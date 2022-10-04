For all the drawbacks of the games-as-a-service model, there are also several benefits that come from having developers constantly updating their games. For one thing, many online titles such as "Destiny" and "Overwatch" put out seasonal content for their players. These are typically targeted around holidays and grant gamers access to themed content that is only available for a limited time. "Apex Legends" is another game that has been known to provide these events for its players. Now, fresh off the launch of Season 14, EA has revealed the Halloween-themed event Fight or Flight is returning. This allows fans of the game to explore its spookier side with four weeks of rotating special game modes and sales. Two popular cosmetics are returning: the Voidwalker Wraith bundle and the Memoir Noir Pathfinder bundle. There will also be several new Halloween-themed skins for purchase in the game store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO