The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Mike Epps on His Top 5 Rappers Dead or Alive

By Karen Vaughn
 5 days ago

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

The Ladies of Real Housewives of Potomac Return This Sunday Night
As the ladies of Potomac get ready for their return this Sunday night on Bravo, the storyline will be centered on Ashley who is said to be getting a divorce from her husband Michael yet the two just bought a house together. Dr Wendy Osefo said nope, couldn’t be me! Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/rhop-stars-react-to-ashley-darby-buying-a-house-with-michael /

Marlon Wayans Thinks Nia Long Marlon Wayans Should Forgive Her Cheating Fiancee
Marlon Wayans was on a podcast where he discussed that cheating is not a deal breaking as long as the person treats you well. He said he would tell that to even his daughters. Here was his advice for Nia Long
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGolWFkNDN4&t=1488s

Mike Epps on His Top 5 Rappers Dead or Alive
Mike Epps was on the red carpet promoting the movie On The Come Up.
The movie is directed by Sanaa Lathan and is about a 16 year old girl who attempts to enter the battle rap scene. Mike Epps stars as DJ Hype in the movie so it only made sense that he was asked to name his top 5 rappers. When asked which rapper he would trade careers with for a week he also said Snoop.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVwjPBxn_0U&t=17s

Kim Kardashian To Pay $1.26 Million to Sec for Crypto Touting
Kim Kardashian has been ordered to pay the SEC (Securities & Exchange Commission) $1.26 million. The payment will settle the allegation that she broke U-S rules when she promoted a crypto token and did not disclose that she was paid $250,000 for it. Technically she did put the hashtag #AD in the caption but the SEC says that was not enough. Kim did not admit or deny the allegations as part of the settlement. She also can not promote any digital assets (crypto) for three years.
Kim joins DJ Khaled and Floyd Mayweather who have also been fined by the SEC.
Source: https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/kim-kardashian-pay-1-3-114858096.html

Indy's R&B Leader

 https://wtlcfm.com/

