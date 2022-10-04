(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is scheduled today (Tuesday) to consider extending some farm tax credits through 2028. Under the 40-million-dollar plan, biodiesel producers who make soybean oil-based fuel would get a two-cent-per-gallon annual credit. Missouri gas stations selling a 15-percent blend of corn-based ethanol would get a five-cents-per-gallon credit annually -- with a maximum annual credit of five-million dollars. Meat processors with fewer than 500 workers could get a credit of up to 25 percent of the cost of expanding their Missouri sites. Tax credits of up to 25-thousand dollars could be given to create urban farms in Missouri cities of 50-thousand or more.

