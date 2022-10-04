The Arkansas Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday (Oct. 7) a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County. Also known as H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI), avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among chickens through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

