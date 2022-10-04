ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

USC Football Game 6: Quick Look at the Washington State Cougars

Record: 4-1 (1-1) Last Game: 28-9 win over California. Last Meeting: 45-14 USC (2021, WA) - Washington State handled last year's in-season firing of Nick Rolovich well enough to finish with a winning record and bowl appearance under interim-turned-official head coach Jake Dickert. The Cougars were picked to finish No. 7 in the Pac-12 preseason media poll but have been a sneaky team through the first stretch of the season. The Cougars, just outside the Top 25 at No. 26, were a late collapse against Oregon from being undefeated and in first place of the Pac-12.
PULLMAN, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Matchup Advantages for the Bears Over Vikings

One of the strengths the Bears have is their ability to play at a higher level late in games. It didn't work out last week in terms of production as they seemed befuddled by the Giants' bootlegs on defense all game, and couldn't stop the pass rush up the middle as they were forced to alter their offensive line midstream due to Cody Whitehair's injury.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves

Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt picks Ohio State to cover 26.5-point spread vs. Michigan State

Michigan State will play host to No. 3 Ohio State this weekend in what will be the toughest opponent the Spartans will face all season. The Buckeyes have outscored the Spartans 108-19 in the last two matchups between these programs, and Fox Sports' college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks we'll see more of the same this Saturday in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
Cam Ward
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears OC Gives Interesting Take on Fields Amid League-Low Stats

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has led the team to a better record (2–2) than his rookie season last year, but the quarterback has struggled with his passing game. The second-year starter currently ranks last in the NFL for completions (34), attempts (67), passer rating (58.7) and interception percentage (6). In comparison, Fields’ opposing quarterback this weekend, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, had 25 completions just last week.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts’ Kwity Paye Carted Off in Early 4th Quarter

What has been an absolutely brutal Thursday Night Football game to watch for viewers got even worse for Indianapolis Colts fans as defensive end Kwity Paye left the game early in the fourth quarter with an injury. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a pass downfield which was intercepted by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona: How to watch, listen, and stream

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks will look to push their winning streak to five when they travel to face the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson. The matchup will put two of the more dynamic offenses in the Pac-12 on display as Arizona and quarterback Jayden de Laura look to continue their recent hot streak after last weekend’s blowout win over Colorado. Oregon, meanwhile, is coming off a 45-27 defeat of Stanford in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Commanders Ex Landon Collins Signs With NFC East Rival

Former Washington Commanders safety Landon Collins has a new home ... well, it isn't exactly new. After a long free agency, Collins is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal. CBS Sports is the first to report the news. For Collins and the Giants, the reunion rumors...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Offense Set To Tee Off

After a rough start to the season, the Bengals find themselves at 2-2 with a chance to take over first place in the division this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. After the way the first two games went, if I told you that would be the case heading into Week 5, many of you wouldn't believe me.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Jim Knowles update injury status of 2 DBs for Week 6

Ryan Day and Jim Knowles both spoke to the media on Tuesday. They updated everyone on how DBs Jordan Hancock and Kourt Williams II are doing per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. Hancock is going to be week-to-week, according to Day. Day stated that the plans for Hancock are to...
COLUMBUS, OH

