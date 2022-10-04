SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a Kansas home. Just before 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a Domestic Disturbance at a home in the 600 block of NW Grant Street, according to SGT Shawn Doiron. Upon arrival, officers learned a woman was being held in the residence against her will by a man who was armed with knife.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO