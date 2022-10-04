ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Whatcom County chiropractor facing COVID violation charges

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Whatcom County chiropractor has been charged for not enforcing COVID-19 policies at his office. The Washington State Health Department announced the unprofessional conduct charges against Michael Motel in a press release on Wednesday, October 5th. A health inspector visited Ascend Chiropractic last September after receiving...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Get Ready For Three Weekends Of Lane Reductions On I-5 In Everett This Month

A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 5 through Everett, Washington this month as work begins to repair three miles of pavement on the freeway. Here’s the word from WSDOT. – Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to Interstate 5 in Everett, starting Friday, Oct. 14. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes for the entire weekend, which will affect people traveling through the city whether they use I-5 or other routes.
EVERETT, WA
Snohomish County, WA
Snohomish County, WA
Skykomish, WA
Washington State
Crews put out fire at dentist office in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Crews put out a fire early Wednesday morning at a dentist office in Kent. The fire sparked around 3:00 a.m. at All Seasons Dental Care on State Ave. Puget Sound Fire officials said that the fire started outside and extended to the roof, but it did not reach any equipment with dangerous gases.
KENT, WA
Highway 2 to close again Wednesday to remove hazardous trees at the Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH — The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing down US Highway 2 for most of Wednesday to remove hazardous trees caused by the Bolt Creek Fire. Highway 2 will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday between Grotto and the ranger station to remove trees and conduct fire mitigation near the road. The highway will reopen at 6 p.m. WSDOT says no detour will be available.
SKYKOMISH, WA
Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
SEATTLE, WA
Wenatchee Police investigating after drive-by shooting involving BB gun

WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating after a person was struck by a bb fired from a moving vehicle Monday night. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says a person who was walking in the 1000 block of Walla Walla Avenue near Lowe’s told police they were shot as the vehicle passed by. The bb was found nearby. Fortunately, the bb did not break the skin.
WENATCHEE, WA
