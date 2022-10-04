ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
u.today

XRP Volcano to Blow Soon, Credit Suisse May Cause Another Market Crash, Here’s Why BTC May End Q4 in Green Zone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. XRP volcano going to blow soon, bestselling author Bryant McGill believes. Bryant McGill, bestselling author and social entrepreneur, has taken to Twitter to reiterate his bullish stance on XRP. Back on Sept. 4, McGill wrote that he expects the XRP and Ripple "volcano" to start blowing up sometime soon. Yesterday, the author replied to his own tweet with “Like I said…” showing that his forecast is slowly but surely coming true. McGill has every right to stand behind his words as the price of XRP is striving to rise on the news of Ripple scoring wins against the SEC in court. Last week, District Court Judge Analise Torres ordered the SEC to produce documents related to William Hinman. At the moment, XRP is trading at $0.473, up 5% over the past 24 hours.
invezz.com

Expert reveals the top bank stock to own ahead of earnings

U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week. Barclays' Jason Goldman picks Wells Fargo stock as his favourite. Shares of Wells Fargo are down about 30% from their YTD high. U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week; ahead of which, Barclays’ Jason Goldman...
Vice

Reddit Thinks Credit Suisse Is About to Collapse and Trigger a Financial Crisis Like 2008

Over the past few days, online traders have been on the edge, certain in their conviction that investment bank Credit Suisse is going to collapse any second now. "Credit Suisse Investment Bank Might Collapse this weekend. LIMIT DOWN!" one popular post on the WallStreetBets subreddit declared, and a vast majority of commenters made comparisons to the 2008 financial crisis. "You guys remember Lehman and bear sterns? Maybe history about to repeat itself," one user mused.
CNBC

Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses

Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. While Musk will provide much of $44 billion by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker...
US News and World Report

UBS Credit Default Swaps Hit Decade High After Credit Suisse Blow Out

LONDON (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to debt issued by Swiss lender UBS rose to a decade high on Monday after peer Credit Suisse was caught in the market spotlight amid concerns about its ability to revamp its business and bolster its capital. UBS five-year credit default swaps...
Benzinga

MakerDAO To Invest $500M In Bonds To Diversify: What's Next?

The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) MakerDAO, which is behind the stablecoin Dai DAI/USD, has set aside $500 million to invest in corporate and U.S. Treasury bonds. The money will come from its overcollateralized stablecoin, with 80% going to investment-grade corporate bonds and 20% going to short-term U.S. Treasury securities. The...
