October is Family History Month and Burlington County Library System is devoting an entire day to genealogy research and resources. Family History Day will be celebrated on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burlington County Library, 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton. The free event is sponsored by the Burlington County Library System Foundation and will feature several presentations, speakers, and workshops about genealogy and the methods for digging through records for family history.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO