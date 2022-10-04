Read full article on original website
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Two Massachusetts cities make Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places to Live list
Two Massachusetts communities made Money Magazine’s 2022 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. Somerville and Milton made the publication’s annual ranking of top places to live. Communities on the list were ranked based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.
Shoebert the seal is back on the North Shore
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBEVERLY -- A viral seal sensation returns to the North Shore after being released in Rhode Island. His name is Shoebert. Locals gave him the moniker after the seal showed up in Shoe Pond in Beverly."That's pretty typical for harbor seals," says Patricia Leonard, manager of the Pinniped Department at the New England Aquarium, "They know their orientation and know where they are finding their food or head back to finding his best food source."At one point, Shoebert was caught on video waddling his way to the Beverly Police Department. The marine mammal was taken to the...
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
worcester.edu
Worcester State University to participate in World Smile Day
On Friday, Oct. 7, Worcester State University will participate in World Smile Day. The holiday was established by Worcester native Harvey Ball—creator of the smiley face in 1963—in 1999 after becoming concerned that his famous creation had become too commercialized. Since then, on the first Friday of October every year, participants are challenged to help one person smile by performing an act of kindness.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Unum building getting new life in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - The building at 1 Mercantile Street has gone through a number of changes in its short time in downtown Worcester. Insurance company Unum stunned the city in 2020 when they announced they and their 400-plus employees were leaving for good. They were the building’s largest tenant.
worcester.edu
First Generation Students
The Office of Multicultural Affairs is committed to providing access and retention services for our first generation students. Being a first generation student means that you are the first in your family to attend college/university and/or your parent(s) did not complete a 4-year college/university degree. Students To become more involved,...
Belen, Salvadoran-American bakery, plans to open permanent Worcester spot
Worcester baker Zaida Melendez is planning to open a permanent location on Park Avenue in the coming months. Melendez was approved by the city’s License Commission on Thursday morning to open her bakery, Belen, at 385 Park Ave. Melendez said she plans to serve a combination of traditional Salvadoran pastries and typical American desserts.
leominsterchamp.com
Chamber of Commerce leads effort to replace welcome sign at important gateway in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG — The North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the construction of a new welcome sign for the City of Fitchburg on South Street, a key gateway to the community. The new sign replaces a welcome sign originally constructed by the Sons and Daughters of Italy in...
Independent state Senate candidate Lisa Mair appeals to pandemic frustrations, health concerns
WORCESTER — Lisa Mair could be facing an uphill battle in November as an unenrolled state Senate candidate in a historically Democratic district, but she believes there is dissatisfaction with pandemic policies and Democratic overreach among voters. "I've been doing a lot of (door knocking) and the first question I usually get is, 'What...
‘Tragic accident’: Window washer falls to his death inside Boston’s JFK Library
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a window washer fell to his death inside the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Wednesday morning. The worker was about 5 to 7 stories high when he suffered the fall, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. His name has not been released.
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
Worcester cannabis shop approved in 2019 finally plans to open under new name
A Worcester retail cannabis establishment which was previously approved in 2019 is finally planning to open next year, but under a new name. Cannabis of Worcester LLC is the new operator of the dispensary planned for 62 Millbrook St., the former home of DeBoise Auto Body. The establishment was approved by the city’s License Commission Thursday morning, the final approval needed at the local level; it will now go to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
nhbr.com
Mass General Brigham’s healthcare facility opens in Tuscan Village
Mass General Brigham Integrated Care at Tuscan Village is now open, offering primary care, behavioral health services, imaging and eventually more. A spokesperson for the hospital said ambulatory surgery — to happen in four operating rooms on the top floor — won’t happen until after the new year, but all other services are available. The building’s completion was celebrated with a recent ribbon-cutting attended by hospital, state and local leaders.
220-apartment development proposed in Worcester by Texas luxury brand firm
A Texas-based developer has proposed 220 apartments off of Lincoln Street in Worcester, according to documents filed with the city’s Planning Board. The development, proposed by Maple Multi-Family Land SE and named Alexan Worcester, would include two five-story buildings and 344 parking spaces at 3 Oriol Drive, a currently undeveloped vacant lot.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Chinese Food In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants In Worcester
Worcester, MA, is known for its diverse culinary scene, and it’s no surprise that it has a wealth of Chinese restaurant options. But don’t just settle for the first place you see. Chinese food in Worcester MA is abundant in the dozens of delicious, unique Chinese spots with unique characteristics that make each one better than the last.
Tourists expected to arrive in western Massachusetts for the long weekend
A change in the colors can mean an increase in tourism!
Worcester police LGBTQ liaison officer raises concerns with body camera program
The Worcester Police Department’s LGBTQ liaison officer raised concerns about how people in the LGBTQ community may react to its body worn camera program at a Human Rights Commission meeting Monday. Officer Sharon McQueen cited a statistic that 46% of people in the LGBTQ community do not serve openly...
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
