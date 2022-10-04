PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Mary Stucklen will speak at the October Pittsfield Green Drinks event on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Stucklen will talk about all things waste: reducing waste, easy ways to reuse, as well as how to compost and recycle effectively. She will also give out some simple tips and tricks that everyone can do to reduce the amount of waste they’re producing.

