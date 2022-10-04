Read full article on original website
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
NBC Chicago
This Bar in Chicago's West Loop is One of the 50 Best Bars in the World, New List Says
Although, you may have to wait until happy hour on CST in Chicago to try a cocktail at one of the best bars in the world. Kumiko, in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, has been named to William Reed's newly released "50 Best Bars in the World," list, ranking at No. 25.
A Chicago Bar Has Been Named In The Top 50 Best Bars In The World
After coming in fifth in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 back in June, West Loop’s Bar Kumiko has this week made it into a list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Decided by a vote of 650 drinks experts from across the globe, the list was first published in 2009 and “represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.” The 2022 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars was unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain yesterday at an in-person awards ceremony with a live countdown of the best bars that was streamed globally. It is one of the drinks industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated nights of the year which bartenders from all over the planet come to attend.
abc17news.com
Big companies keep leaving Chicago. What’s going on?
Tyson Foods is the latest company closing its Chicago offices, joining Boeing, Caterpillar and Citadel among others. The poultry producer said Wednesday that it’s bringing together its corporate employees at its global headquarters in Arkansas, resulting in the closure of three offices, including downtown Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois, and Dakota Dunes in South Dakota. Roughly 1,000 employees work in the three offices and will begin relocation in early next year.
United Center Offers Fans Unique Chance to Be Part of Gift for Harry Styles After Chicago Shows
UPDATE: The first of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled to take place Thursday evening, has been postponed. Read more here. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Harry Styles could soon be listening to your voice on vinyl. In what is being called a "Chicago exclusive," the United Center is offering fans...
This is the Best Hotel in Chicago, According to Condé Nast Traveler
There's no shortage of hotels to stay at when visiting Chicago. But according to a new list ranked by thousands of travelers, there are only a few that are the best of the bunch. According to Condé Nast Traveler, the Top Hotels in Chicago -- which was recently named the...
First, Second Generation Latinas Write Book To Share Key To Real Estate Success
A group of Latina women from the Chicago area are now sharing a special bond, thanks to a unique opportunity. The women, who are first and second generation Latinas, were invited to write a book about what it takes to be successful in the Real Estate industry. "It was something...
Water Commissioner Du Buclet says water is the ‘new gold’
Inspired by her parents’ work ethic and commitment to community and family, Cook County Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago Commissioner (MWRD) Kim Du Buclet is on a mission to protect the county’s fresh water systems, save monarch butterflies and fight the effects of climate change. Elected to...
United Center Confirms Remaining Harry Styles Chicago Shows Will Proceed As Scheduled
After the abrupt cancellation of Harry Styles' first of six scheduled concerts in Chicago on Thursday night, rumors quickly spread about the remainder of his stay being affected. United Center officials confirmed in a social media comment that as of now, the remainder of Styles' residency at the United Center...
marketplace.org
Chicago is turning some of its iconic office buildings into apartments
The rise of remote work has left many cities with a lot of empty office space. What many cities need is more housing. That’s why Chicago, the city that gave birth to the skyscraper, is offering some financial incentives to developers to give these buildings new life as apartments.
Fans on Twitter React to Last-Minute Cancellation of Chicago Harry Styles Concert
Just hours before Harry Styles was slated to start a six-show stay at the United Center as part of his ongoing "Love On Tour", United Center officials announced Thursday's show was canceled out of "an abundance of caution" due to an illness in the band or crew. With fans camping...
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
Why Top Chicago Doctor Is More Concerned About This Flu Season Than Previous Years
While COVID cases across Illinois and the Chicago area continue to decrease, health experts including Chicago's top doctor are beginning to show concern for a potential rise in a more familiar rise: Influenza. "I would be shocked if this year we didn't have the worst flu season that we've had...
Why do people keep hitting the Long Grove Covered Bridge?
Deputy Chief Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why drivers seem to constantly run into the Long Grove Covered Bridge, despite having signage warning commuters of its clearance. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Hundreds of Trees Lie Unplanted in Chicago Lots, With Critics Worried They'll Die in First Frost
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised a year ago that the city would use $46 million in pandemic relief funds to plant 75,000 trees across the city, but concerns are growing that thousands of trees remain in abandoned lots, and may die as the city expects a cold snap this weekend.
Corydon Times-Republican
NBC Chicago
Chicago Marathon 2022 Route: See a Map of the Course for This Weekend's Race
Runners, spectators and anyone who plans on visiting Chicago are bracing for the city's biggest racing event of the year. In a matter of days, the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon will send thousands of runners on a grand tour of the city, and knowing the course can be helpful for all.
blockclubchicago.org
Flying Delta Out Of O’Hare? The Airline Is Moving To Terminal 5
O’HARE — Delta Air Lines is getting a new home at O’Hare International Airport next week. The airline will move from its longtime home in Terminal 2 to the newly expanded Terminal 5 on Oct. 12, the Chicago Department of Aviation announced Wednesday. Delta will now be...
Judy Tenuta, Brash ‘Goddess of Love' Comedian, Dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los Angeles, with her family around...
fox32chicago.com
Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter
CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
