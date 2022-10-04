Read full article on original website
Burlington County receives top rating for transportation infrastructure improvements
The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission has awarded Burlington County its best grade for using grants for improving county roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure. The commission assessed the county’s performance as part of its annual Pre-Award Risk Prequalification Assessment for the 2023 fiscal year. The assessment is required of...
State issues stop order at NJ elementary school; inspection found 2 contractors were noncompliant
Construction workers were told to stop work at John Faber Elementary School in Dunellen as the result of a state inspection at the site. The stop order came from the New Jersey Department of Workforce and Labor. An inspection found two contractors violated laws. Work was stopped on building four...
TRENTON: ATTORNEY GENERAL HOLDING MUNICIPALITIES ACCOUNTABLE FOR LGBTQIA+ DISCRIMINATION IN MARRIAGE LICENSING
Our State is committed to protecting the rights of all couples and people of all genders to legally wed. That is why we are launching a new enforcement initiative to hold municipalities accountable for LGBTQIA+ discrimination in marriage licensing. https://bit.ly/3VabUYK.
Public Invited to “Say My Name” Exhibit on October 9 at Camden County Historical Society
The Camden County Historical Society invites the public to join us for the opening of an exhibit “Say My Name”: Enslaved Africans of Pomona Hall on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 3PM to 5PM at 1900 Park Boulevard in Camden. The event will feature a presentation of stories...
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
New Jersey officials warn against treestands in or near ash trees
NEW JERSEY – NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife officials caution hunters to avoid placing treestands in or near ash trees. Ash trees can be damaged by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle, and damage is not always visible even though the tree’s structural integrity may be compromised, officials said.
Free TV & Electronic Recycling by Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County ReStore
We are proud to help support our community by responsibly recycling TV’s, monitors, computers, printers, laptops, tablets and more! Schedule a drop off today. It’s safe and it’s FREE!. Schedule a drop off at Warminster Store: https://tinyurl.com/d544zcyt. Schedule a drop off at Langhorne Store: https://tinyurl.com/ym5sue26. After a...
Trenton mayor demands City Council fund improvements to water utility's system
Trenton Water Works serves the city and four surrounding townships -- Ewing, Lawrence, Hamilton and Hopewell.
County logs 897 new cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 698 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Monday, Oct. 3. Additionally, there were 199 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 897. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 126,404 and 1,708 total fatalities.
Burlington County Library holds Family History Day
October is Family History Month and Burlington County Library System is devoting an entire day to genealogy research and resources. Family History Day will be celebrated on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burlington County Library, 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton. The free event is sponsored by the Burlington County Library System Foundation and will feature several presentations, speakers, and workshops about genealogy and the methods for digging through records for family history.
City of Philadelphia offers formal apology for running experiements on inmates at Holmesburg Prison
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia has issued a formal apology for experiments conducted by the University of Pennsylvania at the Holmesburg Prison in Philadelphia decades ago. According to the city, the experiments were conducted from the 1950s to the 1970s and purposely exposed incarcerated individuals to pharmaceuticals, viruses, fungus,...
Lacey, NJ man confronted Amazon driver for entering his ‘racist neighborhood,’ cops say
A Lacey Township man has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after asking a delivery driver whether he wanted to be shot in the head for entering his "racist neighborhood," according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. John Vincentini, 62, followed an Amazon driver into a cul-de-sac on...
Letter to the Editor: Maureen Lynn Eyles
Protesters appearing at Haddonfield Board of Education (BOE) meetings are criticizing the 2020 New Jersey School Learning Standards (NJSLS): new mandates for seven core subjects including health and science. Among the changes: NJ is the first state to teach climate change as a core part of our curriculum, and the second (after California) to integrate LGBTQ+ for grades 5 to 12.
Atlantic City Public Schools Closed Early Tuesday Due To Potential Threat
Atlantic City Board of Education and Atlantic City Council sources have confirmed that out of an abundance of caution, the Atlantic City elementary schools and Atlantic City High School closed early on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Earlier today, we received a copy of a post that described specific violence with...
Huge turnout for Cherry Hill school spending referendum mostly Democrats, largely seniors
About 30% of all voters in Cherry Hill had already cast vote-by-mail ballots for today’s special school referendum where voters are being asked to approve a $363 million bond referendum for public school improvements, a colossal turnout in the kind of election that traditionally draws a small number of voters.
Second person charged with murder of Pennsauken, NJ grandmother
PENNSAUKEN — Nine months after a woman was killed in a home invasion and one person was arrested in connection with the death days later, a second individual has been apprehended and charged with felony murder. The arrest of Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden on Sept. 28 followed the...
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
'This Is A Racist Neighborhood': Jersey Shore Man Threatened Amazon Driver, Prosecutor Says
John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, was charged with bias intimidation and making terroristic threats in connection with a September incident against an Amazon driver, authorities said. An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Bias Crime Unit and Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau determined that on Sept....
Counselor at Yardley Middle School Donates Kidney In Order To Save Her Friend’s Life
The Yardley resident recently underwent surgery alongside her good friend. A Bucks County resident recently underwent a major surgery to save a life, with her good friend benefitting from the act of kindness. Meredith Mann wrote about the local resident for Penn Medicine News. Molly Gray, a Yardley resident and...
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
