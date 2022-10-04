Residential Properties Ltd. is proud to present The George Champlin Mason House, lovingly referred to as “Woodbine Cottage”. This rare, historic property was built by Newport’s most famed native architect, George Champlin Mason, as his personal residence. Mason is considered a master of the Newport Style and designed many Newport mansions of the Gilded Age, including the Eisenhower House, Chepstow, Redwood Library, and the Reading Room. This restored classic, yet modern, Victorian has been meticulously updated over the past 10 years, boasting 12 gracious bedrooms, 12.1 bathrooms, and professionally designed gardens.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO