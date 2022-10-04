ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Associated Press

Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was hurt on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Miami ruled Bridgewater out for the rest of the game early in the second quarter. Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York. Bridgewater headed to the blue injury tent to be examined and then walked with doctors and trainers into the locker room. He was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players when they take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh has named quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and Mark Robinson inactive against the Bills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Football
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ravens-Bengals Injury Report: Ronnie Stanley Misses Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday, leaving his much-anticipated season debut in doubt. Stanley fully participated in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was wearing workout clothes on Friday. Coach John Harbaugh did not rule him out of the Week 5 game...
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bucs build lead, then hold on to beat Falcons

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs have all the pieces for a dominant defense, but they seem to lack a killer instinct. Take Sunday’s 21-15 win over the Falcons. Leading by three touchdowns against an offense that struggles throwing the football, the Bucs watched Marcus Mariota bring the Falcons back with two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Week 5: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) look to take over first place in the NFC South as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) in a divisional matchup at Raymond James Stadium. However, the Falcons have the odds stacked against them Sunday with running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts sitting out today. Patterson was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this week, while Pitts has sat out practice all week with a hamstring injury.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

As Usual, Packers’ Offense Is Half-Empty

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offense isn’t half-bad. The problem is it isn’t half-good, either. Playing for the first time in London on Sunday, the Packers thrilled their throng of fans by scoring 20 points in the first half. It was the football equivalent of fish and chips and a pint of Guinness. During the second half, the offense scored zero points. It was a heaping helping of mushy peas. With a putrid performance, the Packers lost 27-22 to the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ravens-Bengals Week 5 Pregame Notes: Stanley to Finally Debut

BALTIMORE — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will finally make his 2022 debut in the Sunday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Stanley has been practicing with the team for the past several weeks and finally feels comfortable enough to resume his spot on the offensive line, according to multiple reports.
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WATCH: Commanders WR Dyami Brown Catches 1st Two NFL TDs vs. Titans

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown is celebrating the biggest catch of his career early in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. Brown's 75-yard touchdown gave the Commanders a lead in the second quarter. Here's a look at the play ... On the first play of the drive from...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce on Rivalry With Raiders

Yet again, the Kansas City Chiefs have their grip on the AFC West through five weeks of the season. The next task at hand is a matchup with the franchise's greatest rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Chiefs have won the last three matchups between the two, the Raiders...
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hackett Explains How Broncos Situation Differs from Green Bay

Exactly how the Denver Broncos attempt to dig themselves out of their current 2-3 hole is the question on everyone's mind right now. Broncos Country has been scratching its head for obvious reasons, and the news that quarterback Russell Wilson is battling a tear in his shoulder explains some, but certainly not all, of his repeated misfires.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Bills Game After Blow to Head

BUFFALO -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has left the Buffalo Bills game after a scary injury late in the third quarter. Freiermuth went down after being tackled by a group of Bills defenders on a second-down pass. He stayed on the field while teammates waived over the medical staff. Trainers evaluated his head on the field before assisting him to the locker room.
NFL
Jets Make Statement, Thrash Dolphins to End Losing Streak in AFC East

The Jets didn't just win their second game in a row on Sunday, upsetting the Dolphins and ending their 12-game losing streak in the AFC East. New York was dominant on both sides of the ball against Miami, erupting in the fourth quarter to pull away in a 40-17 victory.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WATCH: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Catches Long Touchdown vs. Saints

The Seattle Seahawks offense has been dialed in over the last two weeks and came into their Sunday matchup with the New Orleans Saints hoping to continue that momentum. And so far through the first quarter, that is exactly what has happened, with Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf opening things up with a 50-yard touchdown catch from Geno Smith.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Titans-Commanders Inactives

View the original article to see embedded media. Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (2-2) and the Washington Commanders (1-3) at FedEx Field. OLB Ola Adeniyi, DB Ugo Amadi ILB Zach Cunningham, G Nate Davis, OLB Bud Dupree, S Aamani Hooker and ILB Joe Jones.
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Week 5: Seahawks vs. Saints Live Game Thread

Kickoff is right around the corner, as the Saints (1-3) look to rebound against the Seahawks (2-2) inside the Superdome. New Orleans turns to Andy Dalton for another start, and looks to lean on a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara to help turn things around. Stay connected with our live game thread for Week 5 action, as we'll update to constantly as things unfold.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

