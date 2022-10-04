Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steelers Fans Upset at Von Miller Over Kenny Pickett Comments
We're two days away from the Buffalo Bills week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. The game pits two teams battling through injuries, but the Bills are still 14.5-point favorites over the Steelers, which is the largest spread not in Pittsburgh's favor in franchise history. The Steelers...
The One Hour Pre-Kickoff Warning At Highmark Stadium
The Buffalo Bills will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Kickoff is set for just after 1pm this Sunday and the weather looks decent as there is no rain, or snow, in the forecast. The Buffalo Bills are coming off a...
Buffalo Bills Game Day Traffic Has Seemingly Gotten Worse
It's finally here -- the first 1 pm home game of the 2022 regular season for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon and it should be a beautiful day, as temperatures will hover in the mid-to-high 50's and bring us partly to mostly sunny skies.
Von Miller Wears Amazing Brandon Beane Shirt; Bills Fans Want It
The Buffalo Bills are in an "all-out" type of season, as they want nothing less than a Super Bowl championship come early 2023. The Bills' biggest move in the off-season was signing star free agent edge rusher, Von Miller. Miller signed a six-year contract and figures to end his career...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No Dawson Knox or Jordan Poyer For Sunday’s Buffalo Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills are favored to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The 14.5-spread in Buffalo's favor is the largest point spread underdog the Steelers have ever been. Pittsburgh will also be starting a rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, which will be his first career NFL start. However,...
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills Dismantle the Steelers
The Buffalo Bills went into Sunday's week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers as 14.5-point favorites, however, they were dealing with an array of injuries to key starters. Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Isaiah McKenzie, Tremaine Edmunds and Christian Benford all missed the game but it didn't matter in the slightest.
Bills Social Media Team Uses Famous Person To Troll Pittsburgh After Big Win
The Buffalo Bills were not the only team to have a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Bills social media also won big by trolling the Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase with a post using the very nice and famous kid show superstar Mr. Fred Rogers. Yep..the very nice...
Buffalo Bills Rookies Pulled Off Lots Of Firsts On Sunday
Sunday's game was more than just a big win for the Buffalo Bills. Several Bills rookies made an impact and were able to pull off some memorable firsts on the day. Bills rookie running back James Cook scored his first-ever NFL rushing touchdown. Cook was a second-round draft pick by the Bills and has played sparingly so far this season. Coming into the game, Cook only had 13 rushing attempts for 58 yards in the first four games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kenny Pickett Thinks Bills Player Went After His Knee [VIDEO]
The Buffalo Bills were big favorites going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. The Bills covered the 14.5 points they were favored by, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 38-3. Josh Allen threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns. He left early in the...
Steelers Fans Are Very Upset at Bills Player After “Late Hit”
The Buffalo Bills are handling the Pittsburgh Steelers to say the least, up 38-3 at the start of the fourth quarter in their week 5 game at Highmark Stadium. One of the aspects of the game that has been lost is the play of Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett...
Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Steelers
The Buffalo Bills are just about an hour away from their week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. The game marks another home game affair against the Steelers, as last year both teams played in the 2021 regular season opener, which was won by Pittsburgh. In the end, that game proved pivotal, as the Bills could've used an extra win in the AFC standings last season.
NFL and NFLPA Change Concussion Rules After Bills-Dolphins Saga
We have all seen the video by now. The video of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa slamming his helmet on the turf after a push by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano, which resulted in Tua getting up and then stumbling while shaking his head. Tagovailoa left the game but came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buffalo Bills Offense Catches a Break Against the Steelers
The Buffalo Bills are 24 hours away from their first 1 pm home game of the 2022 regular season. The Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon from Highmark Stadium. The game will be the last 1 pm home game for the Bills until the second week of November.
Two Western New York Natives Get High Praise In NFL
Western New York is not known as a major hotbed for NFL talent, but two Western New York natives are making waves on the coaching side in professional football. Two of the hottest teams in the NFL this year are both led by Western New York natives and they will faceoff against each other at least twice this season.
Everyone Going To Highmark Stadium Will Get This For FREE
Something the Buffalo Bills fans haven't done yet this season is going to a Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium for a 1 PM Sunday game. The Pittsburgh Steelers are in Buffalo for the game today. Vegas has the Buffalo Bills beating them by a 14-point spread, which is the biggest spread that the Steelers have ever been involved with since the NFL merger.
Secondary Market For Buffalo Bills Tickets Is Ridiculous Expensive
The Buffalo Bills remain the "It" team of the NFL and getting a chance to see them in person is going to cost you a lot. We are used to everything jumping up in price. From gas to food and now tickets for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have been winning for the past couple of seasons and with them being the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl, everyone wants a chance to see them in person.
Star Buffalo Bills Player Has Strong Thoughts on NFL Concussions
The big story in the National Football League over the past 10-12 days has been concussions and the league's concussion protocol. That's due to the Tua Tagovailoa situation. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, was pushed to the ground by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano and slammed his head on the turf when the Bills played at the Dolphins in week 3.
Pittsburgh Host and Former Bills Player: Buffalo Wings Overrated
The Buffalo Bills play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium this Sunday, for what is amazingly the Bills' first 1 p.m. home kickoff of the 2022 regular season; by week 5. The Bills are two-touchdown favorites against the Steelers and even though both teams are not in the same division,...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0