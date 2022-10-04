ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JC Post

Police: Kan. couple had forgery documents, drugs and a gun

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges. Just before 3a.m. Oct. 4, police served a narcotics search warrant on a vehicle during a traffic stop in the 700 Block SW Fairlawn in Topeka, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith. Officers located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Polk-Quincy murder suspect arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder in Downtown Topeka on Friday, September 30. Law enforcement officials said Cody Degand, 26, of Topeka was arrested Thursday in the 400 block of NW Lyman Rd. for the murder of John Grubb Jr., 63, of Topeka. TPD said Degand is being charged with 1st Degree Murder.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man back behind bars after March shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is back behind bars after allegedly violating probation connected to a March shooting. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Ryan Powell, 38, of Manhattan was arrested around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a probation violation. RCPD noted that...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Two arrested after meth found during Manhattan traffic stop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in Manhattan after meth was found during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Kyle Pruyn Jr., 31, of Manhattan, and Mercedes Imlay, 21, of Grandview Plaza, were both arrested around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police free woman, arrest Kansas man after 5-hour standoff

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a Kansas home. Just before 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a Domestic Disturbance at a home in the 600 block of NW Grant Street, according to SGT Shawn Doiron. Upon arrival, officers learned a woman was being held in the residence against her will by a man who was armed with knife.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Junction City man arrested after running from SUV crash

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a single vehicle crash in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 11a.m. Tuesday, a 2015 Toyota Rav4 driven by 38-year-old David Lingle II of Junction City was traveling in the 4500 Block of Skyway in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The SUV ramped off the road and flipped into the ditch.
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Two juveniles arrested for alleged assault

Two juveniles were arrested outside of The Emporia Gazette office Thursday afternoon for their connection to an alleged aggravated assault. According to Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas, police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Sixth Avenue around 12:40 p.m. for reports of an aggravated assault. The victim was 45-year0old Daniel Klingensmith, who said a masked male had assaulted him.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Kansas murder suspect captured after DWI arrest in Missouri

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide in Junction City have made an arrest. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located 38-year-old Justin J. Rose of Junction City suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the Geary Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
KSNT News

KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Proceedings in Lyon County drug distribution case continued to Nov. 16

Proceedings for a woman accused of drug distribution in Lyon County will continue next month. Proceedings for 30-year-old Nikki Rae Garrison were continued to Nov. 16 during a hearing in Lyon County District Court earlier this week. Garrison has been charged with single counts of methamphetamine distribution, possession of paraphernalia and use of paraphernalia.
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Oct. 6

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Melvin Kane Jr., Improper stop or turn signal, Operate a motor vehicle...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police surround home in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several TPD units are surrounding a home in the 600 block of NW Grant on Tuesday night. Topeka Police told 13NEWS a suspect barricaded themselves inside after officers responded to a domestic incident within the last couple of hours. TPD believes a suspect is alone in...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KBI investigation into the Junction City Police Department continues. The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, those employees are on administrative leave. The KBI says former Linn County Attorney James Brun has been appointed as special prosecutor to review...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway

JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

Pickup collides with Evergy truck in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pickup truck collided with a parked SUV and an Evergy truck in Central Topeka. Crews were called to the area of SW Munson Ave. and SW Jewell around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with reports of a collision. A 13 NEWS photographer on the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff reports phone lines down

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office has reported that its phone lines are down. The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, it started to experience issues with its telephones affecting administrative phone lines. Officials indicated that Blue Valley Telephone Company...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
