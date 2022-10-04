U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. XRP volcano going to blow soon, bestselling author Bryant McGill believes. Bryant McGill, bestselling author and social entrepreneur, has taken to Twitter to reiterate his bullish stance on XRP. Back on Sept. 4, McGill wrote that he expects the XRP and Ripple "volcano" to start blowing up sometime soon. Yesterday, the author replied to his own tweet with “Like I said…” showing that his forecast is slowly but surely coming true. McGill has every right to stand behind his words as the price of XRP is striving to rise on the news of Ripple scoring wins against the SEC in court. Last week, District Court Judge Analise Torres ordered the SEC to produce documents related to William Hinman. At the moment, XRP is trading at $0.473, up 5% over the past 24 hours.

