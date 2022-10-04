Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Governor Asa Hutchinson intent to grant executive clemency includes a Baxter County man
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday his intent to grant four pardons. An additional 53 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements...
Arkansas cattle farmers’ profits shriveling with drought
The lack of rain lately has been especially tough on the cattle industry.
talkbusiness.net
DRA allocates $1.7 million for 5 state infrastructure projects
The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced Thursday (Oct. 6) that $1.7 million will be invested into five Arkansas infrastructure projects through DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund (CIF). The investment will be matched by $3 million and will attract an additional $23 million in capital investments. The CIF program addresses unmet...
NWA Land Trust acquires 830 acres of Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced its purchase of approximately 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How much longer will Arkansans see construction on I-30?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most central Arkansas drivers have become familiar with the construction projects on I-30, but they still need to look out for road closures and new signage. The projects have been moving along, but some are beginning to wonder how much longer they can expect the...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas deer & bears equipped with tracking collars as part of study
ARKANSAS, USA — As the fall season begins so does the hunting season in the Natural State. Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears wearing new tracking collars, but Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) says that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking the animal.
talkbusiness.net
Two genetic pathways that lead to ‘weedy rice’ identified by researchers
Weedy rice, commonly referred to as red rice, is a costly problem that impacts producers in Arkansas each growing season. Weeds reduce grain quality and impact yield which can lead to millions of dollars of lost revenue each growing season. Scientists may have now made headway in determining why some...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by over last 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,028 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 3,230 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week’s count averages to about 290 new cases per day in the state,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
Kait 8
Deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas approaches
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For property owners across the state of Arkansas, you have an important deadline coming up. According to state officials, the property tax deadline for the Natural State is Saturday, Oct. 15. You are urged to make sure to pay before the deadline to avoid...
talkbusiness.net
Mississippi River at 8th lowest level on record; Arkansas under high wildfire risk
Drought conditions have worsened throughout the Arkansas Delta and there will be impacts to farmers as the harvest season unfolds. The lack of rain has been so severe that the Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade and it is the eighth lowest level ever recorded for the river, National Weather Service Meteorologist Samantha Brown told Talk Business & Politics.
talkbusiness.net
Issue 1 opposition forms with State Chamber, Farm Bureau support
Opponents of Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Arkansas Legislature to call itself into special session, announced Thursday (Oct. 6) the formation of a legislative question committee to oppose the measure. The legislatively-referred issue will be on the November 8 general election ballot. “Our legislature already...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
neareport.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?
The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
List of counties under burn bans in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — Even though it's fall, that doesn't mean dry conditions can't spark fires across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Officials announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, that the entire state of Arkansas is under a high wildfire risk. The Arkansas Forestry Division announced counties that are under a...
Mayor forcing Pine Bluff food pantry to relocate
It's a major food source for people in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, but currently the future of the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry is uncertain after an eviction notice was served last week.
Former LITFest organizer has ties to Little Rock mayor, city director
As the headliner for LITFest calls off her concert, new connections are being revealed between the former festival's organizer and city hall, including a sitting city director.
talkbusiness.net
AG candidate Jesse Gibson discusses crime, abortion, qualifications
Democratic Attorney General nominee Jesse Gibson says his courtroom experience makes him more qualified for the office than his GOP opponent, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin. “I think that one of the important things in this race is not, ‘Why do you want to be attorney general,’ but, ‘Do you really want to be attorney general, and do you have the requisite experience in Arkansas courtrooms to be that chief law enforcement officer, to be the state’s attorney?’ And my opponent – you can go on CourtConnect, you can do the research, it’s on my website – has never had a case or tried a case in an Arkansas court,” Gibson said.
KTLO
Burn ban issued for 3 area counties
A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
Comments / 0