you can do the research, it’s on my website – has never had a case or tried a case in an Arkansas court,” Gibson said.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Burn ban issued for 3 area counties

A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
SALESVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy