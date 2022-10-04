Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
spectrumnews1.com
Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools
AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
List: Trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above aired in a previous story on Sept. 30, 2022. October is finally here! As fall festivities are underway, it won't be long before Halloween -- which means trick-or-treat is just around the corner. So when is your community having its...
WOUB
Andrew DiPaolo is living his childhood dream thanks to Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Andrew DiPaolo was a young boy, he dreamed of being a TV meteorologist in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. It was a dream he was able to achieve because he decided to go to college at Ohio University and work at WOUB Public Media. “I...
Tracy McCool shares message in husband’s cancer journey
We have a message to share from Fox 8’s Tracy McCool as her husband continues his fight against cancer.
All aboard! Tickets for North Pole Adventure on sale this morning
It's not even Fall yet, but you may want to mark your calendars now for a North Pole Adventure.
Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
artsinstark.com
Canton Ballet Announces New Leadership
October 4, 2022 (Canton, Ohio) The Canton Ballet Board of Trustees announces that longtime Artistic and Executive Director Cassandra Crowley will retire on December 31, 2022. Jennifer Catazaro Hayward will take over the artistic leadership of the organization as Acting Artistic Director beginning January 1, 2023. Ms. Catazaro Hayward has been with the Canton Ballet for 40 years, first as a student and performer, later as a teacher, and most recently as Assistant Artistic Director.
akronschools.com
Inaugural Induction Ceremonies Held
The Akron Public Schools district has a rich heritage of producing outstanding scholar-athletes from its high schools. We are excited to recognize these APS graduates and their excellent accomplishments. Celebrated Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Guy's Party Center was the inaugural class of the APS Hall of Fame. The selection...
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's North Pole Adventure returns to Northeast Ohio: How to buy tickets
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Tickets for one of Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday traditions are on sale now!. In previous years, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Christmas train has sold out, and it is expected to be once again as one of the most sought-after holiday experiences in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE:...
How you can support rising star from Akron
A rising music star from Akron could make history in New York, but he needs your help to do it.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will not seek re-election
In a statement from Mayor Dan Horrigan, Horrigan says he will not seek a third term as the mayor of Akron.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
Akron Leader Publications
County gets ‘good’ COVID-19 news
DOWNTOWN AKRON — COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Summit County, according to Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. Speaking at the Oct. 3 Summit County Council meeting, Skoda said the disease is now endemic rather than pandemic, meaning it is still around but not causing as significant disruption in the community.
2 children die in Canton crash, school district offers counselors to students and staff
CANTON, Ohio — Two children have died following a weekend crash in Canton. It happened around 9:22 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue NW, according to information released by the Canton Police Department early Monday morning. Police say a Ford F550 had lost control, gone off...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio surgeon brings precision to pumpkin carving
CLEVELAND — An Ohio plastic surgeon is carving a name for himself, and not in the traditional way. Dr. Gregory Fedele finished his plastic surgery training in 1998 and has been in private practice since. For the past six years, he's been carving highly detailed pumpkins and other squash...
newsnet5
Cleveland nonprofit's food truck celebrates 1 year of service, offers up delicious foods and hope
CLEVELAND — A local nonprofit is giving Northeast Ohio residents a second chance at success and bringing some serious comfort in the form of food. Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry rolled out a social enterprise food truck one year ago. It's continuing to grow in popularity while creating new opportunities each...
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
Football game between Akron East and Akron Buchtel postponed due to threat of violence
The Akron City Series foes will now play on Saturday afternoon
whbc.com
Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
akronschools.com
Celebrating Our Educational Achievements
During National GEAR UP week (September 26-30), Akron City Schools observed a week dedicated to the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) grant. The Aim High Akron GEAR UP program, designed to serve 1,500 students, is focused on embedding a college-going culture in targeted schools and communities. The grant – from the U.S. Department of Education – is designed to increase the number of students prepared to enter and succeed in post-secondary education.
