Record: 4-1 (1-1) Last Game: 28-9 win over California. Last Meeting: 45-14 USC (2021, WA) - Washington State handled last year's in-season firing of Nick Rolovich well enough to finish with a winning record and bowl appearance under interim-turned-official head coach Jake Dickert. The Cougars were picked to finish No. 7 in the Pac-12 preseason media poll but have been a sneaky team through the first stretch of the season. The Cougars, just outside the Top 25 at No. 26, were a late collapse against Oregon from being undefeated and in first place of the Pac-12.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO