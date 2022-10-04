ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County receives top rating for transportation infrastructure improvements

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission has awarded Burlington County its best grade for using grants for improving county roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure. The commission assessed the county’s performance as part of its annual Pre-Award Risk Prequalification Assessment for the 2023 fiscal year. The assessment is required of...
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Free TV & Electronic Recycling by Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County ReStore

We are proud to help support our community by responsibly recycling TV’s, monitors, computers, printers, laptops, tablets and more! Schedule a drop off today. It’s safe and it’s FREE!. Schedule a drop off at Warminster Store: https://tinyurl.com/d544zcyt. Schedule a drop off at Langhorne Store: https://tinyurl.com/ym5sue26. After a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
County logs 897 new cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 698 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Monday, Oct. 3. Additionally, there were 199 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 897. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 126,404 and 1,708 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Burlington County Library holds Family History Day

October is Family History Month and Burlington County Library System is devoting an entire day to genealogy research and resources. Family History Day will be celebrated on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burlington County Library, 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton. The free event is sponsored by the Burlington County Library System Foundation and will feature several presentations, speakers, and workshops about genealogy and the methods for digging through records for family history.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Coronavirus
Letter to the Editor: Maureen Lynn Eyles

Protesters appearing at Haddonfield Board of Education (BOE) meetings are criticizing the 2020 New Jersey School Learning Standards (NJSLS): new mandates for seven core subjects including health and science. Among the changes: NJ is the first state to teach climate change as a core part of our curriculum, and the second (after California) to integrate LGBTQ+ for grades 5 to 12.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k

Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ

