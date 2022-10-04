Read full article on original website
2022 Ford Maverick Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
The 2022 Ford Maverick is currently nearing the end of its production run after a slightly extended session designed to churn out more examples, so The Blue Oval can fulfil as many orders as possible. Unfortunately, the ongoing chip shortage and supply chain crisis prevented the automaker from producing as many as it could, so it is scrambling to make up for lost time. Despite the imminent switchover to the 2023 model, the company decided to introduce a new change to the lineup that impacts one of the two keys included with certain models, likely as a way to deliver as many pickups as possible.
Ford Stock Up Nine Percent During Week Of October 3rd – October 7th, 2022
The value of Ford stock increased during the October 3rd, 2022 – October 7th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $12.20, which represented a nine percent bump, or $1.00 per share jump in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $11.20. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Undercarriage Parts Reviewed: Video
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is now in the hands of the public, allowing closer inspection of how Ford engineered the electric pickup. As Ford Authority previously detailed, things like battery drain and other details about the truck, such as what’s packed inside the frunk, are coming to light, with organizations like Munro & Associates delving deeper into what makes the F-150 Lightning tick. Recently, they posted a video taking an even closer look at the pickup, paying special attention to its underbody components such as the suspension.
2023 Ford Super Duty Team Open To Front E-Locker For Tremor
The Blue Oval recently revealed the 2023 Ford Super Duty in full, bringing an array of new tech to the F-Series lineup, such as advanced lane centering and Pro Power Onboard. The Tremor nameplate will make a return also, but it will not feature a front electronic-locking differential, a technology that may seem like a no-brainer to some. However, Ford Authority recently learned that the Super Duty team hasn’t completely written off the idea, and is open to considering adding one to the lineup in the future.
Ford Mustang Sales Fall To Challenger, Outsell Camaro In Q3 2022
Ford Mustang sales increased in the United States and Brazil during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Mustang deliveries totaled 10,354 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 14 percent compared to 9,115 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the...
2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve With Jet Package: On Road Photos
The refreshed 2023 Lincoln Corsair brought quite a few changes to the luxury crossover, such as revised exterior styling, an updated interior, and the deletion of optional turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine. The veil was pulled off in mid-September, Ford Authority recently spotted a Grand Touring at the 2022 North American International Auto Show. Now, our photographers have spotted the new compact luxury crossover out on the road – a Lincoln Corsair Reserve with the Jet Appearance Package.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage In Robin’s Egg Blue: Gallery
The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition was introduced back in August, bringing a retro two-tone paint scheme inspired by the SUV’s first generation liveries to the Bronco family. Ford Authority has spied several vehicles wearing these special Heritage Edition models recently, including one painted in Yellowstone Metallic and a Heritage Limited in Peak Blue, representing two of the three colors exclusive to the Heritage lineup. Now, we’ve spied a Bronco Sport Heritage wearing the third color – Robin’s Egg Blue.
Lincoln Model L100 Concept: Live Photo Gallery
In the recent past, FoMoCo’s Lincoln has released a handful of concept vehicles, such as the Lincoln Aviator Concept from 2018 and the more recent Lincoln Zephyr Reflection Concept. Earlier this year, Ford design chief, Anthony Lo, expressed a desire to release more concept vehicles across The Blue Oval’s brands, echoed in CEO Jim Farley’s call for Lincoln to show off more advanced tech. Enter the Lincoln Model L100 concept, an all-electric and autonomous concept unveiled in digital render form in August. Ford Authority was able to check out the real-life version of the concept vehicle at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, and we’re bringing you the live photo gallery here.
1997 Ford Freda Minivan With U.S. Title Up For Auction
It’s certainly interesting to stumble across Ford vehicles for sale that have been imported to the U.S., considering the amount of work it takes to have them shipped stateside. Back in March, one such vehicle popped up for auction: a unique 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that made the trek from Australia to its new home in the U.S. Now, a 1997 Ford Freda minivan is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
No. 22 Nascar Ford Earns 25th Career Pole At Charlotte Roval 2022
Joey Logano’s No. 22 Nascar Ford Mustang rocketed to the front of the pack during qualifying for the 2022 race at the Charlotte Roval, marking his 25th career pole position overall. Logano’s No. 22 Mustang laid down an 80.755-second lap, topping out at 103.424 mph around the road course...
Ford Focusing On Quality Amidst Supply Issues, Says CEO
Ford has been called out for issues with vehicle quality in the past, prompting the automaker to take steps toward ensuring the excellence of its products. These efforts have included appointing former J.D. Power Vice President Josh Halliburton as its new director of quality, a decision that was made by Ford CEO Jim Farley to bring a new set of eyes to improve product quality. The Blue Oval remains optimistic that these quality issues will soon subside, and it will certainly remain a top priority at the company, even if that means slowing down the delivery of its vehicles during a historic vehicle shortage.
Ford Bronco Brand Heads To 2022 Rebelle Rally With Three Teams
The Ford Bronco Sport is headed for its third year of competition in 2022 Rebelle Rally, is a grueling off-road race for women that does not allow modern navigation methods. Competitors must rely on a provided map, a compass and a roadbook to make it to the end. The Blue Oval looks to continue its winning performance and take on a “three-peat” victory in X-Cross Bone Stock class as it stares down this year’s event with three Ford Bronco teams ready to roll, a roster that includes a lot of familiar faces.
Ford Expedition Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR In October 2022
A Ford Expedition incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing for 60 months during October 2022 in certain markets. Ford Expedition incentives during October 2022 vary by market. As such, we’re listing the largest observed offers in four major U.S. markets:. New York City: 3.9 percent APR for 60 months.
Ford To Build Research And Innovation Hub In Atlanta
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted Ford to allow many of its salaried, non-location-dependent employees to begin working from home. Despite The Blue Oval’s efforts to coax these employees back into the office, many have opted to continue working remotely, with as many as 70 percent of them admitting that they have no desire to return to the office. Despite this, Ford still sees a need for office space in various parts of the U.S. for research and development purposes. Recently, the automaker turned its attention to Atlanta, according to a recent report from Atlanta Business Chronicle.
