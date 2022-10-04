ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Abortion info fight targets university but affects far more

By Rayos Syndication User
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPFoE_0iLSxfWU00
Sarah A. Miller - member image share, Idaho Statesman FILE - Rebeca Castro, of Fruitland, sings and dances to a Christian praise song during an anti-abortion celebration for the overturn of Roe v. Wade, held outside of the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on June 28, 2022. A University of Idaho memo warning staffers not to refer students to abortion or birth control providers has placed the school at the center of a debate over First Amendment rights and access to reproductive health care. One of the laws bars the use of state funds to promote or endorse abortion or emergency contraception. Another makes it illegal for non-healthcare providers to advertise abortions or birth control.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A box truck equipped with a bright LED billboard began circling around the University of Idaho campus Friday.

“Pregnant? You still have a choice,” read one of the bright blue-and-white messages flashing across the side. “You can still get abortion pills by mail,” read another message.

The moving billboard was a salvo by Mayday Health against Idaho’s anti-abortion laws, including some that prohibit state employees from promoting or endorsing abortion or emergency contraception. The organization seeks to inform people in anti-abortion states how to access abortion and contraception.

Mayday Health chose Moscow, Idaho, for the action after the university warned employees not to refer students to abortion or birth control providers lest they run afoul of the state laws.

“This effort is part of protecting free speech and the First Amendment,” said Kaori Sueyoshi, Mayday Health ‘s head of strategy, on Friday morning. “We want to make sure that students at the University of Idaho and surrounding area have accurate information about how to get birth control pills, Plan B (emergency contraception) as well as how to get safe abortion access.”

University of Idaho Provost Torrey Lawrence said the legal guidance simply was intended to protect staffers. Boise State University recently issued similar, albeit less strict, advice.

“Some employees were not aware of it, and others had actually asked for legal guidance,” Lawrence told The Associated Press in a phone interview Thursday. “Because our employees are paid on state funds, this could result in criminal prosecution.”

But the UI memo was shared to social media sites like Reddit and Twitter, quickly making waves in a country still grappling with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning abortion rights. The White House press secretary condemned the memo. Some TikTok users — and some major media organizations — falsely claimed the university had “banned” birth control for students.

And some of Idaho’s other 900,000 or so employees began wondering what the laws could mean for them.

At this point, there’s not much direction from elected officials. Rep. Brent Crane, one of the sponsors of the 2021 “No Public Funds for Abortion Act,” said laws frequently have to be refined after they’re passed to work out the kinks, and he’s unconcerned that the process could take a year or more.

The Idaho Attorney General’s office said questions regarding the laws should be directed to county prosecutors, who have enforcement duties. Idaho’s prosecutors are elected in each of the state’s 44 counties, so answers to enforcement questions could change from region to region and year to year.

Avoiding doing anything that appears to promote abortion on the job may be easy for a farmer appointed to the Idaho Bean Commission or a geologist who maps minerals for the Idaho Geological Survey. But the law is murkier for others who receive state funds.

Could a dinner table discussion about politics in front of a teenage foster child be considered “promoting abortion,” especially if part of the dinner was covered by the foster parents’ $584 monthly stipend from the state? Would an Idaho Public Television reporter risk prosecution if a viewer says an interview of a Planned Parenthood representative gave the abortion advocate too much air time?

A spokesperson with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare did not immediately know if the law would apply to foster parents and said he would work on finding the answer Friday.

Idaho Public Television Executive Director Bill Manny is not worried about facing prosecution as long as his organization continues to do its job well in informing viewers and voters about the issues of the day.

“I can’t imagine that anyone who drafted the law or interprets the law envisioned stopping people of good faith from talking about important public policy issues in our state,” Manny said. “That’s what we do with our programs and that’s what we do with our debates, and we think that’s the right way to move forward.”

But in a recent podcast by Melissa Davlin, the lead producer of Idaho Public Television’s news show Idaho Reports, former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones said the law tramples First Amendment rights and could put public outlet journalists at risk.

“I think that somebody could make a complaint that you had a guest on that was promoting abortion so you must have been complicit in it,” Jones said during the podcast. “It’s a matter of saying, ‘Keep your mouth shut, don’t talk about these subjects,’ and that’s a dangerous thing for the government to be doing.”

Meanwhile, University of Idaho is dealing with the backlash.

“It’s not a mandate. In fact, our policies have not changed,” the provost, Lawrence, told the AP on Thursday. “The communication was trying to offer initial guidance on a rather vague law that’s designed to be punitive to state employees.”

The school does not prescribe birth control to students, but for years has made bowls of condoms freely available in some campus bathrooms. Those continue to be distributed, but now are intended to stop the spread of sexually transmitted diseases rather than pregnancy prevention.

Student medical care has long been provided by outside health care companies. The Vandal Health Clinic, named after the UI mascot, is currently run by a local hospital system, Gritman Medical Center. Gritman said its services, which include prescribing contraceptives, would not change.

Lawrence said he did not expect the university’s contract with Gritman to be affected by the law. Nor did he believe the university’s many contracts with research and education grant partners — which include the federal government, which in some cases provides abortions through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs — would be affected.

But individual employees could face major consequences if they’re charged, he said.

“The law focuses on and targets the individual, so all state employees paid on state funds are implicated and at risk of very serious consequences — not only felony or misdemeanor charges but fines, possibly imprisonment, possibly losing your job and possibly being barred from ever working for the state again,” Lawrence said. “Our advice is to remain in a safer position until we know exactly how all of this is going to be interpreted.”

Comments / 4

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fate of abortion now in the hands of Idaho Supreme Court

BOISE, Idaho — After over two hours of discussion, the fate of abortion in Idaho is now in the hands of the gem state’s Supreme Court Justices. The hearing Thursday morning addressed Idaho’s “trigger abortion ban,” which banned virtually all abortions the moment Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, along with a civil enforcement bill. That allows...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Moscow, ID
Education
Moscow, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Education
City
Moscow, ID
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Education
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Voters’ Polling Places, Legislative Districts may Have Changed

Because of the 2021 redistricting process, Idahoans across the state may find themselves living in a different legislative or congressional district when they cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. “Almost every person in the state of Idaho will need to look to see if their district boundaries...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Joe Biden’s Pro Abortion Task Force Targets University of Idaho

President Biden couldn't resist taking another shot at Idaho's premier university, the University of Idaho. The president and his sidekick Vice President Kamala Harris, hosted the second meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access. The president mentioned several states reacting to the United States Supreme Court ruling sending...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

All three Idaho universities disallow abortion referral; ISU differs on contraception direction

Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the University of Idaho and Boise State University forms the latest restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation’s strictest abortion laws. “This...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

3 Myths About Idaho Transplants We Need to Stop Believing

The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a transplant as "someone or something that has moved, or been moved, from one place to another." The example provided was especially interesting given the nature of this article. It was, "I'm a transplant from California." Truth be told, I'm a transplant from North Carolina...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Linus College#The University Of Idaho#Mayday Health#Boise State University
idahoednews.org

Arkoosh, Labrador clash in statewide Idaho attorney general’s debate

Idaho’s two candidates for attorney general accused each other of looking to politicize the office during a statewide televised debate Monday. Democrat Tom Arkoosh opened the debate alleging his Republican opponent Raúl Labrador would turn the attorney general’s office into a political office that would deny women health care, defund the education system and ban books.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling

The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday.  The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Statehouse has bipartisan support to index maximum homeowners exemption

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Tax Commission (ISTC) released a memo in early October documenting the state's maximum homeowner's property tax exemption dating back 1980. Idaho law allows qualifying homeowners to exempt up to 50% of their home's assessed value from property taxes until hitting the maximum limit. From 2007 to 2016, the House Price Index (HPI) dictated the maximum limit. The maximum exemption would increase or decrease depending on the housing market.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

The history of LGBTQ+ in Idaho

When you think of the history of LGBTQ+ Idahoans, often the first, and only thing that comes to mind is the dark chapter in the city’s history known as the “Boys of Boise.”. Back in the 1950s, this McCarthy-era investigation into an alleged ‘homosexual underground’ in Boise, stained...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?

Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Elections 2022: Campaign signs

Idaho Matters has launched a new Elections 2022 project here at Boise State Public Radio – we want to answer your questions about voting in the upcoming midterm elections. This project is part of the work of America Amplified - an initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to support community engagement journalism in public media.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Hospital Denies Mutilating Trans Kids

A few weeks ago, a political candidate told me a Boise area hospital was going to be performing gender reassignment surgeries on children. I did some digging and came across a story from Idaho Dispatch. The publication reported St. Luke’s had scrubbed a web page that appeared to suggest there was a team in place and ready to cut.
BOISE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy