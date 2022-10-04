How Polio Came Back to New York for the First Time in Decades, Silently Spread and Left a Patient Paralyzed

Read full article on original website
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
msn.com
A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns
AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
TODAY.com
When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained
Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
News-Medical.net
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
EXCLUSIVE: Jab got your tongue? Pfizer Covid vaccine caused 'debilitating' lesions that left 60-year-old woman unable to eat for months
A 60-year-old woman suffered 'debilitating' lesions on her tongue after receiving Pfizer's Covid vaccine – with each shot making her symptoms worse. Her side effects, which also included a dry mouth and inflammation, were so painful she was left unable to eat. Doctors struggled to find the culprit for...
Is it a cold, flu or Covid? Key symptoms as Omicron cases surge in new wave
AS we head into the depths of October, it's likely you'll start to hear a few more coughs and sniffles. Respiratory illnesses are common during the winter months as the temperature drops. While Covid isn't as prominent as it was this time last year, it's still circulating. Millions have already...
Up to one in 7,000 American teens suffered heart inflammation after their Covid vaccine, study suggests
Thousands of American teenagers may have suffered heart inflammation after getting a Covid jab, a study suggests. Researchers found up to one in 7,000 boys aged 12 to 15 years old developed myocarditis after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. The condition — which is mild for most but can cause a...
TODAY.com
Enterovirus, which can cause paralysis in kids, on the rise in US: What parents should know
The U.S. saw increased rates of emergency department visits in children and adolescents due to acute respiratory illness in the summer of 2022. The increase since the beginning of the pandemic has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ask health care providers to be on alert for cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), a polio-like condition that can lead to paralysis in kids and is believed to be caused by respiratory and other viruses.
BA.5 Cases Continue Decline as Other Omicron Subvariants Increase Across U.S.
The BA.5 omicron subvariant, which has been the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States for more than three months, is still responsible for 4-in-5 cases of the virus, but its grip is beginning to loosen as two other variants gain steam. According to the latest figures from the...
Climate Reparations May Be Ethical, But They Aren't the Best Fix, Climatologist Says
Calls for climate reparations for poorer countries hit hard by climate change are growing louder after catastrophic floods in Pakistan. But though they may be ethical, they aren't the best solution to a complex problem, one climatologist said. "[Climate reparations are] the ethical thing to do," said Friederike Otto of...
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
SAN MIGUEL TOTOLAPAN, Mexico (AP) — A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero, officials said Thursday. Residents began burying the victims even as a video posted on social media showed men who identified themselves as the Tequileros gang claiming responsibility for the mass shooting. The Guerrero state security council said gunmen burst into the town hall in the village of San Miguel Totolapan Wednesday and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials. Among the dead were Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, Juan Mendoza Acosta, a former mayor of the town. Most of the other victims were believed to be local officials.
The 10 States Where Home Insurance Rates Are Rising the Fastest—and None Are New York Or California
Americans continue to feel the sting of rising prices. As measured by the Consumer Price Index, inflation is up 8.3% over the past 12 months. But some costs are increasing much faster. Take homeowners insurance premiums. The cost to insure your home is up 12.1% on the year, according to...
High-Level Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge
A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge. Jeremy Joseph Bertino, 43,...
Families of detainees appeal to US to kick up pressure in Mideast
Relatives of imprisoned or recently released activists in the Middle East, including in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, urged the United States this week to use its influence to secure progress on human rights in those countries. In September, in front of the United Nations General Assembly, Biden assured that "the United States will always promote human rights... around the world," and that "the future will be won by those countries that unleash the full potential of their populations."
Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “a guy I know fairly well” and the Russian leader was “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.” Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.” He suggested the threat from Putin is real “because his military is — you might say — significantly underperforming.” U.S. officials for months have warned of the prospect that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine as it has faced a series of strategic setbacks on the battlefield, though Biden’s remarks marked the starkest warnings yet issued by the U.S. government about the nuclear stakes.
Two Russians Seek Asylum After Reaching Remote Alaska Island by Small Boat
Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson for the Alaska Republican senator, said...
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Friday ahead of the monthly U.S. jobs report, which is likely to guide the Federal Reserve's monetary decision in November. Payrolls are expected to increase 275,000 in September, and unemployment is predicted to be steady at...
Biden invokes possibility of 'Armageddon' in Democratic fundraiser speech
President Joe Biden said the world hasn't been as close to "Armageddon" as it is now since John F. Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
Australia's severe flu season suggests bad days ahead for U.S.
Australia is experiencing its worst flu season in five years, and that doesn't bode well for the United States, federal health officials warned Tuesday.
