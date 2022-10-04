Read full article on original website
The hunt is on for two robbers in Franklin County
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for two men who robbed a person of their EBT card on Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., according to Chambersburg Police Department. The incident happened on the 600 block of Cumberland Ave., where officials say that the victim was walking home when he was approached by two black individuals in their teens.
Reading police officer found justified in shooting wanted man at Wawa
READING, Pa. (WFMZ) — A Reading police officer was justified in his shooting of a wanted man outside the Wawa on Lancaster Avenue last month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced during a news conference late Wednesday morning. Emanuel Padilla-Tirado had a warrant out for his arrest in...
13 charged, including 11 juveniles, following fight near Chambersburg Area High School
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Thirteen people, including 2 adults and 11 juveniles have been charged following a fight near Chambersburg Area High School on Friday. Police say it happened on the 300 block of S Sixth Street around 4:00 PM. According to the Chambersburg Police, Hollie Rae Bigler...
Boalsburg man accused of assaulting woman and infant, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A Boalsburg man is facing multiple charges after strangling an individual with a child present Oct. 8, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Walk, 29, got into a verbal argument with the victim earlier that morning, and that Walk began to pack his things to leave.
Woman, teen son and 11 other minors charged in connection with central Pa. fight: police
A Chambersburg woman and her son are the only adults among 13 people charged with riot following a large fight blocks away from multiple schools. Chambersburg police said they have arrested 41-year-old Hollie Rae Bigler and her son, 18-year-old Christian Bigler, on one count each of felony riot and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges.
One injured in Harrisburg shooting, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Officials say one person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg Thursday night. According to authorities, one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the shooting that happened on the 2300 block of North 5th Street. A nearby home and car were...
Student found dead in their dorm room at York College
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A student was found dead earlier today on Oct. 8 in his residence hall, according to a statement from the college. In a release from Richard Satterlee, York College's Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, Andrew Ruehlicke was found unresponsive in his dorm room.
Bomb threat cleared at Landis Field in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say no threat was found and people are being allowed back in to the stadium. In a statement, the Central Dauphin School District says district officials became aware of a rumor of a bomb threat at Landis Field. The statement goes on to say "local law enforcement and the K-9 Units conducted a thorough search of Landis Field and the surrounding areas and have given the “ALL CLEAR” for tonight’s game."
Burglary in progress call leads to several roadways being closed in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The West Earl Township Police Department says a man is behind bars after a burglary in Akron Borough. According to authorities they were called around 4:00 AM on October 6 for a burglary in progress. Police say 24-year-old Morgan Carloni entered a room through a...
UPDATE | Missing teen in Berks County found
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | PSP have found Kiara Shaw, and have said that she is safe and sound. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police are asking for help in the search for 15-year-old Kiara Shaw who went missing on Oct. 7 at around 4 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Berks County.
Members of law enforcement honored at event in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A special reception in York County honored members of law enforcement on Thursday evening. Senator Mike Regan hosted a celebration at Dill's Tavern in Dillsburg for law enforcement members from Cumberland, York and Dauphin Counties. The members were recognized for their service. Regan also...
Human remains found by kayakers confirmed to be missing Harrisburg man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Human skeletal remains that were found by two kayakers at Weise Island, have been confirmed as the remains of a Harrisburg man who went missing last year. The Lancaster County Coroner had revealed that the remains were that of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, a man...
Man on the loose after escaping police car while handcuffed
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently searching for a man who escaped custody, after crawling out the cage window of a squad car while he was handcuffed, according to Mifflin County Regional Police Department. Authorities say that Richard Blystone initially had a warrant out for his arrest...
Pedestrian killed in West Hempfield Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Oct. 7, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber. The incident occurred in the east bound lane of Rt. 30 at 259.5, West Hempfield Township. Bieber says that the man that was killed, 27-year-old...
Burglar that handcuffed and held victim captive found guilty, York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been found guilty today for multiple charges after breaking into a woman's house twice, attempting to rob and hold her captive using handcuffs, according to Spring Garden Township Police Department. Police say that the incident first occurred on July 29, 2021,...
Harrisburg police release photos of people they want to identify in connection with shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police have released photos of people they are trying to identify in connection with a shooting last month. Four people were shot Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. Police said the injuries varied from critical to non-life-threatening.
Manor Township police chief fired
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township in Lancaster County has fired its police chief of more than 15 years, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. Todd Graeff was hired as chief in 2007 and was placed on leave in September for reasons the township did not disclose, but officials did tell LNP it did not involve mishandling of taxpayer money.
Four accused of infamous stealing at Famous Footwear
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of four people who allegedly stole almost $400 worth of shoes from the Famous Footwear store in Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East. Authorities say the two men stood as look-outs while the two...
Recognize The Supermarket Thief?
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are searching for a supermarket thief. On Tuesday, September 27, the Giant food store at 1360 Columbia Avenue reported several retail thefts that had occurred. It was reported that between August 29 and September 22, the same female suspect had shoplifted on seven different occasions. The total loss for the seven thefts was over $162. A picture of the suspect was released and can be seen below. If you recognize the suspect, contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.
Lancaster County Clerk of Courts says it failed to process over 1,700 license revocations
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — A DUI conviction was supposed to lead to a one-year suspension of Derek Sensenig’s driver’s license. But in early September, just 38 days after the conviction, Sensenig of Akron, Lancaster County, was charged with DUI and homicide-by-vehicle in the incident that resulted in the death of Jeffrey Myers, 65, of Brownstown, Lancaster County.
