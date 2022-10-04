ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Bates City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Lifestyle
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date

(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Get to know your Missouri judges before election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There's a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. "Vital that people who keep them in office or don't...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Here's where Missouri ranks in smoking rates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country. Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana's smoking rates are also around 19%.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is scheduled today (Tuesday) to consider extending some farm tax credits through 2028. Under the 40-million-dollar plan, biodiesel producers who make soybean oil-based fuel would get a two-cent-per-gallon annual credit. Missouri gas stations selling a 15-percent blend of corn-based ethanol would get a five-cents-per-gallon credit annually -- with a maximum annual credit of five-million dollars. Meat processors with fewer than 500 workers could get a credit of up to 25 percent of the cost of expanding their Missouri sites. Tax credits of up to 25-thousand dollars could be given to create urban farms in Missouri cities of 50-thousand or more.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Will an emergency get you out of a speeding ticket?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government launched a program this summer to tackle the increase in deaths caused by speeding. And speeding is the subject of this week's Fact Finders. Our viewer wants to know; Is it legal to exceed the speed limit for any reason, i.e., passing, rushing to the hospital, etc.?"
MISSOURI STATE

