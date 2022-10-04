ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies

The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
CBS Sports

MLB manager tracker: Tony La Russa won't return to White Sox; Don Mattingly out with Marlins

Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
Talk Nats

Is it time for Mike Rizzo to give up the GM hat?

Many of the top baseball teams have taken their long-term and successful general managers and elevated them to the President of Baseball Operations positions, allowing them to hire a general manager under them. Theo Epstein did that with the Cubs, Andrew Friedman with the Dodgers, Farhad Zahidi with the Giants, and John Mozeliak with the Cardinals, and on and on.
Talk Nats

Game #161 Game 2 of this doubleheader in NYC!

The Washington Nationals would not roll over for the Mets in the first game of the doubleheader as the underdogs kept it close at a 4-2 game. Yes, it was a loss, but the Nats continue to show their fight when they are playing the best teams. The Nats will...
Talk Nats

Talk Nats

