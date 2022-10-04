Read full article on original website
Why Top Chicago Doctor Is More Concerned About This Flu Season Than Previous Years
While COVID cases across Illinois and the Chicago area continue to decrease, health experts including Chicago's top doctor are beginning to show concern for a potential rise in a more familiar rise: Influenza. "I would be shocked if this year we didn't have the worst flu season that we've had...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID v. Flu Risk, Winter Wave Potential
How concerned are experts about a winter surge in either COVID or flu or both?. With temperatures cooling, some are expressing concerns. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying. Could another COVID...
Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying
Could another COVID wave be in store this winter? The seasonal shift has marked dramatic changes each year of the pandemic so far, but as a third winter approaches, experts are on edge for what could happen -- and there's one early sign they're watching. In each of the last...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Tests, BA.5 Declines, What to Do If You Have Virus
How many tests should you take before you know that what you have isn't COVID?. Chicago's top doctor tackled that question Tuesday. Plus, new COVID variants are continuing to grow in numbers as the BA.5 variant's dominance continues to shrink. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
COVID Incubation Period: How Long You're Contagious, Quarantine Guidance and More
As a result of the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago's top doctor revealed that in the past few months, COVID's incubation period had changed. During a Facebook Live in August, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with recent variants.
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
Hundreds of Trees Lie Unplanted in Chicago Lots, With Critics Worried They'll Die in First Frost
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised a year ago that the city would use $46 million in pandemic relief funds to plant 75,000 trees across the city, but concerns are growing that thousands of trees remain in abandoned lots, and may die as the city expects a cold snap this weekend.
Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters
As many Americans are starting to get inoculated with the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, aimed to combat both the novel strain and the omicron variant, many are wondering if side effects may be different at all. Chicago's top doctor discussed the boosters during a Facebook Live chat Tuesday, and offered...
fox32chicago.com
The 5 lesser-known symptoms of menopause
A lot of women know what the common symptoms of menopause are, but there's some hidden ones they would never associate with "the change of life." Menopause educator Andrea Donsky joined Good Day Chicago to talk about the five lesser-known symptoms.
What to Know About the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo For the 2022 Chicago Marathon
The Abbott Health & Fitness Expo, where 2022 Chicago Marathon Runners pick up their packets, begins Thursday and is free and open to the public. Beginning Thursday and running through Sunday, the expo will host packet pickup, share important information and showcase hundreds of vendors and exhibits. The expo runs...
Illinois ‘Stranger Things’ house leads to police call
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A house in the Chicago suburbs has a very unique Halloween decoration, so much so that it is enticing visitors from around the country. However, the police are now involved. The couple loves the Netflix show “Stranger Things” and decided to turn their front yard into the set of the popular […]
wgnradio.com
Should kids with head lice be sent home from school?
Annette Washington, a dispatcher and manager with Lice Busters America, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the new guidance given by the American Academy of Pediatrics that determined that it’s unnecessary to isolate children with lice in school. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois
For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
fox32chicago.com
'I refused to die': Cancer survivor beats the odds, will run Chicago Marathon
CHICAGO - Anyone striving to cover 26.2 miles must be tough and clearly fit, but one runner in this year's Chicago Marathon thinks his key to success is that he's so stubborn. "During the treatment, I was thinking, alright, first of all not going to die. I'm way too stubborn," said Angelo Ciardella.
The 10 States Where Home Insurance Rates Are Rising the Fastest—and None Are New York Or California
Americans continue to feel the sting of rising prices. As measured by the Consumer Price Index, inflation is up 8.3% over the past 12 months. But some costs are increasing much faster. Take homeowners insurance premiums. The cost to insure your home is up 12.1% on the year, according to...
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season
As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
beckersspine.com
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute adds orthopedic surgeon
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute has welcomed Richard Nicolay III, MD, to its team of orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists, according to an Oct. 3 report from The Daily Herald. Dr. Nicolay specializes in large joint injuries including shoulder, elbow, hip and knee. He will practice in three IBJI...
NBC Chicago
