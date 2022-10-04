Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoir
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teams
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouth
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.
Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was hurt on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Miami ruled Bridgewater out for the rest of the game early in the second quarter. Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York. Bridgewater headed to the blue injury tent to be examined and then walked with doctors and trainers into the locker room. He was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson.
Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players when they take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh has named quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and Mark Robinson inactive against the Bills.
Bucs And Brady Not Satisfied But Will Take The Win
TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady hadn’t lost three games in a row since 2002 when he was the quarterback for the New England Patriots and he wasn’t going to let that happen against the Falcons. Brady threw for 351 yards and one touchdown in a 21-15
Ravens-Bengals Injury Report: Ronnie Stanley Misses Practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday, leaving his much-anticipated season debut in doubt. Stanley fully participated in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was wearing workout clothes on Friday. Coach John Harbaugh did not rule him out of the Week 5 game...
Bucs build lead, then hold on to beat Falcons
TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs have all the pieces for a dominant defense, but they seem to lack a killer instinct. Take Sunday’s 21-15 win over the Falcons. Leading by three touchdowns against an offense that struggles throwing the football, the Bucs watched Marcus Mariota bring the Falcons back with two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.
Patriots Injury Update After Shutout of Lions: Damien Harris, Nelson Agholor, Jonathan Jones Updates
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots returned to the win column in a big way on ‘Throwback Sunday’ with a 29-0 dismantling of the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. With the win, New England moves to 2-3 and rookie Bailey Zappe gets the victory in his first NFL start under center.
Giants stun Packers in London with supporting cast stepping up behind Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley
LONDON — The Giants are for real and now the whole world knows it – England, too. But Sunday’s 27-22 statement win over the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium wasn’t just about Daniel Jones strengthening his case as a franchise quarterback with 17 unanswered second-half points.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Week 5: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights
The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) look to take over first place in the NFC South as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) in a divisional matchup at Raymond James Stadium. However, the Falcons have the odds stacked against them Sunday with running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts sitting out today. Patterson was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this week, while Pitts has sat out practice all week with a hamstring injury.
As Usual, Packers’ Offense Is Half-Empty
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offense isn’t half-bad. The problem is it isn’t half-good, either. Playing for the first time in London on Sunday, the Packers thrilled their throng of fans by scoring 20 points in the first half. It was the football equivalent of fish and chips and a pint of Guinness. During the second half, the offense scored zero points. It was a heaping helping of mushy peas. With a putrid performance, the Packers lost 27-22 to the New York Giants.
Brawlin’ Bills vs. Steelers Notebook: Josh Allen Ties Jim Kelly Record in Blowout of Steelers
The Buffalo Bills decimated the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 38-3 blowout win in Week 5 in a game that ended with a pair of brawls. Buffalo dominated from the opening kickoff, jumping out to a 31-3 halftime lead against Pittsburgh on the back of a record setting first-half from quarterback Josh Allen.
Ravens-Bengals Week 5 Pregame Notes: Stanley to Finally Debut
BALTIMORE — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will finally make his 2022 debut in the Sunday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Stanley has been practicing with the team for the past several weeks and finally feels comfortable enough to resume his spot on the offensive line, according to multiple reports.
WATCH: Commanders WR Dyami Brown Catches 1st Two NFL TDs vs. Titans
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown is celebrating the biggest catch of his career early in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. Brown's 75-yard touchdown gave the Commanders a lead in the second quarter. Here's a look at the play ... On the first play of the drive from...
Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce on Rivalry With Raiders
Yet again, the Kansas City Chiefs have their grip on the AFC West through five weeks of the season. The next task at hand is a matchup with the franchise's greatest rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Chiefs have won the last three matchups between the two, the Raiders...
Hackett Explains How Broncos Situation Differs from Green Bay
Exactly how the Denver Broncos attempt to dig themselves out of their current 2-3 hole is the question on everyone's mind right now. Broncos Country has been scratching its head for obvious reasons, and the news that quarterback Russell Wilson is battling a tear in his shoulder explains some, but certainly not all, of his repeated misfires.
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Bills Game After Blow to Head
BUFFALO -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has left the Buffalo Bills game after a scary injury late in the third quarter. Freiermuth went down after being tackled by a group of Bills defenders on a second-down pass. He stayed on the field while teammates waived over the medical staff. Trainers evaluated his head on the field before assisting him to the locker room.
Jets Make Statement, Thrash Dolphins to End Losing Streak in AFC East
The Jets didn't just win their second game in a row on Sunday, upsetting the Dolphins and ending their 12-game losing streak in the AFC East. New York was dominant on both sides of the ball against Miami, erupting in the fourth quarter to pull away in a 40-17 victory.
WATCH: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Catches Long Touchdown vs. Saints
The Seattle Seahawks offense has been dialed in over the last two weeks and came into their Sunday matchup with the New Orleans Saints hoping to continue that momentum. And so far through the first quarter, that is exactly what has happened, with Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf opening things up with a 50-yard touchdown catch from Geno Smith.
Titans-Commanders Inactives
View the original article to see embedded media. Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (2-2) and the Washington Commanders (1-3) at FedEx Field. OLB Ola Adeniyi, DB Ugo Amadi ILB Zach Cunningham, G Nate Davis, OLB Bud Dupree, S Aamani Hooker and ILB Joe Jones.
Week 5: Seahawks vs. Saints Live Game Thread
Kickoff is right around the corner, as the Saints (1-3) look to rebound against the Seahawks (2-2) inside the Superdome. New Orleans turns to Andy Dalton for another start, and looks to lean on a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara to help turn things around. Stay connected with our live game thread for Week 5 action, as we'll update to constantly as things unfold.
