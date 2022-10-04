ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Roy Robert Murray, Jr.

Roy Robert Murray, Jr., 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Trenton, NJ on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Eleanor Johnston and Roy Robert Murray, Sr. In 1969, Roy graduated from the Combs College of Music...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Joan M. Cornette

Joan M. Cornette, 75, of Kitty Hawk, NC, formerly of West Grove, PA, passed away at home on October 1, 2022. She was born in West Chester, PA and was the daughter of the late John V. Maroney and Lida Dashe Maroney, of West Grove. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Cornette of Kitty Hawk; and a brother, John E. Maroney of Delaware. She retired from DuPont after 30 years of service and then worked in real estate in the Outer Banks.
KITTY HAWK, NC
Roger Benjamin Shannon

Roger Benjamin Shannon, 85, of Barco, NC died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born on Sullivan’s Island, SC on June 4, 1937, he was the son of the late Lula Rogers and Benjamin Shannon. Having served his country honorably, Roger was a veteran of...
BARCO, NC
William C. Schmidt

LCDR, USN (Ret.) William “Bill” C. Schmidt, 85, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. Born as a first-generation German/American in Akron, OH on October 10, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Teresia Schmidt. Bill enlisted in the Navy, at...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Manteo, NC
Miss Katie Dredge Community Day & Christening Ceremony set for October 13

Dare County, in partnership with EJE Dredging Service, will host a christening ceremony and community day in Wanchese on Thursday, October 13, 2022, to honor Miss Katie, the new 156-foot-long shallow-draft hopper dredge. Miss Katie—which is the result of a yearslong collaboration between Dare County officials and EJE Dredging Service,...
WANCHESE, NC
Two Dare County employees receive pins honoring long-time service

Two Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Joshua Coltraine, Environmental Health Supervisor for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Public Health Division, 15-year pin....
DARE COUNTY, NC
Glider involved in fatal ocean crash washes ashore

The Town of Kitty Hawk announced on Oct. 5 that the glider that crashed into the ocean off Southern Shores on Sept. 21, killing one of the two men aboard, has washed ashore on the 3600 block of N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kitty Hawk. The glider has been removed...
KITTY HAWK, NC
OBX Medical Group reports reestablishing care for about 300 patients

Outer Banks Hospital Board of Directors Chair Tess Judge provided an Oct. 4 update to the Manteo Healthcare Task Force on the Outer Banks Medical Group’s work “to fully restore, and expand, access to primary care services.”. Judge said that the group has been able to reestablish care...
NAGS HEAD, NC
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites Opens in Elizabeth City, North Carolina

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers' comfort and value while away from home.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
The Wild Horses of the Outer Banks

There are many unique features that make up North Carolina’s coast. This area is known for its beaches, for being first in flight, the setting for multiple Nicholas Sparks’ books, and home to historic lighthouses and the Battleship North Carolina. It is also home to the chain of barrier islands off the coast in Dare County which are commonly known as the Outer Banks.
DARE COUNTY, NC
‘First Friday’ of October kicks off October 7 in Downtown Manteo

“First Friday” has returned for the month of October! Celebrate the First Friday of October on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Manteo. In addition to two new exhibit openings from Dare Arts, there will be live music from The Jazzmen, Toolan & Evans, and Ruth Wyand. An array of Manteo restaurants will have live music as well. An artist talk by Gabe Duggan will also take place at 5 p.m.
MANTEO, NC
Man reunited with rod and reel 50 years after Outer Banks fishing trip took a turn for the worse

In the mid-1970s, Dennis Dudley was visiting his then-brother-in-law Russell Twiford at his Nags Head cottage when a unique fishing rod and reel caught his eye. It was about 9 feet long and hanging on the wall like a show piece. Dudley said Twiford told him it was found in a commercial fishing vessel’s net. “I was admiring it and he said, ‘Why don’t you take it home?’” Dudley recalled.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Manteo Rotary Club’s 25th Annual Inshore Slam Fishing Tournament returns October 7-8

The Manteo Rotary Club will host the 25th Annual Inshore Slam Fishing Tournament on October 7 & 8 in Wanchese, NC at the Safe Harbor Outer Banks Marina. Registration for the tournament can be found at www.rockfishrodeo.org, or in person on Friday, October 7th from 4:00pm-7:30pm at the marina. The tournament will take place Saturday, October 8th with fishing hours from 6:00am – 3:00pm followed by the official weigh in from 3:00-4:30pm.
WANCHESE, NC
Public invited to meet local election candidates in Currituck County

The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Meet the Candidates night on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Currituck Cooperative Extension Building located at 120 Community Way Barco, North Carolina 27917. This building is directly beside the Currituck YMCA. The purpose of the Candidate Forum is to give...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

