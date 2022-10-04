ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills Dismantle the Steelers

The Buffalo Bills went into Sunday's week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers as 14.5-point favorites, however, they were dealing with an array of injuries to key starters. Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Isaiah McKenzie, Tremaine Edmunds and Christian Benford all missed the game but it didn't matter in the slightest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Rookies Pulled Off Lots Of Firsts On Sunday

Sunday's game was more than just a big win for the Buffalo Bills. Several Bills rookies made an impact and were able to pull off some memorable firsts on the day. Bills rookie running back James Cook scored his first-ever NFL rushing touchdown. Cook was a second-round draft pick by the Bills and has played sparingly so far this season. Coming into the game, Cook only had 13 rushing attempts for 58 yards in the first four games.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Steelers

The Buffalo Bills are just about an hour away from their week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. The game marks another home game affair against the Steelers, as last year both teams played in the 2021 regular season opener, which was won by Pittsburgh. In the end, that game proved pivotal, as the Bills could've used an extra win in the AFC standings last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Western New York Natives Get High Praise In NFL

Western New York is not known as a major hotbed for NFL talent, but two Western New York natives are making waves on the coaching side in professional football. Two of the hottest teams in the NFL this year are both led by Western New York natives and they will faceoff against each other at least twice this season.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Going To Highmark Stadium Will Get This For FREE

Something the Buffalo Bills fans haven't done yet this season is going to a Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium for a 1 PM Sunday game. The Pittsburgh Steelers are in Buffalo for the game today. Vegas has the Buffalo Bills beating them by a 14-point spread, which is the biggest spread that the Steelers have ever been involved with since the NFL merger.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Secondary Market For Buffalo Bills Tickets Is Ridiculous Expensive

The Buffalo Bills remain the "It" team of the NFL and getting a chance to see them in person is going to cost you a lot. We are used to everything jumping up in price. From gas to food and now tickets for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have been winning for the past couple of seasons and with them being the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl, everyone wants a chance to see them in person.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Star Buffalo Bills Player Has Strong Thoughts on NFL Concussions

The big story in the National Football League over the past 10-12 days has been concussions and the league's concussion protocol. That's due to the Tua Tagovailoa situation. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, was pushed to the ground by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano and slammed his head on the turf when the Bills played at the Dolphins in week 3.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

