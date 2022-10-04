Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction Brings in the Big Bucks
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction brings in the big bucks. Cameron Conner reports.
Wichita Eagle
Mom almost tosses North Carolina lottery ticket — then wins big with a second look
A mom scratched off a $5 lottery ticket in North Carolina and was about to toss it in the trash — but she peeked at it one last time. If she hadn’t, she would have thrown away a $200,000 /winner, she told lottery officials. “I really was about...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
How many meteorites have been found in Missouri?
Since 1839, 24 meteorites have been found in the state of Missouri.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
Missouri trooper recognized for making 1,000th DWI stop
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Cpl. Aaron Engelhart made the 1,000th DWI arrest of his career on Sept. 24.
KYTV
Get to know your Missouri judges before election day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
Latest lottery results for Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma
Here are the latest lottery results from Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, continuously updated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch announces the birth of two of the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Springs Ranch. A colt and a filly are now exploring the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. The ranch is open to the public, and they would love for guests to stop...
Missouri Lottery player wins $3 million off scratcher
A lottery player said he picked up the winning 300X scratcher ticket at a convenience store in Bates City, Missouri.
kcur.org
Missouri's biggest roadblock in freeing the wrongfully convicted? Attorney General Eric Schmitt
Up until last year, if elected prosecutors believed a person was wrongfully convicted, there wasn’t anything they could do about it. A state law, passed in May 2021, changed that, giving them a pathway to present evidence of innocence to a judge. And since then, three prosecutors have filed motions to set people free from prison or clear their records.
South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country. Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.
KMBC.com
Ad check: Campaign ad says Eric Schmitt allowed foreign businesses to buy Missouri farmland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Missouri, Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is criticizing the voting record of GOP rival Eric Schmitt on allowing foreign business to buy Missouri farmland. It's all laid out in a new commercial. KMBC 9's Micheal Mahoney checked the facts on the claim. The...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is scheduled today (Tuesday) to consider extending some farm tax credits through 2028. Under the 40-million-dollar plan, biodiesel producers who make soybean oil-based fuel would get a two-cent-per-gallon annual credit. Missouri gas stations selling a 15-percent blend of corn-based ethanol would get a five-cents-per-gallon credit annually -- with a maximum annual credit of five-million dollars. Meat processors with fewer than 500 workers could get a credit of up to 25 percent of the cost of expanding their Missouri sites. Tax credits of up to 25-thousand dollars could be given to create urban farms in Missouri cities of 50-thousand or more.
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American researchers whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked.
Mike Parson signs 'largest tax cut in Missouri history' into law
Parson said the tax cuts mean more money for Missourians to spend, invest and save. Opponents of the tax cut argue that the income tax cut will mean a cut in social services, and benefits rich Missourians rather than working class people.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Will an emergency get you out of a speeding ticket?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government launched a program this summer to tackle the increase in deaths caused by speeding. And speeding is the subject of this week’s Fact Finders. Our viewer wants to know; Is it legal to exceed the speed limit for any reason, i.e., passing, rushing to the hospital, etc.?”
Pratt Tribune
Grab all the fish you want while they’re still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. On Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
A city in Missouri made the Best Places to Visit in October list
October is here and that means haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and fall vacations? Yes, a travel website put together a list of the best places to travel to this fall and one city in Missouri makes the list, and for good reason too... According to the travel website called explorenowornever.com,...
Comments / 0