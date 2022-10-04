Loretta Lynn dies at Tennessee ranch

Her family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be released later in a public announcement.
Her last post on social media was a Bible verse:
Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.
Her biggest hits came in the 1960s and ’70s, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Rated X” and “You’re Looking at Country.” She was known for appearing in floor-length, wide gowns with elaborate embroidery or rhinestones, many created by her longtime personal assistant and designer Tim Cobb.
“Coal Miner’s Daughter,” was also the title of her 1976 book, which was made into a 1980 movie of the same name and shot in Nashville. Sissy Spacek’s portrayal of Lynn won her an Academy Award and the film was also nominated for best picture.
She and her husband, “Doo” or “Doolittle, were married nearly 50 years before he died in 1996. They had six children: Betty, Jack, Ernest and Clara, and then twins Patsy and Peggy. She had 17 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tributes are pouring in for country music queen Loretta Lynn after she died in her sleep on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was 90 years old. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," Lynn's family said on her official Instagram account.
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […]
The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Lorenzo Washington is encouraging people to reach out to Old Town Trolley and request his museum as well as Fisk University, Meharry Medical College and Tennessee State University be added to their stops so more visitors can learn about the important history of North Nashville.
Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
State Capitol reporter Chris O'Brien sat down with Phillip Schwenk for an exclusive Q&A and asked questions about ACE, its affiliation with the controversial Hillsdale College, its curriculum, Larry Arnn's comments and more.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music City showed up in a big way to say goodbye to music icon Sir Elton John during his Farewell Tour performance at Nissan Stadium Sunday night. Judy Norris has been a fan since she was 17 years old and says John helped her get through her husband’s passing five years ago. […]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville fire crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge on Thursday for a water rescue, but it ended up being a recovery mission. When first responders got to the scene, a boater told them he passed by a body in the water that was “obviously” dead and “beyond any help,” […]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
Comments / 0