He could be onto something. Increasingly, consumers and some investors want to do business with companies that at least try to do the right thing. In fact, a term has developed in recent years around a set of corporate initiatives to run business with an eye toward broader social responsibility. ESG, or environmental, social and governance, is an umbrella term that developed around this set of goals, which can include community outreach, DEI efforts, thoughtful leadership, environmentally friendly policies like a net-zero emissions goal, and running your business in an ethical and responsible way, among other things.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO