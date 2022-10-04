It’s almost hard to believe but another NHL season is about to get underway. If you’ve been like many other hockey fans trying to steal as much TV time watching preseason games like me, you’re truly ready for these games to start counting. The Rangers roster seems to be falling into place and GM Chris Drury along with head coach Gerard Gallant are assembling the necessary chess pieces to make another run at the Stanley Cup in 2022-23.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO