Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ decision on Joey Gallo’s playoff roster spot
Question: What do the Dodgers do when they don’t have the heart to drop Cody Bellinger from their 2022 playoff roster, but could experience the same effect by leaving trade deadline acquisition Joey Gallo out of the lineup mix?. Answer: Just carry both of them, and sort it all...
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Tony La Russa won't return to White Sox; Don Mattingly out with Marlins
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
Next White Sox Manager Odds: Bruce Bochy early favorite
A presumptive future Hall of Fame member could replace a current one as the next manager of the Chicago White
Heyman expects Reinsdorf to stay out of White Sox managerial decision this time, shares a few names he's heard early in search
After White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf interceded and made the decision to hire Tony La Russa as manager in October 2020, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports envisions the process playing out differently this time.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Blake Treinen Pitching In Simulated Game
With health the utmost importance for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their final game of the 2022 regular season, Dustin May and Blake Treinen both will look to continue making progress toward being included on the postseason roster. The right-handers are scheduled to face batters in a simulated game at...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
Is it time for Mike Rizzo to give up the GM hat?
Many of the top baseball teams have taken their long-term and successful general managers and elevated them to the President of Baseball Operations positions, allowing them to hire a general manager under them. Theo Epstein did that with the Cubs, Andrew Friedman with the Dodgers, Farhad Zahidi with the Giants, and John Mozeliak with the Cardinals, and on and on.
Game #161 Game 2 of this doubleheader in NYC!
The Washington Nationals would not roll over for the Mets in the first game of the doubleheader as the underdogs kept it close at a 4-2 game. Yes, it was a loss, but the Nats continue to show their fight when they are playing the best teams. The Nats will...
Talk Nats
