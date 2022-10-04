Read full article on original website
Roy Robert Murray, Jr.
Roy Robert Murray, Jr., 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Trenton, NJ on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Eleanor Johnston and Roy Robert Murray, Sr. In 1969, Roy graduated from the Combs College of Music...
Joan M. Cornette
Joan M. Cornette, 75, of Kitty Hawk, NC, formerly of West Grove, PA, passed away at home on October 1, 2022. She was born in West Chester, PA and was the daughter of the late John V. Maroney and Lida Dashe Maroney, of West Grove. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Cornette of Kitty Hawk; and a brother, John E. Maroney of Delaware. She retired from DuPont after 30 years of service and then worked in real estate in the Outer Banks.
Roger Benjamin Shannon
Roger Benjamin Shannon, 85, of Barco, NC died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born on Sullivan’s Island, SC on June 4, 1937, he was the son of the late Lula Rogers and Benjamin Shannon. Having served his country honorably, Roger was a veteran of...
William C. Schmidt
LCDR, USN (Ret.) William “Bill” C. Schmidt, 85, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. Born as a first-generation German/American in Akron, OH on October 10, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Teresia Schmidt. Bill enlisted in the Navy, at...
Miss Katie Dredge Community Day & Christening Ceremony set for October 13
Dare County, in partnership with EJE Dredging Service, will host a christening ceremony and community day in Wanchese on Thursday, October 13, 2022, to honor Miss Katie, the new 156-foot-long shallow-draft hopper dredge. Miss Katie—which is the result of a yearslong collaboration between Dare County officials and EJE Dredging Service,...
Two Dare County employees receive pins honoring long-time service
Two Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Joshua Coltraine, Environmental Health Supervisor for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Public Health Division, 15-year pin....
After fatal Outer Banks crash, glider washes up on shore in Kitty Hawk
NORFOLK, Va. — In September, an ultralight glider crashed into the sea in the Southern Shores area of the Outer Banks. One person was killed in the crash and another was hurt. The glider involved in the crash washed up on the beach in Kitty Hawk, police said Wednesday.
Officer accused of fatally shooting dog in North Carolina
The Kitty Hawk Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a family’s dog over the weekend.
Glider involved in fatal ocean crash washes ashore
The Town of Kitty Hawk announced on Oct. 5 that the glider that crashed into the ocean off Southern Shores on Sept. 21, killing one of the two men aboard, has washed ashore on the 3600 block of N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kitty Hawk. The glider has been removed...
Man arrested in connection to fatal White St. shooting in Elizabeth City
38-year-old James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Elizabeth City man arrested for homicide after being on the run for weeks
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — On Wednesday, authorities in Elizabeth City arrested a man for an August homicide. James Darnell Felton Jr., 38, is charged with the death of 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore. On August 27, officers found Moore dead in the roadway in the 500 block of White Street.
Mom almost tosses North Carolina lottery ticket — then wins big with a second look
"I went back and looked at it again and that’s when I discovered it,” the mom said.
Police: Elizabeth City murder suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
Police in Elizabeth City said Timothy Laster Jr. is accused in the death of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on September 23. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
OBX Medical Group reports reestablishing care for about 300 patients
Outer Banks Hospital Board of Directors Chair Tess Judge provided an Oct. 4 update to the Manteo Healthcare Task Force on the Outer Banks Medical Group’s work “to fully restore, and expand, access to primary care services.”. Judge said that the group has been able to reestablish care...
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites Opens in Elizabeth City, North Carolina
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers' comfort and value while away from home.
The Wild Horses of the Outer Banks
There are many unique features that make up North Carolina’s coast. This area is known for its beaches, for being first in flight, the setting for multiple Nicholas Sparks’ books, and home to historic lighthouses and the Battleship North Carolina. It is also home to the chain of barrier islands off the coast in Dare County which are commonly known as the Outer Banks.
‘First Friday’ of October kicks off October 7 in Downtown Manteo
“First Friday” has returned for the month of October! Celebrate the First Friday of October on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Manteo. In addition to two new exhibit openings from Dare Arts, there will be live music from The Jazzmen, Toolan & Evans, and Ruth Wyand. An array of Manteo restaurants will have live music as well. An artist talk by Gabe Duggan will also take place at 5 p.m.
Man reunited with rod and reel 50 years after Outer Banks fishing trip took a turn for the worse
In the mid-1970s, Dennis Dudley was visiting his then-brother-in-law Russell Twiford at his Nags Head cottage when a unique fishing rod and reel caught his eye. It was about 9 feet long and hanging on the wall like a show piece. Dudley said Twiford told him it was found in a commercial fishing vessel’s net. “I was admiring it and he said, ‘Why don’t you take it home?’” Dudley recalled.
Manteo Rotary Club’s 25th Annual Inshore Slam Fishing Tournament returns October 7-8
The Manteo Rotary Club will host the 25th Annual Inshore Slam Fishing Tournament on October 7 & 8 in Wanchese, NC at the Safe Harbor Outer Banks Marina. Registration for the tournament can be found at www.rockfishrodeo.org, or in person on Friday, October 7th from 4:00pm-7:30pm at the marina. The tournament will take place Saturday, October 8th with fishing hours from 6:00am – 3:00pm followed by the official weigh in from 3:00-4:30pm.
Public invited to meet local election candidates in Currituck County
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Meet the Candidates night on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Currituck Cooperative Extension Building located at 120 Community Way Barco, North Carolina 27917. This building is directly beside the Currituck YMCA. The purpose of the Candidate Forum is to give...
