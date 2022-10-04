Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard explains reasons behind Wisconsin's blowout losses, goal for Badgers in Week 6
Jim Leonhard enters Week 6 as interim head coach for Wisconsin, stepping to the helm after Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday. Leonhard also gets the unenviable task of trying to turn things around after back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play. Beyond those two losses, the Badgers are 0-3 so...
4-star WR commit Ashton Cozart details visit to Oregon vs Stanford game
The Oregon Ducks secured a verbal commitment from four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart back in the summer, and now midway through Cozart's senior season, he had a.
247Sports
USC Football Game 6: Quick Look at the Washington State Cougars
Record: 4-1 (1-1) Last Game: 28-9 win over California. Last Meeting: 45-14 USC (2021, WA) - Washington State handled last year's in-season firing of Nick Rolovich well enough to finish with a winning record and bowl appearance under interim-turned-official head coach Jake Dickert. The Cougars were picked to finish No. 7 in the Pac-12 preseason media poll but have been a sneaky team through the first stretch of the season. The Cougars, just outside the Top 25 at No. 26, were a late collapse against Oregon from being undefeated and in first place of the Pac-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matchup Advantages for the Bears Over Vikings
One of the strengths the Bears have is their ability to play at a higher level late in games. It didn't work out last week in terms of production as they seemed befuddled by the Giants' bootlegs on defense all game, and couldn't stop the pass rush up the middle as they were forced to alter their offensive line midstream due to Cody Whitehair's injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brad Biggs: Chicago Bears have been nothing short of ugly on offense — despite what OC Luke Getsy says
Numbers don’t matter, Justin Fields said after Sunday’s 20-12 road loss to the New York Giants, explaining that the Chicago Bears’ 2-2 record is the only figure that counts. That’s hard to dispute, and as the sample size grows it’s becoming increasingly difficult to say anything is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt picks Ohio State to cover 26.5-point spread vs. Michigan State
Michigan State will play host to No. 3 Ohio State this weekend in what will be the toughest opponent the Spartans will face all season. The Buckeyes have outscored the Spartans 108-19 in the last two matchups between these programs, and Fox Sports' college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks we'll see more of the same this Saturday in East Lansing.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears OC Gives Interesting Take on Fields Amid League-Low Stats
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has led the team to a better record (2–2) than his rookie season last year, but the quarterback has struggled with his passing game. The second-year starter currently ranks last in the NFL for completions (34), attempts (67), passer rating (58.7) and interception percentage (6). In comparison, Fields’ opposing quarterback this weekend, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, had 25 completions just last week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts’ Kwity Paye Carted Off in Early 4th Quarter
What has been an absolutely brutal Thursday Night Football game to watch for viewers got even worse for Indianapolis Colts fans as defensive end Kwity Paye left the game early in the fourth quarter with an injury. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a pass downfield which was intercepted by...
No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona: How to watch, listen, and stream
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks will look to push their winning streak to five when they travel to face the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson. The matchup will put two of the more dynamic offenses in the Pac-12 on display as Arizona and quarterback Jayden de Laura look to continue their recent hot streak after last weekend’s blowout win over Colorado. Oregon, meanwhile, is coming off a 45-27 defeat of Stanford in Eugene.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Ex Landon Collins Signs With NFC East Rival
Former Washington Commanders safety Landon Collins has a new home ... well, it isn't exactly new. After a long free agency, Collins is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal. CBS Sports is the first to report the news. For Collins and the Giants, the reunion rumors...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Offense Set To Tee Off
After a rough start to the season, the Bengals find themselves at 2-2 with a chance to take over first place in the division this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. After the way the first two games went, if I told you that would be the case heading into Week 5, many of you wouldn't believe me.
ESPN Ranks Cal's Jaydn Ott as the Nation's No. 5 True Freshman
Bears' young running back is one of three Pac-12 players on this top-25 list of college newcomers
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Jim Knowles update injury status of 2 DBs for Week 6
Ryan Day and Jim Knowles both spoke to the media on Tuesday. They updated everyone on how DBs Jordan Hancock and Kourt Williams II are doing per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. Hancock is going to be week-to-week, according to Day. Day stated that the plans for Hancock are to...
