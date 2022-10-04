Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
John Paulson said house prices could drop, but a decline wouldn't spark another financial crisis. Paulson, who shorted the mid-2000s housing bubble, said there's much less risk in the system today. The investor criticized some of his fellow short sellers, and touted gold as an inflation hedge. John Paulson, who...
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
u.today
XRP Volcano to Blow Soon, Credit Suisse May Cause Another Market Crash, Here’s Why BTC May End Q4 in Green Zone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. XRP volcano going to blow soon, bestselling author Bryant McGill believes. Bryant McGill, bestselling author and social entrepreneur, has taken to Twitter to reiterate his bullish stance on XRP. Back on Sept. 4, McGill wrote that he expects the XRP and Ripple "volcano" to start blowing up sometime soon. Yesterday, the author replied to his own tweet with “Like I said…” showing that his forecast is slowly but surely coming true. McGill has every right to stand behind his words as the price of XRP is striving to rise on the news of Ripple scoring wins against the SEC in court. Last week, District Court Judge Analise Torres ordered the SEC to produce documents related to William Hinman. At the moment, XRP is trading at $0.473, up 5% over the past 24 hours.
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
These stocks are household names, and you can get both of them cheaply right now.
invezz.com
Expert reveals the top bank stock to own ahead of earnings
U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week. Barclays' Jason Goldman picks Wells Fargo stock as his favourite. Shares of Wells Fargo are down about 30% from their YTD high. U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week; ahead of which, Barclays’ Jason Goldman...
Bank confirms pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown
Official explains how promise to buy up to £65bn of government debt staved off destructive UK financial spiral
Reddit Thinks Credit Suisse Is About to Collapse and Trigger a Financial Crisis Like 2008
Over the past few days, online traders have been on the edge, certain in their conviction that investment bank Credit Suisse is going to collapse any second now. "Credit Suisse Investment Bank Might Collapse this weekend. LIMIT DOWN!" one popular post on the WallStreetBets subreddit declared, and a vast majority of commenters made comparisons to the 2008 financial crisis. "You guys remember Lehman and bear sterns? Maybe history about to repeat itself," one user mused.
Credit Suisse’s Horror Story, and Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Citigroup, Southwestern Energy and More
Monday's additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Box, Citigroup, CF Industries, DocuSign, Livent, Mosaic, New Gold, Southwestern Energy and more.
CNBC
Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses
Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. While Musk will provide much of $44 billion by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker...
US News and World Report
UBS Credit Default Swaps Hit Decade High After Credit Suisse Blow Out
LONDON (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to debt issued by Swiss lender UBS rose to a decade high on Monday after peer Credit Suisse was caught in the market spotlight amid concerns about its ability to revamp its business and bolster its capital. UBS five-year credit default swaps...
MakerDAO To Invest $500M In Bonds To Diversify: What's Next?
The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) MakerDAO, which is behind the stablecoin Dai DAI/USD, has set aside $500 million to invest in corporate and U.S. Treasury bonds. The money will come from its overcollateralized stablecoin, with 80% going to investment-grade corporate bonds and 20% going to short-term U.S. Treasury securities. The...
Dollar gains as investors see Fed stance likely unchanged; euro, sterling fall
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded from recent weakness on Wednesday as investors viewed the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stance on interest rates as likely unchanged, with the euro and sterling down at least 1% each.
US News and World Report
Deutsche Bank Private Banking Head Foresees More Deposit Rate Increases -Report
BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's head of private banking, Lars Stoy, expects deposit interest rates to increase further after the European Central Bank turned to raising rates, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted the executive as saying on Thursday. "A few weeks ago, we at Deutsche Bank began to raise the...
