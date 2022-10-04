Read full article on original website
Look: Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit Went Viral Last Night
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, crushing his 62nd home run of the season. That gives him the single-season American League record. Following the game, it was Judge's wife who stole the show. Samantha Bracksieck's outfit on Tuesday night received a lot of attention. She was wearing...
Dusty Baker responds to Aaron Judge home run mark
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge set a new American League record with his 62nd home run of the season on Wednesday night. It is an accomplishment that Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker respects, but Baker had a message for anyone treating it like the legitimate MLB record. Baker managed...
YES Network’s Michael Kay lauded for call on Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run (VIDEO)
Michael Kay had a front-row seat for MLB history. The YES Network announcer called Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday as the New York Yankees lost to the Texas Rangers, 3-2, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. “High fly ball. Deep left. There it...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge loses Triple Crown, concedes batting title to Twins’ Luis Arraez
Wednesday is the end of the MLB regular season. It’s also the end of Aaron Judge’s quest for the Triple Crown. The New York Yankees slugger enters game No. 162 as the major-league leader with 62 home runs. He also leads the American League with 131 RBI. But his career-best .311 batting average is second to Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who’s hitting .315.
WATCH: Ron Guidry's message to Gerrit Cole, and Cole's message to team after setting record
Ron Guidry called in to the Yankee locker room to congratulate Gerrit Cole for setting the new single-season strikeout record on Tuesday night.
ESPN announces MLB Wild Card assignment for Yankees’ Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, David Cone
It’s almost time for the postseason. A new setup for Wild Card spots will kick off the 2022 playoffs, and ESPN has announced who will be on the call for them. Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez will call the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. David Cone will be a part of the commentary team working the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres vs. the New York Mets or Atlanta Braves.
Yankees star, Linden native Aaron Judge makes baseball history with home run No. 62
ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard. The 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the...
Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep
As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years
Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
Aaron Judge eyes Triple Crown as Yanks face Rangers in DH
Aaron Judge could have two opportunities to reach the elusive No. 62 homer mark on Tuesday as the New York
MLB injured list use drops 13% this year, lost days down 4%
Use of Major League Baseball's injured list declined by 13% this season and time lost fell by 4%. There were 854 placements on the injured list through the end of the regular season on Wednesday. That was down from 983 placements in 2021, the first full season following a schedule curtailed to 60 games because of the pandemic.
Is a World Series title the Dodgers’ only definition of success? It depends who you ask.
LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw wasn't sure how to answer the question. "Definition of success?" Kershaw repeated. "I mean, do you have to have an answer to that?" The truth is you don't. Not everything requires a label. Not everything needs to neatly fit in a box. Not everything is success or failure, good or bad. There's nuance. There's context.
Mets’ top prospect drills home run for 1st MLB hit
Francisco Alvarez recorded his first major league hit with style. The New York Mets catching prospect did it by blasting a 439-foot home run over the left-center fence. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman tweeted:. Francisco Alvarez’s first big-league hit is...
Red Sox claim right-handed pitcher off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a minor transaction ahead of Game 162 on Wednesday. Right-hander Easton McGee was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced. The Red Sox hosted the Rays for the 2022 season finale. McGee, 24, was designated for assignment by the Rays on...
Texas Rangers Give Up Aaron Judge's Record Breaking 62nd Home Run
Aaron Judge broke the AL home run record at Globe Life Field.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. Aaron Judge has finally broken the American League home run record with his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Yankee slugger connected with a 1-1 slider from Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco into the first couple of rows of seats in left field.
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say
And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Rangers roster moves – ramping up for season opening
It’s almost hard to believe but another NHL season is about to get underway. If you’ve been like many other hockey fans trying to steal as much TV time watching preseason games like me, you’re truly ready for these games to start counting. The Rangers roster seems to be falling into place and GM Chris Drury along with head coach Gerard Gallant are assembling the necessary chess pieces to make another run at the Stanley Cup in 2022-23.
Ex-Yankees ace CC Sabathia celebrates 7 years of sobriety
CC Sabathia has something the celebrate. Wednesday marks seven years of sobriety for the former New York Yankees pitcher. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Blessed to celebrate 7 years of sobriety to this day. Seven years ago, I made a decision to improve every aspect of my...
Mets announcer Gary Cohen among finalists for Baseball Hall of Fame’s Frick Award
Cooperstown, N.Y. — Boston’s Joe Castiglione, the Mets’ Gary Cohen and former major leaguers Dave Campbell, Steve Stone, Duane Kuiper and Ernie Johnson Sr. are among the 10 finalists for the Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting. Other finalists...
