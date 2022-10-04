Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Fundora: I'm The WBC Mandatory, I Earned My Spot, We'll See What Happens
Unbeaten super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora defended his Interim-WBC super welterweight Title with a dominant and entertaining unanimous decision over Mexico’s courageous Carlos Ocampo Saturday night from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs), of Coachella, Calif., fresh off a victory...
Boxing Scene
Shields Not Worried About The Judges in Marshall Showdown
IBF, WBA, WBC middleweight champion Claressa Shields is motivated to dominate her career rival, WBO champion Savannah Marshall, in their upcoming grudge match. The two will battle in an undisputed fight on October 15 at the O2 Arena in London. The anticipated clash will air on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the United States.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul Optimistic that Match with Anderson Silva Fight Can Rack Up 700,000 PPV Buys
Jake Paul has a feeling his showdown with Anderson Silva will garner him the biggest pay-per-view numbers of his nascent boxing career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is headed for an eight-round, 180-pound cruiserweight bout against former UFC champion Anderson Silva Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz, on Showtime Pay-Per-View.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Sebastian Fundora Decisions a Game Carlos Ocampo Over Twelve
Carson, California - In a battle for the WBC's interim-junior middleweight title, Sebastian Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs). (photos by Esther Lin) The scores were 117-111, 118-110 and 119-109. Ocampo was going to the body in the first, trying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz Wants Wilder, Fury, Usyk, Joshua, and Retirement Fight in Mexico
Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz just turned 33-years-old and has three or four years left in the professional ring, with four rivals he wants to face before retirement and a dream goodbye fight at Azteca Stadium in Mexico. Andres Ruiz, father of the Destroyer, has talked with his son...
Boxing Scene
Jose Ramirez ‘Anxious’ to Fight Top 140-Pounders, Wants Zepeda, Prograis, Taylor, Lopez
Jose Ramirez is ready to jump back into the lion’s den. The former 140-pound titlist from Avenal, California, offered an enthusiastic appraisal of his division, saying in a recent interview that as soon as he is able to, he wants to take on all the top contenders and titleholders.
Boxing Scene
Haney on Kambosos Being Quiet: I'll Beat Him Whether He's Talking Or Not!
George Kambosos Jr. believed wholeheartedly that his reign atop the 135-pound division was simply in its infancy stages. Having dethroned former unified champion, Teofimo Lopez, at the tail end of 2021, the Australian native viewed Devin Haney as a somewhat innocuous challenge. Yet, as Kambosos continued bloviating, Haney (28-0, 15...
Boxing Scene
Carlos Adames: I Hope The Big Names at 160 Have The Courage To Face Me!
Carson, California - Hard-hitting contender Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) captured the vacant interim-WBC middleweight title with a vicious third-round TKO over Mexico’s Juan Macias Montiel (23-6-2, 23 KOs). “I think I’m No. 1 at middleweight and let’s hope the big names of the division have the courage to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Fernando Martinez: Ancajas Underrated Me, But I Surprised Everybody; Made His Day Sh!t
LOS ANGELES – Fernando Martinez reacted Thursday like a little kid unwrapping presents on Christmas morning. Finally, more than seven months after his life-changing upset of Jerwin Ancajas, Martinez was presented with his IBF junior bantamweight championship belt before a press conference at The Westin Los Angeles Airport. Martinez, the father of a 9-year-old daughter, cradled his crown and joked that it felt like he had just witnessed the birth of his second child.
Boxing Scene
Danny Garcia Believes That Being At 154 Will Force Him To Show More Of His Boxing Skills
Danny Garcia felt no need to tinker with a winning formula. When the Philadelphia native initially turned pro in 2007, his first five opponents failed to hold up to his pernicious power. As he continued to have success at 140-pounds, Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) rose his arms in triumph as fighters such as Erik Morales and Amir Khan were left motionless on the canvas.
Boxing Scene
Fernando Martinez: Now I'm Going After Chocolatito and Everyone Else at Super Flyweight
Carson, California - Argentina’s Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) retained his IBF super flyweight world championship with a hard-fought unanimous decision over former champion Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) in their 12-round rematch. “This was about validating the first fight,” said Martinez. “I trained very hard for this fight....
Boxing Scene
Hearn Insists Decision to Pull Eubank-Benn Was Made By Matchroom, Wasserman
Eddie Hearn says the determination to axe the scandal-laden Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn 157-pound catchweight fight came directly from him and his partners. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been in damage control ever since it was revealed earlier this week that Hearn’s client, Benn, tested positive for a performance enhancing drug, clomifene. The Daily Mail, a British news outlet, published the revelation on Wednesday, thus throwing into chaos an event that many were calling the most intriguing British boxing bout in recent memory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Anthony Dirrell Fired Up For Caleb Plant Clash: "He's Just One Of Those Guys That I Wanna F--- Up”
Although Anthony Dirrell often scowls at his opponents, the former two-time super middleweight belt holder possesses a stoic demeanor. Yet, as his showdown against Caleb Plant nears, Dirrell’s blood begins to boil when discussing his upcoming foe. With the two hurling countless derogatory words at one another, Dirrell (34-2-2,...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde, Davies-Baluta, Avanesyan-Miguez on November 19
THE QUEENSBERRY PAIR of Liam Davies and Ionut Baluta will contest the vacant European super bantamweight championship at the Telford International Centre on Saturday November 19, exclusively live on BT Sport. The bumper Telford card includes David Avanesyan defending his European welterweight title for a sixth time against his mandatory...
Boxing Scene
Roman Fury, Brother of Tyson, Ready For Pro Debut in Doncaster
Tyson Fury’s younger brother, Roman, is the latest Fury to enter the professional prizefighting amphitheater this weekend, as Roman debuts at the Doncaster Race Course, Yorkshire, UK. Roman is trained alongside Team Fury in Morecambe, and under the guidance of Jimmy James Harrington. The cruiserweight hope opened up on...
Boxing Scene
Junior Cruzat Talks Upcoming Fight, Training With Moloney Brothers
Rising Chilean star Junior Cruzat is set for his Chilean national title fight on October 15, with the rising featherweight standout sharing a training base with brothers Andrew and Jason Moloney. Cruzat has spent a portion of his camp in Australia with the highly rated pair, and he discussed the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Spence-Crawford, Ward, Fundora, Charlo, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, the postponed fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, Andre Ward, and more. Hello Breadman,. As for now it looks like Spence Crawford is off...
Boxing Scene
Algieri on Benn's Positive Test: Not Surprised, I Heard Rumors He Wasn't a Clean Fighter
Last December in Liverpool, rising welterweight star Conor Benn picked up one of his biggest career wins when he brutally knocked out former WBO junior welterweight champion Chris Algieri with a single punch. It the first time where Algieri - who went the distance with fighters like Manny Pacquiao, Amir...
Boxing Scene
Carlos Adames Blasts Out Juan Macias Montiel in Three Rounds
CARSON, California – Carlos Adames dismantled Juan Macias Monitel in a way Saturday night that Jermall Charlo couldn’t beat the Mexican contender 15 months ago. Adames drilled Montiel with a right hook that badly hurt him late in the third round, followed up with a barrage of power punches and made referee Ray Corona stop their 12-round fight for the WBC interim middleweight title at Dignity Health Sports Park. Montiel was still standing when Corona halted their bout and protested Corona’s call.
Boxing Scene
Brandon Benitez Edges Can Xu, Cesar Francis Drills Francisco Armenta
On Friday, in the main event on ProBox TV, former world champion Can “Monster” Xu lost a split decision in his ring return against Brandon “Leoncito” Benitez. The scores were 96-94, 96-94 for Benitez and 97-93 for Xu. “On paper it’s an upset but the scoring,...
Comments / 0