Former Northeastern employee arrested and charged with faking a bomb blast on campus
The suspect staged the explosion, triggering a massive police response and campus evacuation, officials say. Authorities believe a letter he said accompanied the explosives also came from him.
New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer
A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
‘Disturbing to Say the Least’: Northeastern University Employee Allegedly ‘Fabricated’ Claims of Lab Explosion, Including ‘Violent Note’
After reports of an explosion at a lab inside the Northeastern University campus last month, an employee gave an interview to the Boston Globe insisting that the account was dangerous and real: “I did not stage this,” Jason Duhaime, the new technology manager and director of the Immersive Media Lab, told the paper at the time.
Four kidnapped California family members found dead: CBS News Flash Oct. 6, 2022
Four family members kidnapped at gunpoint from their business in California have been found dead, including an 8-month-old. A federal appeals court said the Obama-era “DACA” policy that provides deportation protection and work permits to some 600,000 immigrants violates immigration law, but current enrollees can retain their status. And Anna Sorokin is being released from federal prison after overstaying her visa last year.
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas state trooper who responded to mass shooting after outrage from parents
Following new outrage by Uvalde parents, school officials abruptly fired a former Texas state trooper who was on the scene of the Robb Elementary School massacre and then hired by the school district after the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. The firing Thursday came after CNN reported...
whdh.com
Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn
WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
17-year-old arrested more than two weeks after North Carolina teens were found dead
A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested more than two weeks after two teenagers were found shot dead by the side of a road in North Carolina, a sheriff announced Wednesday. The arrest comes after a juvenile petition was filed against the suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
CBS News
Student in custody after increased police presence at Newark High School in Delaware
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware student is in police custody after reports of a possibly armed student at Newark High School on Thursday. An increase in police presence led investigators to identify the student and it was believed he had left the school. The school was placed on lockdown,...
Father and son charged with human smuggling in Massachusetts
A father and son that own two restaurants in Woburn have been arrested and charged with human smuggling.
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said a 2020 election denier target has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the possible theft of personal information from election poll workers.
DC deputy mayor charged with assault, battery
D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has been charged with assault and battery over a parking lot dispute on Saturday, according to police. Geldart is accused of assaulting a man outside of a Gold’s Gym in Arlington, Va., the Arlington County Police Department said in a summary of the incident. After Geldart allegedly struck the man’s car with his car door, the two argued and Geldart allegedly grabbed the man by the throat.
Ex-homeless shelter head of two Massachusetts locations sentenced to jail
A former executive director for a non-profit homeless shelter has been sentenced to jail in connection with stealing nearly $1.5 million, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
Caught in the act: Bank robber who says Ben Affleck played him busted during heist spree
BOSTON – A takedown of a notorious bank robber in the Back Bay on Tuesday afternoon. He was placed into handcuffs and under arrest after a bank robbery spree. A photo obtained by Boston 25 shows the masked suspect surrounded by undercover agents – caught in the act.
Pennsylvania police identify remains found 10 years ago as teen who went missing in 1969
Authorities in Pennsylvania said human remains found nearly a decade ago have been identified as belonging to a Wilkes-Barre City teenager who went missing in 1969, and police are now looking for the person responsible
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
Arrest made in LA election worker data theft
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday an arrest in connection with an investigation into the theft of personal data of election workers. The suspect, a Chief Executive Officer out of Michigan, is accused of stealing personal data from LA County election workers. He is currently in custody in Michigan.Konnech Corp. CEO Eugene Yu was arrested on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information by investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Meridian Township Police Department, District Attorney George Gascón said.Investigators also seized hard drives and other digital evidence, he...
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl, 14, missing since 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police say remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie...
