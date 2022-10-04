Read full article on original website
Though originally planned for a joint launch, Blizzard Entertainment decided to split the "Overwatch 2" PvE and PvP debuts. This allowed the company to release the PvP early access in October 2022, giving the team more time to refine the PvE experience before it rolls out in 2023. As detailed during the reveal event, the PvE story mode focuses on tying loose lore threads together. The narrative blends the old and new guard of Overwatch, while also highlighting some of the heroes' origins.
"Overwatch 2" has already made wave with critics and is scheduled to replace its beloved predecessor later this month. There's no indication of Activision Blizzard slamming the breaks, even with disappointed reactions to the Battle Pass and existing problems it still has to fix. However, it seems that "Overwatch" fans and critics have a tiny bit of good news.
The "Overwatch" franchise might seem like it doesn't focus much on the story to the casual observer. Most players who drop into the game experience it without learning much about the events that led to the Overwatch organization's founding or the reason they fight. Many will simply get into a lobby, choose a character, and immediately drop into an arena where the bullets start flying.
After establishing the hero shooter genre with "Overwatch," Blizzard Entertainment followed up the title with "Overwatch 2." Early reviews were mostly aligned when it came to the sequel's pros and cons, with praise showered upon its gameplay mechanics and criticism levied towards the publisher for perceived over-monetization. However, one aspect remains consistent between entries — there are some cool characters! And one of the coolest new additions to the "Overwatch" roster is Kiriko.
"Overwatch 2" is finally out, and reviews all say the same thing: It's a worthy successor to the now-defunct original game. Despite the Battle Pass confirming fans' worst fears and the change that increased prices for skins, fans have found the title to be a fun hero shooter that offers enough innovation to keep things fresh while staying true to what fans loved about the original's gameplay.
Having experienced a rough launch in 2020 marred by bugs and glitches after years of hype, CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077" remains one of gaming's most notorious cautionary tales. However, in recent weeks, the futuristic action RPG has experienced a tremendous resurgence in both player numbers and reception. Now, it looks like there may be even more "Cyberpunk 2077" in the future.
Blizzard's long-awaited "Overwatch 2" launched on October 4 after extensive beta testing. However, not everyone participated in the betas, nor were they planning on giving the full release of "Overwatch 2" a shot. Many didn't feel that "Overwatch 2" featured enough changes or new content to warrant a sequel (per Forbes). In addition, many fans were displeased to hear that the few new heroes added would be immediately locked behind a battle pass and substantial grind.
"Overwatch," Blizzard's smash-hit team-based first-person hero shooter, is officially being replaced by "Overwatch 2" on Oct. 4, 2022. The game will be going from its original "one-time purchase with optional microtransactions" model to becoming completely free-to-play — with the optional microtransactions still in place, of course. Overwatch Coins, the in-game currency, can be used to purchase extra cosmetic items, unlock Battle Pass tiers without having to grind through them, and purchase the Premium Battle Pass and unlock three times the tier rewards.
"Overwatch 2" is finally here after years of anticipation and a recent beta. Excitement is high for the sequel to one of the most successful hero shooters of all time, and it's bringing new characters and features along with going free-to-play. Further, veterans of the original title will be rewarded for their past efforts by having various content carry over into the new game and immediately receive free access to the new character Kiriko.
"Gundam Evolution" just launched and, for fans of multiplayer shooters looking for something to play between the ending of "Overwatch" and the Launch of "Overwatch 2," it may be worth checking out. Set in the "Gundam" universe and featuring battles between teams piloting the titular mechs, the game features a variety of mobile suits to unlock with Capital, the in-game currency.
"Overwatch" is now dead and gone, but "Overwatch 2" has officially launched to take its place. This free-to-play sequel is available on PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, the Nintendo Switch and PC. Early reviews for "Overwatch 2" have all said the same thing with plenty of praise for the fresh, new gameplay improvements but some complaints regarding the new monetization additions.
"Gundam Evolution," the free-to-play 6v6 hero shooter starring the mech suits from a number of anime series, is now available on PC, with the console version coming at the end of the year. Like many free-to-play multiplayer games, "Gundam Evolution" features a variety of different cosmetic items that can be purchased with either in-game currency or paid currency. One type of cosmetic item is the Stamps, which can be hot-keyed and used in matches. Players can also customize other aspects of their Gundam units, like the voice of the pilot inside the mech.
For all the drawbacks of the games-as-a-service model, there are also several benefits that come from having developers constantly updating their games. For one thing, many online titles such as "Destiny" and "Overwatch" put out seasonal content for their players. These are typically targeted around holidays and grant gamers access to themed content that is only available for a limited time. "Apex Legends" is another game that has been known to provide these events for its players. Now, fresh off the launch of Season 14, EA has revealed the Halloween-themed event Fight or Flight is returning. This allows fans of the game to explore its spookier side with four weeks of rotating special game modes and sales. Two popular cosmetics are returning: the Voidwalker Wraith bundle and the Memoir Noir Pathfinder bundle. There will also be several new Halloween-themed skins for purchase in the game store.
If you were one of the many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the "System Shock" remake, you're in for a bit of a disappointment. On Thursday, Twitter user Wario64 made fans aware that a change had been made to the official "System Shock" Steam page: The release date is now listed as March 2023.
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been turning heads since it was first officially announced to be in the works back in 2018. Earlier this week, Universal released a movie poster full of details and easter eggs for true fans – which seemingly confirmed for adult fans that Mario doesn't have a rear end in the process. Despite the disappointing news earlier this year that the movie received a delay, the hype train is officially going for Mario's big screen adventure.
2021 saw the world celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Pokémon" franchise. What started as a Game Boy role-playing game has expanded into one of the world's biggest entertainment properties. In fact, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the series has sold more than 440 million units in total. That makes it the third best-selling video game franchise of all time, just behind "Mario" and "Tetris" in terms of popularity.
The popular battle royale game "Fortnite" is no stranger to crossovers with other games. In the past, it has paid homage to "Among Us" by introducing items and emotes related to the game. More recently, it has collaborated with "Goat Simulator 3" to offer a new skin to players. Now, another crossover is giving "Fortnite" fans a chance to bring the action of "Rocket League" into their world.
Sony's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive "Horizon Forbidden West" hasn't received any new downloadable content since it launched in February 2022, but that hasn't stopped eager fans of the game from growing ever-more convinced that DLC is on the way. Following the release of the game, all sorts of new "Horizon" projects have gone into production, be it Netflix's "Horizon Zero Dawn" TV series, the PSVR2 game "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," or the "Horizon Zero Dawn" remake rumors that have fans rolling their eyes. Given the extremely strong critical reception to "Horizon Forbidden West," tossing an expansion for that game into the list of upcoming projects would definitely make sense as well.
EA has officially confirmed that there is a new "Need for Speed" game coming, although fans will have to wait to see it. While EA hasn't done more than set a trailer premiere for the new game for Oct. 6 at 8 AM PT, a ton of information about the new game has leaked, with some information coming directly from EA's own website. Shared on Twitter by Wario64, the title of the new game is "Need for Speed: Unbound" and the key art has a car doing a burnout, which is spewing yellow graffiti with anarchy symbols in it. The last "Need for Speed" was "Heat," which was released in late 2019.
Are ya ready, kids? Because Nickelodeon's classic "SpongeBob SquarePants" franchise is returning to the digital world. Fans tend to go wild when the iconic Nickelodeon character returns to video games, as was the case with THQ Nordic's anniversary in 2021. At some point in 2023, fans of the absorbent, yellow, and porous sea sponge will be treated to a new adventure with the upcoming "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake," a 3D platformer based on the animated series. In the game, players control SpongeBob as he and his friend Patrick Starr — who has been transformed into a balloon — journey through a series of dimensions known as Wishworlds.
