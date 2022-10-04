ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Comments / 1

Related
iBerkshires.com

Provider Profile: Dr. Ashley Miller

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Dr. Ashley Miller, a orthopaedic surgeon with Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates, wants patients to know the importance of bone health as October is a month to celebrate World Osteoporosis Day. Berkshire Medical Center has received national Star Performer recognition from the American Orthopaedic Association's Own the Bone...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Dalton BOH Continues to Tackle Tobacco Ordinance Update

DALTON, Mass. — The Board of Health is closer to updating its tobacco ordinance. The panel fine-tuned its recommendations on Monday and will make a final decision next month. No local policy has been voted on yet. Proposed changes include bans on flavored rolling papers and other products not...
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

BArT Enrollment Deadline Nov. 3

ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire Arts and Technology (BART) Charter Public School is currently accepting applications for students in grades 6 through 9 for the 2022-2023 school year. The next enrollment deadline for the 2022-2023 school year for grades 6 through 9 is Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m....
ADAMS, MA
WSBS

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Williamstown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
Berkshire County, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Williamstown, MA
Government
Berkshire County, MA
Vaccines
Williamstown, MA
Health
iBerkshires.com

SVHC Announces Director of Development

BENNINGTON, Vt. —The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation has announced the appointment of Caryn Packard, MHA, CHES, CPT, as its Director of Development. Packard has an array of healthcare-related experience. In this new role, she will support the SVHC Foundation in its mission to raise funds for SVHC.
BENNINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes Author Kara Richardson Whitely

BENNINGTON, Vt. — The next guest on Medical Matters Weekly is Kara Richardson Whitely, an author, advisor, and influencer who inspires people of all sizes and abilities to get outside and live in the now. The show airs on Facebook at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Whitely wrote...
BENNINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Hoosac Valley School District Enrollment Increases Slightly

CHESHIRE, Mass. — For the first time in several years, enrollment at the Hoosac Valley Regional School District has increased. Total enrollment for the district is 1,027, a 10-student overall increase over last year. The most significant increases came in Grade 1, which went up 30 students; Grade 3, which grew by 26 students; and Grade 9, which increased by 25.
CHESHIRE, MA
wamc.org

Western Massachusetts leads state in daily COVID-19 cases

Berkshire and Hampshire County are reporting rates of around 30 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, far above the more populous Suffolk County in the east with its average rate of around 18 during the same time. Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi ascribes the high rates to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhs#Covid 19 Vaccine#General Health#Medical Services#Vaccine Clinic#Berkshire Health Systems#Williams College#Moderna Bivalent#Prudential Committee
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Green Drink to Host Waste Reduction Specialist

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Mary Stucklen will speak at the October Pittsfield Green Drinks event on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Stucklen will talk about all things waste: reducing waste, easy ways to reuse, as well as how to compost and recycle effectively. She will also give out some simple tips and tricks that everyone can do to reduce the amount of waste they’re producing.
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
iBerkshires.com

MCLA Theatre Announces Four Productions for 2022-23

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Theatre announces its 2022-2023 season of performances with four productions, featuring visiting professional directors and designers, and a series where students take the lead in experimentation with the writing and production process. This year’s season involves participation by guest...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall

Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iBerkshires.com

West Side Legends' First Home Revitalization Sets Visionary Goal

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first phase of the West Side Legend's initiative to "Buy Back Our Neighborhood" includes the transformation of an outdated single-family home into two modern, affordable condominiums. An open house was held at 28-30 Daniels Ave. over the weekend so that the community could see what...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

BPAC to Host Slideshow from Oct. 14 to 23

BENNINGTON, Mass. — Bennington Community Theater will present Slideshow, an evening of short plays about family and community, from Oct. 14 to 23, 2022 at Bennington Performing Arts Center (BPAC). Directed by Jennifer Jasper (FULLY COMMITTED, LOVE TRAVELS FAST) and HK Goldstein (BRAND NEW DAY), the evening is like...
BENNINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Adams Fire District Signs $600K Lawsuit Settlement

ADAMS, Mass. — The Fire District's Prudential Committee has officially signed a $600,000 settlement agreement for a class-action lawsuit over its fire protection and street lighting fees. The committee discussed the agreement after a final briefing from district Counsel Stephen Pagnotta. Pagnotta said this is one of the final...
ADAMS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy