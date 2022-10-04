ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

LETTERS: Your referendum vote counts; Why the CRC matters; Register to vote; Local ministry affected by inflation

‘Your school referendum vote matters’ in midterms. As Nov. 8 (mid-term Election Day) approaches, I would like to make sure that you are aware, on a very important local matter, why it is so important for you to vote in this election. On the ballot this November there will be an opportunity to vote on a local referendum that will majorly impact Brown County schools and their ability to sustain and improve the care and education of our Brown County children.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
ELECTION GUIDE: Voting information

Election Day in Indiana is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here is everything you need to know about casting your vote this primary election. In order to vote in the general election, voters must register by Tuesday, Oct. 11 in one of the following ways:. Text “Indiana” to 28683. You will receive...
INDIANA STATE
Something to do for week of Oct. 5

Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour — Locations across Brown County. Information: bcstudiotour.com/. “Collector’s Showcase: Snowfall” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music — Big Woods Pizza, 44 N. Van Buren St., 5 to 8 p.m....
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Schools moved to ‘secured’ status last week

Elementary schools, Brown County Middle School and Brown County High School were all moved to a “secured facility” status last week due to a security concern brought forward by local law enforcement. No direct threats were made to the schools, according Brown County Schools Superintendent Emily Tracy. The...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Church hosting chili dinner; Goat yoga sessions

The Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, will host several events in October. “Pre-K Days: Science Experiments” will beon Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m. The day will include fun scientific observations and experiments for kids. Registration is requested at browncountylibrary.info/events. A Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is planned for...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
VETERAN’S CORNER: Veterans service office available to help

The PACT Act is the biggest piece of legislation that was signed by the president on Aug. 10, 2022, that would impact veterans and the VA. This legislation opened the doors to impact more Vietnam veterans, more Persian Gulf veterans and more Post-9/11 veterans with more presumptive conditions to file for with regards to VA Disability and toxic burn pit exposure.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
BRIGHT SPOT: Weekend Backpacks receives grant to purchase refrigerator

Brown County Weekend Backpacks Inc. recently received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation for $750 to purchase a new refrigerator for its food pantry at the Nashville United Methodist Church. The refrigerator is being used to store fresh fruit for students to have for over the weekends. Weekend...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Sept. 25-Oct. 1

12:37 a.m. Extra patrol on Wells Drive. 2:01 a.m. Property check in 100 block of North Johnson Street. 2:20 a.m. Noise complaint on Yellowwood Lake Road. 2:30 a.m. County officers and town officer respond for 911 misdial in 1100 block of Weddle Lane; cleared by 2:40 a.m. 2:59 a.m. Traffic...
NASHVILLE, IN
POSITIVE LIGHT: Officers, students connect at Donut With a Cop

VAN BUREN TWP. — Local elementary school students held donuts in one hand with the other hand raised, hoping to be called on by visiting law enforcement last month during the first-ever Donut With a Cop. Local law enforcement officers answered all kinds of questions the first week of...
HELMSBURG, IN
Boil water advisory for all Nashville customers, some Brown County

All Nashville Municipal Utilities Customers are on a boil water advisory from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. due to a Brown County Water main break. Customers should boil all water used for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene for at least five minutes prior to consumption. Excluded from...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
SPORTS BRIEFS: YMCA offering classes; Simply Fitness outdoor

The Brown County YMCA, 105 Willow St., will continue to host classes and sessions. Homeschool Swim and Gym will occur every Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Activities are open to children grades kindergarten through six. The cost per session is $30 per child and $25 per each additional sibling...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Brown County Homes

The Brown County Democrat is your source for the latest news in and around Brown County, Indiana.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Local musician wins national dulcimer contest

Kara Barnard, a multi-instrumentalist and music instructor from Nashville, won the National Mountain Dulcimer Contest in Winfield, Kan., last month. Winfield is the home of the Walnut Valley Music Festival, which conducts several national and international instrumental competitions every September. Past winners of the instrumental contests at the festival include...
WINFIELD, KS
Pit Bull Leather closing after nearly 30 years in the business

Gloria Dobbs stands behind the cash register in her store on Van Buren Street, across from the courthouse, where she’s been open for business for nearly 30 years. She welcomes visitors into Pit Bull Leather Co. with a friendly “hello,” then lets them know that everything is half off the marked price.
BROWN COUNTY, IN

