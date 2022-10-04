Read full article on original website
Related
obxtoday.com
Dan Fiul
Dan Fiul, 54, of Southern Shores, NC died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Powells Point, NC. Born in Romania on October 22, 1967, he was the son of Didina Suchava and Cerbu Fiul. Dan earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and continued his education at George Mason University – School of Law graduating with his Juris Doctor degree. He practiced as a patent attorney.
obxtoday.com
Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean and sound waters, with exception of a few areas in Dare County
The precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Hurricane Ian is now lifted for coastal waters, except for one sound-side and one ocean-side site in Dare County. State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory for ocean and sound-side recreational swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, and Hyde counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.
Comments / 0