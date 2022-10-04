Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Is the RPA market in trouble?
Debt raises aren’t necessarily a bad thing — they’re a useful tool, particularly for companies with high annual recurring revenue — but the magnitude and timing of the Automation Anywhere raise suggests it was more out of necessity than choice. “This new financing will provide operational...
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
TechCrunch
Dragonfly GP talks web3’s current and future state at TC Sessions: Crypto
When to place your bets is a delicate balance in any tech sector, never mind one as rambunctious as crypto. That’s one reason why we’re stoked that Tom Schmidt, a general partner at Dragonfly, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami. We...
TechCrunch
Plummeting unicorn births underscore a changing venture capital market
That’s true when we consider nation-level populations. It’s also true when we consider the rate at which new unicorns are born, measured by the pace at which global startups reach the $1 billion valuation threshold. Once rare, unicorns became far more pedestrian during the 2020-2021 peak of the last venture capital cycle. What’s old is new again — we’re seeing unicorn formation slow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
‘Last year was the party. This year is the hangover.’
Mark Goldberg has been a partner at Index Ventures since 2015, investing in — and sitting on the boards of — financial services companies such as Plaid, Persona, Lithic, Cocoon and Pilot. Currently the firm’s fintech lead, Goldberg has plenty of thoughts about what’s on the horizon for startups operating in the space today.
TechCrunch
Could corporates be good matchmakers for startups and VCs?
Rather, it’s an initiative in which the cloud infrastructure company curates a group of its startup customers and presents them to venture capitalists, each of which committed $50 million to back companies building on Cloudflare Workers. The list of 26 venture funds includes big players like NEA and Boldstart and smaller firms like Pear VC. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told me that number has continued to grow since the project was announced in September.
TechCrunch
Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!
I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
TechCrunch
As the market cools, aggressive Tiger Global looks to raise a fund that’s half the size as its last
Most significantly, whether for lack of other options or — just as likely — in reaction to the changing market landscape, the firm just let its limited partners know it plans to raise $6 billion for its newest fund, for which it expects to hold a “first close” at least by mid-January. (As an added sweetener, investors in the first close will receive a discounted management fee of 1.75%, states the letter.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Meet the young turks of blockchain, DeFi and web3 exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto
We have an outstanding agenda lined up with leading movers and shakers in the cryptoverse. But you’ll also find some of the hottest early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. We’re talking about founders who are building and betting on the blockchain, DeFi, NFTs and web3. Let’s take...
TechCrunch
Even as ESG faces growing backlash, these companies are all-in
He could be onto something. Increasingly, consumers and some investors want to do business with companies that at least try to do the right thing. In fact, a term has developed in recent years around a set of corporate initiatives to run business with an eye toward broader social responsibility. ESG, or environmental, social and governance, is an umbrella term that developed around this set of goals, which can include community outreach, DEI efforts, thoughtful leadership, environmentally friendly policies like a net-zero emissions goal, and running your business in an ethical and responsible way, among other things.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Green card sponsorships, startup prenups, agtech VC survey
Set aside the romantic notion that startup teams consist of visionary mavericks who are building the future in real time; they’re also human beings, with all of their flaws. Nearly anything can tear a co-founder relationship asunder. I have observed partnerships go sour over funding disputes, product pipelines, and in one case, a bad experience at Burning Man.
TechCrunch
5 key IP considerations for AI startups
Without an understanding of how to protect their R&D investment and claim technology as proprietary, startup companies are leaving a tool behind, possibly forfeiting market share and investments as a result. The considerations below will be useful for companies trying to understand the opportunities to protect their innovation. Artificial intelligence...
Comments / 0