Newark Invests $2 Million In $100 Million Fund to Support Black and Latinx Businesses
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On October 6, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the Newark Municipal Council voted yesterday to invest $2 million in the New Jersey 40 Acres and a Mule Fund (NJ FAM Fund). It is an investment fund targeted to reduce the wealth, health and social disparities that exist with Black and Latinx communities when compared to the general population. This first-in-the-nation investment vehicle makes equity and debt investments in Black and Latinx businesses in New Jersey. The $2 million contribution is earmarked specifically for Newark investments.
Two River Theater Launches New TIDETIX Program For Those 35 and Under
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has launched a brand new TIDETIX program for theatergoers age 35 and under. The name TIDETIX echoes the Jersey Shore and its vast, powerful community of artists and art lovers. With that in mind, TIDETIX will enable audience members ages 35 and under...
McCarter Announces A Succession Plan For The Departure of Managing Director, Michael Rosenberg
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- At its first Board of Trustees meeting for the season, The McCarter Board gave Michael Rosenberg a champagne toast and wished him well as he prepares to depart to lead New York City Center later this month. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work...
Wharton Arts Makes Key Appointments
(BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ) -- “As we enter the second year of our five-year strategic plan, Wharton Arts is making key senior staff appointments in order to move the organization forward,” said Peter H. Gistelinck, Executive Director at Wharton Arts. “Continued investment in people is essential for any organization. We are confident that the continuity of our exemplary team will help us in achieving our ambitious goals.”
Ramapo College of New Jersey to Inaugurate Dr. Cindy R. Jebb as Fifth President in Institution’s History
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Ramapo College of New Jersey will hold the formal inauguration ceremony for its fifth college president, Dr. Cindy R. Jebb, on Friday, October 14th, 2022. Dr. Jebb joined the state college in 2021, after retiring from the U.S. Army and her post as the first woman Dean of the Academic Board at the United States Military Academy at West Point. The inauguration ceremony begins in the Arena of the Bill Bradley Sports and Recreation Center at 2:00pm, followed immediately by a reception. Doors to the Arena open at 1:00pm.
Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"; An Expression in New Contemporary Ink by XiaoQiang Li from October 12-19, 2022. Xiaoqiang Li's new ink works on paper springs from the deeply felt human condition. His patient layering of ink brush strokes on textured watercolor paper is a process of active meditation while developing the image. In sharing this act that is intrinsic and close to his heart, some of the paintings are collaborations with his daughters, Kelly, Lemon, and Amy.
Rock On! This Week's Sound Bites...10/6/22
“I hope Google Maps knows,” laughed Cory Branan as he discussed getting to his upcoming 4 p.m. gig at Cats Luck in Neptune City, NJ on October 21, recording during the pandemic and more. Riding the release of a new single called, "When In Rome, When In Memphis (When...
Wharton Arts' Artistic Director Receives Eastman School of Music Centennial Award
(BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ) -- Wharton Arts, New Jersey’s largest non-profit community performing arts education organization, announced that Artistic Director Helen H. Cha-Pyo is one of 100 select individuals chosen to receive the prestigious Eastman School of Music Centennial Award. The award is granted to those who exemplify the school’s mission and legacy through their commitment to artistry, scholarship, leadership, community engagement, and philanthropy. Cha-Pyo joins Renée Fleming, Ron Carter, Chuck Mangione, and Maria Schneider, among other notable artists, as a Centennial Awardee. For a complete list of awardees, click here.
Count Basie Center for the Arts accepting submissions for its Teen + College Film Festival
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The Count Basie Center for the Arts is accepting submissions for its Count Basie Center Teen + College Film Festival, with the mission to locate, showcase and recognize New Jersey student filmmakers from 7th grade all the way through college. Students can submit their films now...
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Announces 40th Anniversary Season
(UNION, NJ) -- Carolyn Dorfman Dance (CDD), a premiere modern dance company based in New Jersey and New York City, celebrates a landmark 40 years of bold and powerful dance with their 2022-23 Season. The highlights for this year include a performance with jazz great Regina Carter at NJPAC’s TD James Moody Jazz Festival in November, a full company performance at the Lyceum Art Center in Burlington, a shared appearance with New Jersey Ballet at Fairleigh Dickinson’s WAMFest, and a thrilling Dance on Exhibition at the Morris Museum/Bickford Theater in April, which also includes its annual Gala Benefit.
Studio Montclair presents "On the Surface"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Montclair, Inc. presents “On the Surface,” a visual exploration of the intersections between and boundaries of two- and three- dimensional planes, on exhibit from October 28 to November 25 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. According to curator Shazzi Thomas, “Artists...
Newark to Host 2022 Roadmap to Educational Equity Conference
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On October 4, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the City of Newark will host the 2022 Roadmap to Educational Equity Conference on Friday, October 28 from 8:30am to 5:00pm and Saturday, October 29 from 8:30am to 2:30pm at the New Jersey Institute of Technology Campus Center, located at 150 Bleeker Street.
Premiere Stages presents "Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family"
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages at Kean University presents the premiere production of Certain Aspects of Conflictin the Negro Family by Ty Lie Shider, the recepient of the 2021/22 Liberty Live Commission, on October 13-23 under the tent at Kean University’s Liberty Hall Museum (1003 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ.). Tensions reach an all-time high between Newark residents and police, racial and civil unrest begins spilling into Plainfield, New Jersey in the Long Hot Summer of 1967. Clif and Peach moved their family to Plainfield for the promise of a better future, but as the riots begin, the family contemplates a return to the South.
Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00pm in the Pollak Theatre. The journey of Los Lobos began in 1973, 50 years ago this year, when David Hidalgo (vocals, guitar, and pretty much anything with strings), Louie Perez (drums, vocals, guitar), Cesar Rosas (vocals, guitar), and Conrad Lozano (bass, vocals, guitarrón) earned their stripes playing revved-up versions of Mexican folk music in restaurants and at parties.
Art Fair 14C returns November 11-13
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- New Jersey’s largest visual arts event, Art Fair 14C, returns for its 4th Edition from November 11-13, 2022, at the historic Armory located at 678 Montgomery Street, Jersey City, New Jersey. The non-profit organization creates opportunities for artists, expands the public's accessibility to the fine arts, and strengthens Jersey City as an arts hub destination while engaging with tens of thousands of visitors.
Blowup Radio Hosts 15th Annual Virtual Benefit Concert for the Spondylitis Association Of America
"Your #1 Source For All Things In New Jersey's Local Original Music Scene," BlowUpRadio.com, continues its annual Banding Together: Benefit For The Spondylitis Association of America, bringing together some of the best local indie musicians from around the Garden State. On October 14th through 16th, over 30 artists will perform 30 minute sets of their music live on BlowUpRadio.com's internet radio station. The artists traverse a gambit of genres from easy listening to punk rock, and all sorts of genres in between.
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from September 25 - October 1, 2022
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from September 25 - October 1, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 6 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic).
Princeton Makes and Ragged Sky Press Second Sunday Poetry Reading on October 9th
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Princeton Makes, a Princeton-based artist cooperative, and Ragged Sky Press, a local publisher focused on poetry, will host a Second Sunday Poetry Reading on Sunday, October 9 at 4:00pm. The readings will take place at the Princeton Makes store in the Princeton Shopping Center. The October reading...
David Sacks, expert on U.S.-Taiwan relations, to speak at Ramapo College
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- David Sacks, a research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, will be a guest speaker at Ramapo College of New Jersey. The talk, followed by a Q&A period, will be held on Tuesday, October 18 at 7:00pm. in the Trustees Pavilion on the Mahwah campus. Mr....
Borough Approves Plans for Carteret Stages, a Movie Studio Component of $1 Billion Waterfront Redevelopment
(CARTERET, NJ) -- The borough planning board recently approved a preliminary site plan for Shrewsbury-based J. Bezzone Inc. to develop a 1.2 million square foot, 15-story multi-use project on a portion of the former DuPont site in the Chrome Waterfront Redevelopment Zone north of Veterans Pier and Carteret Waterfront Park.
