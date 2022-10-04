Read full article on original website
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Sequel News No One Saw Coming
Having experienced a rough launch in 2020 marred by bugs and glitches after years of hype, CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077" remains one of gaming's most notorious cautionary tales. However, in recent weeks, the futuristic action RPG has experienced a tremendous resurgence in both player numbers and reception. Now, it looks like there may be even more "Cyberpunk 2077" in the future.
Mario's Alternate Voices Are Giving Fans What They Really Wanted
It's been a long time coming for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Many might not realize that the film has been in the works for seven years at this point. Now that the first trailer for "Super Mario Bros." has finally dropped, fans can finally get a sense of how the celebrity voice actors embody the spirit of the Mario characters.
The New Scarlet And Violet Preview Hid Three Pokemon In Plain Sight
"Pokémon" fans have been eager to learn anything new about the series' next generation since it was announced out of nowhere near the beginning of 2022. "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" are the two versions that comprise "Pokémon" Generation 9, and both are scheduled to release on Nov. 18, 2022. Until the gameplay reveal, fans didn't know what to expect from these new "Pokemon" games, as most of what was known was gleaned from the first trailer and infrequent drips of info from the Pokémon Company. There was a major "Pokemon" leak in September 2022, though, which gave particularly desperate fans an unofficial, unconfirmed sneak peek into "Scarlet" and "Violet" versions.
System Shock Fans Just Got Hit With A Delay
If you were one of the many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the "System Shock" remake, you're in for a bit of a disappointment. On Thursday, Twitter user Wario64 made fans aware that a change had been made to the official "System Shock" Steam page: The release date is now listed as March 2023.
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake BFF Edition: What's Included?
Are ya ready, kids? Because Nickelodeon's classic "SpongeBob SquarePants" franchise is returning to the digital world. Fans tend to go wild when the iconic Nickelodeon character returns to video games, as was the case with THQ Nordic's anniversary in 2021. At some point in 2023, fans of the absorbent, yellow, and porous sea sponge will be treated to a new adventure with the upcoming "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake," a 3D platformer based on the animated series. In the game, players control SpongeBob as he and his friend Patrick Starr — who has been transformed into a balloon — journey through a series of dimensions known as Wishworlds.
The Stunning Transformation Of Pokemon
2021 saw the world celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Pokémon" franchise. What started as a Game Boy role-playing game has expanded into one of the world's biggest entertainment properties. In fact, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the series has sold more than 440 million units in total. That makes it the third best-selling video game franchise of all time, just behind "Mario" and "Tetris" in terms of popularity.
The Anime Legend Who Almost Appeared In Death Stranding
"Death Stranding" features several real-world celebrities, both as part of the main cast and via cameos that pop up as protagonist Sam Bridges makes his deliveries. As revealed in a September 2022 episode of his "Brain Structure" podcast, "Death Stranding" director and producer Hideo Kojima wanted to add another name to the extensive list of appearances: Mamoru Oshii. Anime fans will recognize Oshii as the legend behind "Ghost in the Shell."
Why Horizon Forbidden West Fans Think New DLC Is On The Way
Sony's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive "Horizon Forbidden West" hasn't received any new downloadable content since it launched in February 2022, but that hasn't stopped eager fans of the game from growing ever-more convinced that DLC is on the way. Following the release of the game, all sorts of new "Horizon" projects have gone into production, be it Netflix's "Horizon Zero Dawn" TV series, the PSVR2 game "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," or the "Horizon Zero Dawn" remake rumors that have fans rolling their eyes. Given the extremely strong critical reception to "Horizon Forbidden West," tossing an expansion for that game into the list of upcoming projects would definitely make sense as well.
Things Are Looking Grim For Disco Elysium 2
The unique genre-fusing RPG "Disco Elysium" was something of an surprise hit, especially when one considers that it was the first release from UK-based game development studio ZA/UM. Its non-traditional playstyle, gorgeous artstyle, and existentialist story made it a near-instant hit with the gaming community, and its success has even led to the development of a "Disco Elysium" TV series on Amazon Prime Video. After winning several awards, including Best Narrative, Best RPG, and Best Indie at the 2019 Game Awards, it's no wonder there are plans to make a sequel. Fans of "Disco Elysium" may he disheartened to learn, though, that core members of the team at ZA/UM were forced to leave the studio.
Nintendo Confirms What Fans Suspected About Bayonetta's Voice
Eights years after the debut of its predecessor, "Bayonetta 3" looms on the horizon. Both Nintendo and PlatinumGames remained fairly tightlipped regarding the follow-up until 2022. News of its family-friendly mode raised some eyebrows, but series creator Hideki Kamiya shut down Nintendo censorship rumors. While fans were relieved to learn that Nintendo isn't interfering with the creative vision of the developers, the hint of bad news from Bayonetta's voice actor left them with different concerns about the sequel.
This Fan Game Finally Turns Chris Pratt Into Mario
When Nintendo announced it was working with "Despicable Me" producer Illumination Studios to create a feature-length animated Mario film, few pegged Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt for the titular role. And the rest of the cast was just as unpredictable, with Charlie Day as Luigi and Jack Black as Bowser, among other Hollywood superstars stepping into the Mushroom Kingdom. Still, despite being alongside a slew of other comedians on the project, many raised concerns about Chris Pratt's ability to play the iconic Italian plumber everyone knows and loves.
Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get Rebecca's Shotgun
It's no secret that "Cyberpunk 2077" suffered from a troubled launch, but the game got a second wind two years later. CD Projekt Red has introduced sizable patches to the title, ironing out many of the bugs and glitches it suffered from. The "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" Netflix show made by legendary anime studio Trigger also met with success. To coincide with the release of the series, CDPR put out a massive "Edgrunners" update, adding new gigs, weapons, and content inspired by the anime.
Pokémon Go: How To Beat The Mega Lopunny Raid
In 2016, "Pokémon Go" established itself as the smash hit no one saw coming. According to Polygon, it destroyed previous records, becoming the most-downloaded mobile game of all time on the Apple Store within a week of its release. Almost three years later, the title had pulled in over $2.65 billion in revenue. Since then, players have dominated gyms and fought against Team Rocket's Giovanni while developer Niantic adds (and removes) new features.
Small Details You Missed In The First Mario Movie Trailer
Nintendo and Illumination have shared the first trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and fans are reeling. The movie is being produced by Illumination, the animation studio behind "Despicable Me" and "Minions." This trailer is the first time the public has seen anything from the project, making it an anticipated event. The animated film has a star-studded cast, featuring Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and more. The casting of Pratt as the iconic Mario has led some fans to question if he is really the best pick for the role, but "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" producer Chris Meledandri made some bold claims prior to the trailer's release, saying that people wouldn't criticize the decision once they heard Pratt's performance.
‘It’s not moral panic, it’s reality’: Todd Sampson documentary interrogates internet’s toxic influence
Todd Sampson’s documentary about how the internet is a giant, unregulated psychological experiment that is changing us is not alarmist, it’s just reality, the former advertising executive says. In his two-part film, Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate, Sampson shows us first hand the mind-altering power of technology; a...
Overwatch 2: Sojourn's Origins Explained
The "Overwatch" franchise might seem like it doesn't focus much on the story to the casual observer. Most players who drop into the game experience it without learning much about the events that led to the Overwatch organization's founding or the reason they fight. Many will simply get into a lobby, choose a character, and immediately drop into an arena where the bullets start flying.
Will Overwatch 2's PvE Story Mode Be Free-To-Play?
Though originally planned for a joint launch, Blizzard Entertainment decided to split the "Overwatch 2" PvE and PvP debuts. This allowed the company to release the PvP early access in October 2022, giving the team more time to refine the PvE experience before it rolls out in 2023. As detailed during the reveal event, the PvE story mode focuses on tying loose lore threads together. The narrative blends the old and new guard of Overwatch, while also highlighting some of the heroes' origins.
Sequels That Completely Erased The Previous Games
The video game industry is filled with strong series that allow companies to expand on their previous entries and keep fans coming back for more. In the case of titles like "Half-Life," this can sometimes leave fanbases clamoring for a new entry that may never come. Many series, however, consistently offer fans new entries to enjoy that expand on iconic mechanics, worlds, and characters. This allows them to foster living worlds that continue to grow and cultivate an active community of fans.
The Ambitious Sonic Mobile Game That Never Saw The Light Of Day
These days, it's essentially impossible to find a device that plays games and doesn't have at least a few "Sonic the Hedgehog" titles on it. Originally serving as Sega's exclusive mascot, the blue blur platform-jumped to the competition after Sega's biggest mistakes led to the company bidding farewell to the hardware business in 2001. Suddenly, Sonic was appearing everywhere, whether it was on Nintendo's consoles, Sony's PlayStation platform, Microsoft's Xbox lineup, PC, and yes, even mobile phones.
Horizon Zero Dawn Remake Rumor Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes
"Horizon Zero Dawn" is only five years old, but it still might get a remake. As reported by MP1st, Sony plans to remaster or remake the award-winning RPG for the PlayStation 5 with improved graphics that match the console's capabilities. Industry insider Tom Henderson and Video Games Chronicle later corroborated the original report. Unfortunately, fans seem to want anything besides that.
