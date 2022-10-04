ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Atlantis Rising: South County Silica Sculpting Spectacle

This weekend at Misquamicut State Beach, ten sculptors from around the world came to Westerly to produce and display their creations in the Atlantis Rising International Sand Sculpture Competition presented by the South County Tourism Council. Many of the designs reflected an aquatic theme, while other artists decided to follow...
WESTERLY, RI
Historic George Champlin Mason House lists with Residential Properties for $4.395M

Residential Properties Ltd. is proud to present The George Champlin Mason House, lovingly referred to as “Woodbine Cottage”. This rare, historic property was built by Newport’s most famed native architect, George Champlin Mason, as his personal residence. Mason is considered a master of the Newport Style and designed many Newport mansions of the Gilded Age, including the Eisenhower House, Chepstow, Redwood Library, and the Reading Room. This restored classic, yet modern, Victorian has been meticulously updated over the past 10 years, boasting 12 gracious bedrooms, 12.1 bathrooms, and professionally designed gardens.
NEWPORT, RI
Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda￼

When voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, they will be voting on far more than local and statewide offices. There are three statewide bond issues, totaling some $400 million, and several local referenda, from legalization of retail marijuana sales to school construction and regionalization. Early voting...
MIDDLETOWN, RI

