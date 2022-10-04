Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Provider Profile: Dr. Ashley Miller
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Dr. Ashley Miller, a orthopaedic surgeon with Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates, wants patients to know the importance of bone health as October is a month to celebrate World Osteoporosis Day. Berkshire Medical Center has received national Star Performer recognition from the American Orthopaedic Association's Own the Bone...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton BOH Continues to Tackle Tobacco Ordinance Update
DALTON, Mass. — The Board of Health is closer to updating its tobacco ordinance. The panel fine-tuned its recommendations on Monday and will make a final decision next month. No local policy has been voted on yet. Proposed changes include bans on flavored rolling papers and other products not...
iBerkshires.com
BArT Enrollment Deadline Nov. 3
ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire Arts and Technology (BART) Charter Public School is currently accepting applications for students in grades 6 through 9 for the 2022-2023 school year. The next enrollment deadline for the 2022-2023 school year for grades 6 through 9 is Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m....
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
iBerkshires.com
SVHC Announces Director of Development
BENNINGTON, Vt. —The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation has announced the appointment of Caryn Packard, MHA, CHES, CPT, as its Director of Development. Packard has an array of healthcare-related experience. In this new role, she will support the SVHC Foundation in its mission to raise funds for SVHC.
iBerkshires.com
Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes Author Kara Richardson Whitely
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The next guest on Medical Matters Weekly is Kara Richardson Whitely, an author, advisor, and influencer who inspires people of all sizes and abilities to get outside and live in the now. The show airs on Facebook at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Whitely wrote...
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley School District Enrollment Increases Slightly
CHESHIRE, Mass. — For the first time in several years, enrollment at the Hoosac Valley Regional School District has increased. Total enrollment for the district is 1,027, a 10-student overall increase over last year. The most significant increases came in Grade 1, which went up 30 students; Grade 3, which grew by 26 students; and Grade 9, which increased by 25.
wamc.org
Western Massachusetts leads state in daily COVID-19 cases
Berkshire and Hampshire County are reporting rates of around 30 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, far above the more populous Suffolk County in the east with its average rate of around 18 during the same time. Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi ascribes the high rates to...
WRGB
Capital Region counties handle COVID surges without executive order
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — According to the CDC, several Capital Region counties currently have High Transmission of COVID-19: Albany, Rensselaer, Fulton, Montgomery and Columbia County. In some counties, cases are up 14.9% over the last seven days. Take advantage of the vaccine by staying up to date on...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Green Drink to Host Waste Reduction Specialist
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Mary Stucklen will speak at the October Pittsfield Green Drinks event on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Stucklen will talk about all things waste: reducing waste, easy ways to reuse, as well as how to compost and recycle effectively. She will also give out some simple tips and tricks that everyone can do to reduce the amount of waste they’re producing.
Springfield home healthcare agency falsely billed MassHealth
Attorney General Maura Healy announced that her office has reached a $430,000 settlement with a Springfield home care company and its CEO.
Holyoke Medical Center emergency docs sue Health New England over $2.5 million in unpaid claims
SPRINGFIELD — A group of Holyoke Medical Center doctors are suing insurer Health New England over $2.5 million in reimbursements they claim the company has failed to pay for emergency room treatments, according to a lawsuit recently in Hampden Superior Court. The lawsuit says the Springfield-based insurance provider has...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Theatre Announces Four Productions for 2022-23
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Theatre announces its 2022-2023 season of performances with four productions, featuring visiting professional directors and designers, and a series where students take the lead in experimentation with the writing and production process. This year’s season involves participation by guest...
Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall
Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
iBerkshires.com
West Side Legends' First Home Revitalization Sets Visionary Goal
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first phase of the West Side Legend's initiative to "Buy Back Our Neighborhood" includes the transformation of an outdated single-family home into two modern, affordable condominiums. An open house was held at 28-30 Daniels Ave. over the weekend so that the community could see what...
iBerkshires.com
BPAC to Host Slideshow from Oct. 14 to 23
BENNINGTON, Mass. — Bennington Community Theater will present Slideshow, an evening of short plays about family and community, from Oct. 14 to 23, 2022 at Bennington Performing Arts Center (BPAC). Directed by Jennifer Jasper (FULLY COMMITTED, LOVE TRAVELS FAST) and HK Goldstein (BRAND NEW DAY), the evening is like...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts offers gender-neutral marker on driver's licenses, but some worry about discrimination
Genny Beemyn was speeding in Hadley, Massachusetts, when they noticed a cop car pulling them over. Beemyn is nonbinary and had changed the gender marker on their driver’s license to an X, so they were initially nervous about the interaction. “The officer…misgendered me, which was unfortunate, but that typically...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Fire District Signs $600K Lawsuit Settlement
ADAMS, Mass. — The Fire District's Prudential Committee has officially signed a $600,000 settlement agreement for a class-action lawsuit over its fire protection and street lighting fees. The committee discussed the agreement after a final briefing from district Counsel Stephen Pagnotta. Pagnotta said this is one of the final...
Great Barrington Police seek re-accreditation
A team of assessors from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission will arrive in Great Barrington on Wednesday, October 26.
Conference held to preserve retirement systems in Massachusetts
The pandemic has taught people to plan for the unexpected and that includes getting your finances sorted out, especially if you are nearing retirement.
