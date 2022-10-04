DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say no threat was found and people are being allowed back in to the stadium. In a statement, the Central Dauphin School District says district officials became aware of a rumor of a bomb threat at Landis Field. The statement goes on to say "local law enforcement and the K-9 Units conducted a thorough search of Landis Field and the surrounding areas and have given the “ALL CLEAR” for tonight’s game."

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO