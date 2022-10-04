Read full article on original website
Bruins Announce Roster Moves With Team Taking Shape
The Boston Bruins are plenty busy ahead of their regular-season opener next week against the Washington Capitals. First-year head coach Jim Montgomery and the Bruins front office are in the midst of finalizing the team’s roster, which led to several transactions made on Tuesday. The Bruins placed Connor Carrick,...
Jim Montgomery Explains Why Bruins Waived Oskar Steen
Oskar Steen came into training camp and preseason with a lot to prove in order to get a shot at the Bruins’ Opening Night roster. Ultimately, Jim Montgomery and company felt they needed to see more from the young forward. Boston placed Steen on waivers Tuesday afternoon. While it...
NBC Sports
Five reasons why Bruins can compete for 2023 Stanley Cup title
The Boston Bruins are running it back for the 2022-23 NHL season with the hope of making another (and perhaps final) run at a Stanley Cup title with this veteran core. The franchise had a busy offseason. It welcomed back David Krejci after a one-year absence. Team captain Patrice Bergeron decided not to retire and signed up for his 19th season. The Bruins also fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and replaced him with Jim Montgomery, who probably will bring a more player-friendly tone to the locker room.
Bruins Roster Cuts: Marc McLaughlin Among Those Sent To AHL
The Bruins are getting down to the nitty-gritty of their final roster and made more cuts Thursday afternoon. Boston announced a slew of moves, including sending Marc McLaughlin to Providence. It was a bit of a surprise given how the young forward has performed through training camp and the preseason, but head coach Jim Montgomery noted he wanted McLaughlin to work on some finer details with the P-Bruins.
Taylor Hall ‘Pushing It’ With Injury; Bruins Hopeful For Return Soon
Taylor Hall is doing everything he can to get back into game action for the Bruins. The forward was injured during Boston’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Head coach Jim Montgomery initially was optimistic that he’d miss “a day or two” of practice before returning, but then revealed Hall’s injury was “more significant” than the Bruins originally thought.
Where Bruins’ Goalie Tandem Ranks Among League’s Best
For the first time since 2007, the Boston Bruins will enter the season without the possibility of relying on Tuukka Rask in net. They are fully behind the duo of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. Though Rask started just four games last season, there was a significant portion of the...
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
Yardbarker
2022-23 Boston Bruins Roster Prediction
With two preseason games remaining, the roster battles continue to smolder as fringe players look to cement their spot on the opening night roster for the Boston Bruins. A.J. Greer has seen his stock skyrocket already, while Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic continue to sink following uninspired and ineffective performances. During the lead-up to the season, the injury bug has struck Boston again, this time knocking Taylor Hall out for at least a week, putting the start to his season in jeopardy. Fabian Lysell also took a knock over the weekend, and fans await his return to see if he can break camp with the big club, especially given the hole in the top-six following Hall’s injury.
NBC Sports
Top Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell to begin season in Providence
If you're eager to see what Fabian Lysell is capable of at the NHL level, you'll have to wait. The Boston Bruins assigned five players to their AHL affiliate in Providence on Thursday: Lysell, Jack Ahcan, John Beecher, Kyle Keyser, and Marc McLaughlin. Four other players -- Keith Kinkaid, Joona...
Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk ‘Ahead Of Schedule’ With Injury Recovery
Matt Grzelcyk and Taylor Hall were both on the ice at Boston Bruins practice Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena sporting bright yellow jerseys. With the two rehabbing from injuries, the jerseys were markers that they were non-contact participants in the session. But first-year coach Jim Montgomery wouldn’t be surprised if...
Yardbarker
Bruins Will Make the 2023 Playoffs If…
Entering the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins will be without Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk, who are all recovering from off-season surgeries. It will be a tall order for first-year coach Jim Montgomery to keep his team within striking distance of an Eastern Conference playoff spot until they get healthy.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Pastrnak, Hall, Steen & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there has been talk in recent days that the club is willing to give David Pastrnak whatever he wants on a contract extension. In other news, Taylor Hall has gotten back to skating after suffering an upper-body injury last week. Meanwhile, Oskar Steen, who many expected to crack the opening night roster, was placed on waivers this Tuesday. Last but not least, Jack Studnicka has not yet made the team, but has given himself a great opportunity to do so thanks to a great training camp.
Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev exits exhibition game against Panthers
Regardless of the score, the biggest success of a preseason game is coming out of it healthy, and the Lightning had a scare in Thursday’s exhibition game against the Florida Panthers. Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev did not play a shift in the second period. There was no immediate update on...
Bruce Cassidy Gives Training Camp Update as Vegas Begins Final Week
The Vegas Golden Knights have passed the midway point of their preseason with three contests left to play.
FOX Sports
Capitals host the Bruins to open 2022 season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -141, Bruins +120; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins in the season opener. Washington went 44-26-12 overall and 20-16-8 at home a season ago. The Capitals committed 280 total penalties last season, averaging 3.4 per game and serving 7.7 penalty minutes per game.
