Former Macon County Sheriff appears in political advertisement with uniform shirt
Tony Brown hasn't held the office since last year. The sheriff's office says people have reached out to them about this since Jim Root is the current sheriff.
WAND TV
Family with 4 children escape Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department was called out to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Everyone inside was able to get out safely from the home on Moundford Ct. DFD got to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The first crew on the scene saw heavy fire and...
A family honors their daughter with memorial show
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
WAND TV
Local man battles multiple myeloma; benefit to cover cost of groundbreaking new treatment
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A benefit is being held this weekend for a local Decatur man to help cover the cost of a groundbreaking new treatment. Eric Wilder has been battling multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms on the plasma cells, since 2019. He was recently approved for a treatment...
WAND TV
Decatur teen shot in the hand
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is recovering after being shot in the hand. Decatur police were called to the 2200 block of N. Monroe Wednesday around 4 p.m. The 15-year-old boy said he was walking when he heard one to two shots and felt pain in his hand.
WAND TV
Police investigate armed robbery at Hardee's in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. Police say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Friday evening. No injuries have been reported. At this time no other information has been released. Police are actively investigating. WAND will continue to update this...
wmay.com
Woman Gets Probation In Animal Cruelty Case
A Springfield woman has pleaded guilty to a charge of animal cruelty after the discovery of a dead dog in her home. As part of a plea deal, 32-year-old Taryn Goodwin was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation. Prosecutors say the dog, named Sii, had no access to food or water, leading to its death.
Police advise following fender bender turned armed carjacking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have some advice after a fender bender turned into an armed carjacking Wednesday night in Champaign. A 67-year-old man was assaulted and his car was stolen after he was rear-ended at the intersection of Prospect Ave and Olympian Drive around 7:15 p.m. The victim did what seems natural after an […]
WAND TV
Second arrest made in Decatur murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A second arrest has been made in the investigation into the shooting death of Antwane McClelland, Jr. According to the Decatur Police Department, on Oct. 6, 2022 an arrest warrant was obtained for former Decatur resident, Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first degree murder. Smith was located...
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
WAND TV
Champaign family gets check stolen out of USPS mailbox
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Like every other month, this family paid off a bill by sending a check through the mail. They thought they were choosing the safest option. "We use the blue mailboxes for a sense of security but apparently that was a false sense of security," said Robert Ohlsson, victim of check washing.
Decatur family displaced by house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family in Decatur is looking for a new place to stay and live after their home was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to 1759 Moundford Court around 3:25 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the […]
WAND TV
How to prepare for higher heating costs this winter
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association says home heating costs will jump about 17% this year. Dove Inc. facilitates the Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program for Macon, Piatt, and Dewitt counties. This program matches energy payments in a 45-day period up to $350.
WAND TV
Shelbyville man accused of strangling family member, injuring police officer
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville man was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated resisting a peace officer. Nicholas Lamar, 43, was charged on Thursday. Police said on Wednesday, he strangled a family or household member and resisted arrest, causing injury to a Shelbyville police officer. The case was...
WAND TV
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
Decatur Police make arrest in 2021 murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 15, 2021. As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first-degree murder. Smith previously lived in Decatur and was found in Mattoon on Thursday. […]
WAND TV
Ohio residents arrested in Urbana with large amount of drugs
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Three individuals from Ohio were arrested in Urbana and found with a large amount of drugs. According to the Urbana Police Department, on Thursday, October 6, at approximately 5:38 PM, officers responded to Tatman’s Towing at 810 Perkins Rd. in reference to a suspicious activity call regarding a vehicle stored there.
WAND TV
Police respond to car jacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police responded to a report of car jacking near the the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive late Wednesday evening. According to police, officers arrived at the scene around 7:19 p.m. and found a 67-year-old male victim from Champaign who reported that he had been rear-ended by an SUV before pulling over to exchange information.
Crime Stoppers looking for pair of thieves
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a retail theft that happened last month. The theft happened around 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Ace Hardware located at 214 North Walnut Street in Springfield. Officials said a man and a woman walked out the store […]
Bed Bath & Beyond in Champaign closing by Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are wanting something from Bed Bath & Beyond, hurry. The store on Marketview Drive off of Neil Street will be closed by Christmas. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 150 stores across the country. The chain is moving quickly to avoid bankruptcy as it has lost shoppers […]
