Worcester, MA

country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
CBS Boston

Shoebert the seal is back on the North Shore

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBEVERLY -- A viral seal sensation returns to the North Shore after being released in Rhode Island. His name is Shoebert. Locals gave him the moniker after the seal showed up in Shoe Pond in Beverly."That's pretty typical for harbor seals," says Patricia Leonard, manager of the Pinniped Department at the New England Aquarium, "They know their orientation and know where they are finding their food or head back to finding his best food source."At one point, Shoebert was caught on video waddling his way to the Beverly Police Department. The marine mammal was taken to the...
BEVERLY, MA
worcester.edu

Worcester State University to participate in World Smile Day

On Friday, Oct. 7, Worcester State University will participate in World Smile Day. The holiday was established by Worcester native Harvey Ball—creator of the smiley face in 1963—in 1999 after becoming concerned that his famous creation had become too commercialized. Since then, on the first Friday of October every year, participants are challenged to help one person smile by performing an act of kindness.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Former Unum building getting new life in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The building at 1 Mercantile Street has gone through a number of changes in its short time in downtown Worcester. Insurance company Unum stunned the city in 2020 when they announced they and their 400-plus employees were leaving for good. They were the building’s largest tenant.
WORCESTER, MA
worcester.edu

First Generation Students

The Office of Multicultural Affairs is committed to providing access and retention services for our first generation students. Being a first generation student means that you are the first in your family to attend college/university and/or your parent(s) did not complete a 4-year college/university degree. Students To become more involved,...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Independent state Senate candidate Lisa Mair appeals to pandemic frustrations, health concerns

WORCESTER — Lisa Mair could be facing an uphill battle in November as an unenrolled state Senate candidate in a historically Democratic district, but she believes there is dissatisfaction with pandemic policies and Democratic overreach among voters.  "I've been doing a lot of (door knocking) and the first question I usually get is, 'What...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester cannabis shop approved in 2019 finally plans to open under new name

A Worcester retail cannabis establishment which was previously approved in 2019 is finally planning to open next year, but under a new name. Cannabis of Worcester LLC is the new operator of the dispensary planned for 62 Millbrook St., the former home of DeBoise Auto Body. The establishment was approved by the city’s License Commission Thursday morning, the final approval needed at the local level; it will now go to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
WORCESTER, MA
nhbr.com

Mass General Brigham’s healthcare facility opens in Tuscan Village

Mass General Brigham Integrated Care at Tuscan Village is now open, offering primary care, behavioral health services, imaging and eventually more. A spokesperson for the hospital said ambulatory surgery — to happen in four operating rooms on the top floor — won’t happen until after the new year, but all other services are available. The building’s completion was celebrated with a recent ribbon-cutting attended by hospital, state and local leaders.
SALEM, NH
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Chinese Food In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants In Worcester

Worcester, MA, is known for its diverse culinary scene, and it’s no surprise that it has a wealth of Chinese restaurant options. But don’t just settle for the first place you see. Chinese food in Worcester MA is abundant in the dozens of delicious, unique Chinese spots with unique characteristics that make each one better than the last.
WORCESTER, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
BOSTON, MA

