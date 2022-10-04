ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Daily Voice

New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer

A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
AYER, MA
Law & Crime

‘Disturbing to Say the Least’: Northeastern University Employee Allegedly ‘Fabricated’ Claims of Lab Explosion, Including ‘Violent Note’

After reports of an explosion at a lab inside the Northeastern University campus last month, an employee gave an interview to the Boston Globe insisting that the account was dangerous and real: “I did not stage this,” Jason Duhaime, the new technology manager and director of the Immersive Media Lab, told the paper at the time.
BOSTON, MA
CBS News

Four kidnapped California family members found dead: CBS News Flash Oct. 6, 2022

Four family members kidnapped at gunpoint from their business in California have been found dead, including an 8-month-old. A federal appeals court said the Obama-era “DACA” policy that provides deportation protection and work permits to some 600,000 immigrants violates immigration law, but current enrollees can retain their status. And Anna Sorokin is being released from federal prison after overstaying her visa last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
whdh.com

Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
WOBURN, MA
The Hill

DC deputy mayor charged with assault, battery

D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has been charged with assault and battery over a parking lot dispute on Saturday, according to police. Geldart is accused of assaulting a man outside of a Gold’s Gym in Arlington, Va., the Arlington County Police Department said in a summary of the incident. After Geldart allegedly struck the man’s car with his car door, the two argued and Geldart allegedly grabbed the man by the throat.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Arrest made in LA election worker data theft

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday an arrest in connection with an investigation into the theft of personal data of election workers. The suspect, a Chief Executive Officer out of Michigan, is accused of stealing personal data from LA County election workers. He is currently in custody in Michigan.Konnech Corp. CEO Eugene Yu was arrested on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information by investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Meridian Township Police Department, District Attorney George Gascón said.Investigators also seized hard drives and other digital evidence, he...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

