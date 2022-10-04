Democratic Attorney General nominee Jesse Gibson says his courtroom experience makes him more qualified for the office than his GOP opponent, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin. “I think that one of the important things in this race is not, ‘Why do you want to be attorney general,’ but, ‘Do you really want to be attorney general, and do you have the requisite experience in Arkansas courtrooms to be that chief law enforcement officer, to be the state’s attorney?’ And my opponent – you can go on CourtConnect, you can do the research, it’s on my website – has never had a case or tried a case in an Arkansas court,” Gibson said.

