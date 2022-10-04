Read full article on original website
Donation marks momentum for bike path along notorious highway in Colorado
Boulder County is one step closer to realizing a long-envisioned bike path along a popular, notorious roadway. Nonprofit Cyclists 4 Community recently announced a $30,000 donation to the county to help pay for a feasibility study that could pave the way for a bike lane along the North Foothills Highway. That's the stretch of U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons, where cyclists have long braved the slim shoulders while drivers have maneuvered for space.
Two bear cubs dead following collision on Colorado highway
Two bear cubs were killed on Wednesday night, the result of being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 40 in Steamboat Springs, according to officials from the Steamboat Police Department. When police arrived on the scene, one of the cubs was deceased and the other was seriously injured. The second...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Annual Fatal Crash Investigation Data by the Colorado State Patrol Reveal the Tragic Results of Lane Violations
Traffic deaths surged across Colorado in 2021 hitting a 20-year high. The deaths were the result of conscious choices to drive distracted, drive under the influence and drive aggressively which are resulting in fatal behaviors on our roads. One identified way that each of these choices can affect a motorist’s behavior is through their inability to stay safely centered in their driving lane.
Colorado drivers can’t stay in their lanes
Most people like to think drivers are worst in their own states. In Colorado, there is a mounting supply of proof.
Colorado Vehicle Registration + Titling Is Now Faster Than Ever, Find Out Why
Visits to your local DMV in Colorado will hopefully be a bit less crowded and a whole lot faster these days thanks to a new process. According to a press release from Cox Automotive, dealerships in Colorado will now be able to process registration and title transactions electronically with the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
EPA looking for volunteers for sampling of Colorado Superfund Site
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is encouraging residents to participate in the EPA’s ongoing cleanup of contamination associated with the former Colorado Smelter. The organization will join state and local health departments to visit Pueblo residents impacted by the Colorado Smelter Superfund site and help residents protect themselves from lead. They […]
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
skyhinews.com
Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
A Unique Chance to Restore a Historic Colorado Inn From the 1880s
From minimalistic tiny homes to luxurious mega-mansions, Colorado's real estate market has a rotating door of unique listings constantly popping up for sale. This property is a fixer-upper but gives someone the chance to restore a historic piece of Colorado's past.
ouraynews.com
State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital
Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
Boa constrictor found meandering through Fort Collins suburb
A Fort Collins resident was caught off guard, however, when one of those transplants, reptilian in nature, was found meandering through a suburb in late September, the name of which is Bagheera.
valleynewslive.com
Cooperstown man missing in Colorado
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Cooperstown, who recently moved to Colorado, is missing after going into the mountain range in La Plata County. David Lunde went to run a part of the La Plata Enchilada on Saturday, and hasn’t been seen since. Six days later,...
These 5 Colorado counties rank the lowest in overall 'well-being'
A company called Share Care publishes an annual report on community well-being in different places around the country. While Colorado did well compared to other states around the nation, a county-by-county breakdown reveals where 'well-being' is the highest and where it is the lowest across the Centennial State. In order...
A triple-dip La Niña winter: what it means for Colorado
For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is set to take hold of Colorado this winter.
Colorado mountain destination dubbed one of 'best small cities' in America
One Colorado mountain city recently got a nod in the annual Condé Naste Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranked as one of the 'best small cities' in the country. Found in the 2nd place spot on the list of 10 destinations around the country was Aspen, Colorado. The publication gave this resort town a shoutout for the great dining, ample outdoor recreation opportunities, and how it's home to plenty of great places to stay.
Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking
BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
Man arrested in 114-pound fentanyl bust eludes DEA
It is called the biggest fentanyl bust on a U.S. highway. But it’s what police didn’t mention about the bust had the Problem Solvers asking some questions.
travellemming.com
19 Best Lakes in Colorado for 2022 (By a Local!)
I’m a Denver local who loves exploring the great outdoors, and in this guide, I go over the best lakes in Colorado. These include popular and lesser-known destinations, plus one of my family’s favorite mountain getaways. From large reservoirs to small alpine lakes, these scenic areas offer countless...
Cyberattack takes down Colorado’s main government website
A cyberattack orchestrated by anonymous agent on Wednesday took down Colorado’s main government website, according to a news release from the state.
