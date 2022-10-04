ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nathan Smith
5d ago

I wonder if the same person took every box, or is there some type of way to limit them per person. I understand why they are free, but being free is going to lead people to take complete advantage of it unless they limit them somehow

Julia Wheatley
5d ago

All this did was give free stuff to people so they can sell it. How about we put out a cancer treatment freebie ..our family had to come up with $600 twice for my mother’s cancer ointment twice in six months it was $2400 each I feel for them but these people have chosen to take drugs in the first place. I don’t understand why they should get free stuff no one else does

............
5d ago

free Suboxone free needles free narcan.... but I can't smoke a joint? how backwards can you truly be?

