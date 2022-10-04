ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Fundora: I'm The WBC Mandatory, I Earned My Spot, We'll See What Happens

Unbeaten super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora defended his Interim-WBC super welterweight Title with a dominant and entertaining unanimous decision over Mexico’s courageous Carlos Ocampo Saturday night from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs), of Coachella, Calif., fresh off a victory...
CARSON, CA
Boxing Scene

Shields Not Worried About The Judges in Marshall Showdown

IBF, WBA, WBC middleweight champion Claressa Shields is motivated to dominate her career rival, WBO champion Savannah Marshall, in their upcoming grudge match. The two will battle in an undisputed fight on October 15 at the O2 Arena in London. The anticipated clash will air on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the United States.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Sebastian Fundora Decisions a Game Carlos Ocampo Over Twelve

Carson, California - In a battle for the WBC's interim-junior middleweight title, Sebastian Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs). (photos by Esther Lin) The scores were 117-111, 118-110 and 119-109. Ocampo was going to the body in the first, trying...
CARSON, CA
State
Florida State
Boxing Scene

Haney on Kambosos Being Quiet: I'll Beat Him Whether He's Talking Or Not!

George Kambosos Jr. believed wholeheartedly that his reign atop the 135-pound division was simply in its infancy stages. Having dethroned former unified champion, Teofimo Lopez, at the tail end of 2021, the Australian native viewed Devin Haney as a somewhat innocuous challenge. Yet, as Kambosos continued bloviating, Haney (28-0, 15...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Carlos Adames: I Hope The Big Names at 160 Have The Courage To Face Me!

Carson, California - Hard-hitting contender Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) captured the vacant interim-WBC middleweight title with a vicious third-round TKO over Mexico’s Juan Macias Montiel (23-6-2, 23 KOs). “I think I’m No. 1 at middleweight and let’s hope the big names of the division have the courage to...
COMBAT SPORTS
Person
Jason Moloney
Person
Andrew Moloney
Person
Naoya Inoue
Person
Joshua Franco
Boxing Scene

Fernando Martinez: Ancajas Underrated Me, But I Surprised Everybody; Made His Day Sh!t

LOS ANGELES – Fernando Martinez reacted Thursday like a little kid unwrapping presents on Christmas morning. Finally, more than seven months after his life-changing upset of Jerwin Ancajas, Martinez was presented with his IBF junior bantamweight championship belt before a press conference at The Westin Los Angeles Airport. Martinez, the father of a 9-year-old daughter, cradled his crown and joked that it felt like he had just witnessed the birth of his second child.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Danny Garcia Believes That Being At 154 Will Force Him To Show More Of His Boxing Skills

Danny Garcia felt no need to tinker with a winning formula. When the Philadelphia native initially turned pro in 2007, his first five opponents failed to hold up to his pernicious power. As he continued to have success at 140-pounds, Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) rose his arms in triumph as fighters such as Erik Morales and Amir Khan were left motionless on the canvas.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn Insists Decision to Pull Eubank-Benn Was Made By Matchroom, Wasserman

Eddie Hearn says the determination to axe the scandal-laden Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn 157-pound catchweight fight came directly from him and his partners. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been in damage control ever since it was revealed earlier this week that Hearn’s client, Benn, tested positive for a performance enhancing drug, clomifene. The Daily Mail, a British news outlet, published the revelation on Wednesday, thus throwing into chaos an event that many were calling the most intriguing British boxing bout in recent memory.
COMBAT SPORTS
#Combat#Australian#Wbc#Boxingscene Com
Boxing Scene

Anthony Yarde, Davies-Baluta, Avanesyan-Miguez on November 19

THE QUEENSBERRY PAIR of Liam Davies and Ionut Baluta will contest the vacant European super bantamweight championship at the Telford International Centre on Saturday November 19, exclusively live on BT Sport. The bumper Telford card includes David Avanesyan defending his European welterweight title for a sixth time against his mandatory...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Roman Fury, Brother of Tyson, Ready For Pro Debut in Doncaster

Tyson Fury’s younger brother, Roman, is the latest Fury to enter the professional prizefighting amphitheater this weekend, as Roman debuts at the Doncaster Race Course, Yorkshire, UK. Roman is trained alongside Team Fury in Morecambe, and under the guidance of Jimmy James Harrington. The cruiserweight hope opened up on...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Junior Cruzat Talks Upcoming Fight, Training With Moloney Brothers

Rising Chilean star Junior Cruzat is set for his Chilean national title fight on October 15, with the rising featherweight standout sharing a training base with brothers Andrew and Jason Moloney. Cruzat has spent a portion of his camp in Australia with the highly rated pair, and he discussed the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Country
Chile
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Spence-Crawford, Ward, Fundora, Charlo, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, the postponed fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, Andre Ward, and more. Hello Breadman,. As for now it looks like Spence Crawford is off...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Carlos Adames Blasts Out Juan Macias Montiel in Three Rounds

CARSON, California – Carlos Adames dismantled Juan Macias Monitel in a way Saturday night that Jermall Charlo couldn’t beat the Mexican contender 15 months ago. Adames drilled Montiel with a right hook that badly hurt him late in the third round, followed up with a barrage of power punches and made referee Ray Corona stop their 12-round fight for the WBC interim middleweight title at Dignity Health Sports Park. Montiel was still standing when Corona halted their bout and protested Corona’s call.
COMBAT SPORTS

