ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools

AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Akron, OH
Education
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area

Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
AKRON, OH
artsinstark.com

Canton Ballet Announces New Leadership

October 4, 2022 (Canton, Ohio) The Canton Ballet Board of Trustees announces that longtime Artistic and Executive Director Cassandra Crowley will retire on December 31, 2022. Jennifer Catazaro Hayward will take over the artistic leadership of the organization as Acting Artistic Director beginning January 1, 2023. Ms. Catazaro Hayward has been with the Canton Ballet for 40 years, first as a student and performer, later as a teacher, and most recently as Assistant Artistic Director.
CANTON, OH
akronschools.com

Inaugural Induction Ceremonies Held

The Akron Public Schools district has a rich heritage of producing outstanding scholar-athletes from its high schools. We are excited to recognize these APS graduates and their excellent accomplishments. Celebrated Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Guy's Party Center was the inaugural class of the APS Hall of Fame. The selection...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pta
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Akron Leader Publications

County gets ‘good’ COVID-19 news

DOWNTOWN AKRON — COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Summit County, according to Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. Speaking at the Oct. 3 Summit County Council meeting, Skoda said the disease is now endemic rather than pandemic, meaning it is still around but not causing as significant disruption in the community.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio surgeon brings precision to pumpkin carving

CLEVELAND — An Ohio plastic surgeon is carving a name for himself, and not in the traditional way. Dr. Gregory Fedele finished his plastic surgery training in 1998 and has been in private practice since. For the past six years, he's been carving highly detailed pumpkins and other squash...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
AKRON, OH
akronschools.com

Celebrating Our Educational Achievements

During National GEAR UP week (September 26-30), Akron City Schools observed a week dedicated to the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) grant. The Aim High Akron GEAR UP program, designed to serve 1,500 students, is focused on embedding a college-going culture in targeted schools and communities. The grant – from the U.S. Department of Education – is designed to increase the number of students prepared to enter and succeed in post-secondary education.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy