FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast FoundationBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Today's Browns loss takes the fun out of the Guardians win (opinion)Jake WellsCleveland, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Browns Sunday forecast: Sunny with temps above 60
CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you’re headed to the Browns game Sunday, it should be pretty nice. Sunshine rules the sky today and with a southwest wind temps should reach the low 60s this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight as a weak disturbance moves through. There’s a slim chance of...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Springfield High School Marching Band ‘wakes up’ the Rock Hall
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Springfield High School ‘Spartan’ Marching Band brought their signature sound to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to kick off the weekend. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton paid homage to longtime band director Ernie Cole who is retiring after this season and the band showcases songs from their current repertoire.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Sunny, but cool: Frost advisory for some communities
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Lake effect clouds are starting to thin out and more sunshine will appear as we head through the day. It’s dry, but COOL, with temperatures ranging in the mid 50’s. That’s about 10° BELOW average!. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Dashcam footage of Seven Hills councilman's OVI arrest
Seven Hills city councilman John Kulju is due back in court later this month to faces drunk driving charges. Police say he destroyed several mailboxes and almost struck a woman before officers pulled him over and arrested him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Play Ball! Here’s the Guardian game-time forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers will continue to move through our area until 9 a.m. It’s a mild start with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. We’re tracking a strong cold front that will bring big changes to the region as we head into the weekend. Once...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
His story will inspire you to re-think what you know about autism
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — David Petrovic has autism. He also is a middle school teacher, an author, and a national speaker who shares his life experiences to inspire and educate others. Fox 8’s Todd Meany has a powerful conversation with David about what he’s been through and also his mission. David’s mother Sandy Petrovic also talks about the journey with her son. David and Sandy co-authored an award-winner book ‘Expect a Miracle: Understanding and Living with Autism’ and David just released a children’s book ‘See ME: The Invisible Autistic Boy’ . This powerful interview will impact your understanding of what it’s like to live autism.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Guardians and fans electrified by Wild Card Series win
Saturday was Game 2 of the Wild Card series in Cleveland and while it was a pitcher's duel for most of the game, Oscar Gonzalez came through with a home run in the bottom of the 15th inning. Brad Hamilton has a look inside the locker room and words from elated fans.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
The elation of fans following Guardians' Game 2 win
It only took 15 innings, but the Cleveland Guardians have won. Saturday was Game 2 of the Wild Card series in Cleveland and while it was a pitcher’s duel for most of the game, Oscar Gonzalez came through with a home run in the bottom of the 15th inning. Here are some thrilled fans as they left Progressive Field.
