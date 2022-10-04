ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, CO

The Denver Gazette

Donation marks momentum for bike path along notorious highway in Colorado

Boulder County is one step closer to realizing a long-envisioned bike path along a popular, notorious roadway. Nonprofit Cyclists 4 Community recently announced a $30,000 donation to the county to help pay for a feasibility study that could pave the way for a bike lane along the North Foothills Highway. That's the stretch of U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons, where cyclists have long braved the slim shoulders while drivers have maneuvered for space.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Annual Fatal Crash Investigation Data by the Colorado State Patrol Reveal the Tragic Results of Lane Violations

Traffic deaths surged across Colorado in 2021 hitting a 20-year high. The deaths were the result of conscious choices to drive distracted, drive under the influence and drive aggressively which are resulting in fatal behaviors on our roads. One identified way that each of these choices can affect a motorist’s behavior is through their inability to stay safely centered in their driving lane.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

EPA looking for volunteers for sampling of Colorado Superfund Site

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is encouraging residents to participate in the EPA’s ongoing cleanup of contamination associated with the former Colorado Smelter. The organization will join state and local health departments to visit Pueblo residents impacted by the Colorado Smelter Superfund site and help residents protect themselves from lead. They […]
PUEBLO, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
COLORADO STATE
ouraynews.com

State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital

Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
valleynewslive.com

Cooperstown man missing in Colorado

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Cooperstown, who recently moved to Colorado, is missing after going into the mountain range in La Plata County. David Lunde went to run a part of the La Plata Enchilada on Saturday, and hasn’t been seen since. Six days later,...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain destination dubbed one of 'best small cities' in America

One Colorado mountain city recently got a nod in the annual Condé Naste Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranked as one of the 'best small cities' in the country. Found in the 2nd place spot on the list of 10 destinations around the country was Aspen, Colorado. The publication gave this resort town a shoutout for the great dining, ample outdoor recreation opportunities, and how it's home to plenty of great places to stay.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
DENVER, CO
travellemming.com

19 Best Lakes in Colorado for 2022 (By a Local!)

I’m a Denver local who loves exploring the great outdoors, and in this guide, I go over the best lakes in Colorado. These include popular and lesser-known destinations, plus one of my family’s favorite mountain getaways. From large reservoirs to small alpine lakes, these scenic areas offer countless...
COLORADO STATE

