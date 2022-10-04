The Buffalo Bills remain the "It" team of the NFL and getting a chance to see them in person is going to cost you a lot. We are used to everything jumping up in price. From gas to food and now tickets for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have been winning for the past couple of seasons and with them being the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl, everyone wants a chance to see them in person.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO