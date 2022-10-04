Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Atlantis Rising: South County Silica Sculpting Spectacle
This weekend at Misquamicut State Beach, ten sculptors from around the world came to Westerly to produce and display their creations in the Atlantis Rising International Sand Sculpture Competition presented by the South County Tourism Council. Many of the designs reflected an aquatic theme, while other artists decided to follow...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Art Museum announces new exhibition: Joseph Norman: Works from the Permanent Collection
The Newport Art Museum today announce da new exhibition, “Joseph Norman: Works from the Permanent Collection,” which will be on view to the public Saturday, October 15, 2022 through April 16, 2023. An Opening Reception celebrating the artist will be held Friday, October 14 from 5 – 7...
whatsupnewp.com
Open Houses: 27 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend (Oct. 7 – 9)
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, October 7 – 9, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
whatsupnewp.com
Historic George Champlin Mason House lists with Residential Properties for $4.395M
Residential Properties Ltd. is proud to present The George Champlin Mason House, lovingly referred to as “Woodbine Cottage”. This rare, historic property was built by Newport’s most famed native architect, George Champlin Mason, as his personal residence. Mason is considered a master of the Newport Style and designed many Newport mansions of the Gilded Age, including the Eisenhower House, Chepstow, Redwood Library, and the Reading Room. This restored classic, yet modern, Victorian has been meticulously updated over the past 10 years, boasting 12 gracious bedrooms, 12.1 bathrooms, and professionally designed gardens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Thomas P. Welch III, candidate for Middletown Town Council
Thomas Welch, candidate for Middletown Town Council, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 11 at 7:30 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport City Council to host workshops on conceptual plans for Easton’s Beach reconstruction, two tiered tax classification
The Newport City Council has two workshops coming up this month. Both will be held in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall and both are open to the public. On October 19 at 5:30 pm, Newport City Council will host a workshop on the conceptual plan for Easton’s Beach reconstruction and renovation.
whatsupnewp.com
Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda￼
When voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, they will be voting on far more than local and statewide offices. There are three statewide bond issues, totaling some $400 million, and several local referenda, from legalization of retail marijuana sales to school construction and regionalization. Early voting...
Comments / 0