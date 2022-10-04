ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America report: Nearly two-thirds of employees worried about finances

According to a report released Tuesday by Bank of America, nearly two-thirds of employees are stressed about their finances amid scorching hot inflation. Bank of America said in its 2022 Workplace Benefits Report that 62% of employees surveyed in July indicated they are worried about their financial situations. The percentage...
Workers won't be able to say "I quit" much longer as job openings fall

Workers still have the upper hand, with 1.67 open jobs for each unemployed American in August. But that's down from July's 1.9, and economists see that dropping more as the jobs market cools. That means workers may not be in the driver's seat much longer. Some see 1.2 mln jobs...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
The American City With No Inflation

The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
10 Industries With the Most Job Openings

The jobs that offer the best prospects can change quite quickly and that has been especially true in the last few years. If you have been wondering what careers have the best outlooks for you, Stacker recently looked at the industries with the largest number of job openings this year.
Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. Amazon said that beginning in October, warehouse...
Why tomorrow's big jobs report has global implications

When the government releases its latest monthly jobs report on Friday, all eyes will be searching for signs that the labor market is loosening up — a key factor weighing on the Federal Reserve as it figures out its next steps to fight inflation.
